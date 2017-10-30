Brandon Peters is “likely” starter at QB for Michigan vs. Minnesota.

As Michigan heads into November, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has an important decision to make if Michigan is going to finish the season on a strong note. He’s just not ready to show which way he is heading with it.
Harbaugh is holding off on sharing his decision on what to do at quarterback. After replacing John O’Korn with Brandon Peters in Saturday’s win against Rutgers, Harbaugh is in charge of a bit of a quarterback debate in Ann Arbor with just a handful of games remaining. The offense, which has been sluggish at best all season long under Wilton Speight and O’Korn, seemed to have a bit of a spark on Saturday once Peters got on the field. Of course, Michigan was playing at home against Rutgers so the barometer to determine whether or not this was legitimate hope for a sudden offensive turnaround is highly questionable.
Peters completed 10 of 14 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, but again, it was against Rutgers. With Michigan staying home this week for a primetime showdown with Minnesota with the Little Brown Jug on the line, Harbaugh has suggested both O’Korn and Peters will get playing time against the Gophers. He only went so far as to say Peters is “likely” to get the start over Peters, but the decision is split nearly right down the middle.
Michigan has the Big Ten’s 9th-ranked offense and 11th-ranked passing offense through eight games played this season. Michigan is 3-2 in Big Ten play and has lost head-to-head against second-place Penn State and third-place Michigan State in division play. Michigan will host Minnesota this week and play the next two game son the road against Maryland and Wisconsin before ending the regular season at home against Ohio State.
With apologies to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is the biggest annual event on the state of Oklahoma’s sporting calendar. And this year’s will be even bigger than most. The visiting Sooners are ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, and the Cowboys are ranked No. 11. College GameDay will be on hand in Stillwater to export in even more hype.
And with that in mind, both schools have decided Saturday will be the perfect time to bring awareness to something that has nothing to do with sports: opioids.
This summer, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a lawsuit against more than a dozen drugmakers accusing them of deceptive marketing in order to hook Oklahomans on the addictive drugs. From the AP:
Since 2009, Hunter said, more Oklahoma residents have died from opioid-related deaths than in vehicle crashes in the state. The lawsuit states that Oklahoma is one of the leading states in prescription painkiller sales per capita, with 128 painkiller prescriptions dispensed per 100 people in 2012.
“We just can’t let companies dehumanize the population,” Hunter said. “You almost feel like these deaths are just statistics on a spread sheet.”
Assuming those are the actual decals each side will wear on Saturday, it makes one wonder if Oklahoma will wear its white alternate helmets since a crimson-on-crimson decal would be harder to spot and the entire point of the movement, obviously, is to raise awareness.
In western Pennsylvania, you will find Slippery Rock University, a Division 2 school in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The school has become a bit of a national fan favorite of sorts base don the name of the school going back decades by having their scores read in stadiums like Michigan Stadium in an era long before being able to load up your phone or watch to check the scores from around the country. It is at Slippery Rock where you will now find the NCAA’s all-time all-division sack record holder, defensive end Marcus Martin.
In a PSAC game this weekend against Clarion, Martin set school single-game records with 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss. In the process, Martin also set the new record for most career sacks across all divisions of NCAA football by bringing his career total to 54.5 sacks.
The previous record of was held by Mike Czerwien of Diviosn III Waynesburg. The official record for most career sacks at the FBS level is still owned by former Arizona State standout Terrell Suggs. Suggs recorded 44 sacks from 2000 through 2002. However, Alabama’s Derrick Thomas and Arizona’s Tedy Bruschi each have 52 career sacks form their college days, but the NCAA did not begin officially tracking sack totals until 2000. Thomas was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1989 and Bruschi was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1996, both going pro long before the NCAA started adjusting their official record keeping. And don’t count on the NCAA going back through the archives to adjust their record keeping, because inconsistent records are said to make such a task nearly impossible to do accurately.
Even if the numbers of Suggs and Bruschi were accurately reflected in the record books, Martin would still have edged them each.
Helmet sticker to the college football community on Reddit.
Wake Forest wide receiver Greg Dortch was unstoppable against Louisville this weekend, but his season has come to an end with a month to play.
According to a released statement from Wake Forest, Dortch suffered an abdominal injury that will require surgery. That procedure will cost him the remainder of the season. Based on the wording in the statement, it would seem any possibility of a return for the bowl season is not expected.
The injury news comes after Dortch set the school record with four touchdown receptions against Louisville. He caught 10 passes for 167 yards in the big win or the Demon Deacons.
With Dortch out of the offense for now, Wake Forest will likely give junior Tabri Hines the extra snaps on the field. The good news is Dortch will return to wake Forest eventually. He is just a freshman, so he has a couple more years with the program to give the offense a star wide receiver to count on.
Wake Forest plays at Notre Dame this weekend. Without Dortch, pulling the upset in South Bend will be trickier than expected.
The Florida football program is again charting a new coaching course.
As speculation began to swell over the weekend, reports surfaced Sunday that UF was set to fire Jim McElwain as its head football coach. Early Sunday evening, the university confirmed as much as it was officially announced that UF and McElwain had (ahem) “mutually agreed to part ways.”
“We want to thank Coach McElwain for his efforts in leading the Gator football program,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said as part of a very short and blunt statement on the development.
Not long after official word of his demise became public knowledge, McElwain released a statement on his personal Twitter account.
In his first two seasons with the Gators, McElwain went 19-8 and won the SEC East each year. UF started the 2017 season 3-1, including 3-0 in conference play, before suffering back-to-back-to-back league losses. The backend of that three-game losing streak was an embarrassing loss to rival Georgia that, combined with the death threats imbroglio, proved too much for the in-over-his-head McElwain to survive.