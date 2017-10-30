Florida RB Malik Davis lost for the season

Florida lost Jim McElwain on Sunday, and on Monday suffered a bigger blow to its dwindling bowl hopes. Running back Malik Davis has been lost for the season to a knee injury, interim head coach Randy Shannon said.
“It’s a big blow for us because he was an explosive running back,” Shannon said, via SEC Country. “But also, you know, it’s time for Mark Thompson to step up. He’s a senior. He’s a guy that’s 6-2, 240, runs 4.4. It’s his opportunity to come in and play. We’ve got to challenge him on offense to make sure there was a reason why he was recruited to be a part of Florida and that’s for him to be a skilled running back like he is but also be productive and be a physical-type guy that can get open in space and make plays.
“We’ve got three running backs that we feel comfortable with, but Mark Thompson has to really step up this game.”
Davis was tied with Lamical Perine for the team lead with 79 carries but led Perine in rushing by 161 yards. For the year, Davis, a freshman, carried 79 times for 526 yards and two touchdowns. Davis’s 6.66 yards per carry average ranked third in the SEC for all runners with at least 75 carries.
Florida is 3-4 on the season and, unless a canceled game against Northern Colorado gets rescheduled, needs to win three of its final four games against Missouri, South Carolina, UAB and Florida State to reach a bowl game.
The Maxwell Award announced its list of 18 semifinalists on Monday, which would not normally be a noteworthy event. Except this one is, for one reason: one of the 18 was a complete unknown just one month ago.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate was included on the list after a month in which he exploded on the national scene and carried Arizona into the thick of the Pac-12 championship hunt.
The sophomore from Inglewood, Calif., completed a month in which he completed 41-of-58 passes (70.7 percent) for 743 yards (12.8 per attempt) with six touchdowns against three interceptions while rushing 59 times for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona went 4-0 in the month of October, averaging 48.8 points per game in the process.
The Wildcats are now ranked fifth nationally in rushing at 338.6 yards per game and second with 7.20 yards per carry — despite Tate playing sparingly in Arizona’s first two games and missing the next two entirely. Arizona is ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll and can take the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 South with a win over No. 17 USC in a game that will be televised by ESPN (at 10:45 p.m. ET).
With another strong performance in a win over the Trojans, Tate will move himself into the conversation for a more prestigious, stiffarmed trophy.
The Florida job is open, and the posturing race has just begun.
First to issue his denial? Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.
NBC Sports Northwest beat writer Aaron Fentress reported Monday that Taggart will not be the new coach at Florida. However, Fentress added, Central Florida head coach Scott Frost could very well be in the mix.
From the report:
Oregon coach Willie Taggart is not going to become the new coach at Florida, according sources.
So we can squash any speculation on that front right away. But Central Florida coach Scott Frost, a former UO assistant, very well could become the Gator’s new coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Here’s the deal with these coaching reports: they very much well could be true, or they could be Oregon saying, “Don’t take our coach, here’s another guy we’d love for you to hire.” Or it could be a mixture of both. Or it could be Taggart just outright lying. Or it could be….
You get the point.
Get ready for another month of this, folks.
With apologies to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Bedlam football game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is the biggest annual event on the state of Oklahoma’s sporting calendar. And this year’s will be even bigger than most. The visiting Sooners are ranked No. 8 in the AP poll, and the Cowboys are ranked No. 11. College GameDay will be on hand in Stillwater to export in even more hype.
And with that in mind, both schools have decided Saturday will be the perfect time to bring awareness to something that has nothing to do with sports: opioids.
This summer, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a lawsuit against more than a dozen drugmakers accusing them of deceptive marketing in order to hook Oklahomans on the addictive drugs. From the AP:
Since 2009, Hunter said, more Oklahoma residents have died from opioid-related deaths than in vehicle crashes in the state. The lawsuit states that Oklahoma is one of the leading states in prescription painkiller sales per capita, with 128 painkiller prescriptions dispensed per 100 people in 2012.
“We just can’t let companies dehumanize the population,” Hunter said. “You almost feel like these deaths are just statistics on a spread sheet.”
Assuming those are the actual decals each side will wear on Saturday, it makes one wonder if Oklahoma will wear its white alternate helmets since a crimson-on-crimson decal would be harder to spot and the entire point of the movement, obviously, is to raise awareness.
As Michigan heads into November, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has an important decision to make if Michigan is going to finish the season on a strong note. He’s just not ready to show which way he is heading with it.
Harbaugh is holding off on sharing his decision on what to do at quarterback. After replacing John O’Korn with Brandon Peters in Saturday’s win against Rutgers, Harbaugh is in charge of a bit of a quarterback debate in Ann Arbor with just a handful of games remaining. The offense, which has been sluggish at best all season long under Wilton Speight and O’Korn, seemed to have a bit of a spark on Saturday once Peters got on the field. Of course, Michigan was playing at home against Rutgers so the barometer to determine whether or not this was legitimate hope for a sudden offensive turnaround is highly questionable.
Peters completed 10 of 14 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, but again, it was against Rutgers. With Michigan staying home this week for a primetime showdown with Minnesota with the Little Brown Jug on the line, Harbaugh has suggested both O’Korn and Peters will get playing time against the Gophers. He only went so far as to say Peters is “likely” to get the start over Peters, but the decision is split nearly right down the middle.
Michigan has the Big Ten’s 9th-ranked offense and 11th-ranked passing offense through eight games played this season. Michigan is 3-2 in Big Ten play and has lost head-to-head against second-place Penn State and third-place Michigan State in division play. Michigan will host Minnesota this week and play the next two game son the road against Maryland and Wisconsin before ending the regular season at home against Ohio State.