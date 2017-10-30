Report: Willie Taggart not interested in Florida job

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Florida job is open, and the posturing race has just begun.

First to issue his denial? Oregon head coach Willie Taggart.

NBC Sports Northwest beat writer Aaron Fentress reported Monday that Taggart will not be the new coach at Florida. However, Fentress added, Central Florida head coach Scott Frost could very well be in the mix.

From the report:

Oregon coach Willie Taggart is not going to become the new coach at Florida, according sources. So we can squash any speculation on that front right away. But Central Florida coach Scott Frost, a former UO assistant, very well could become the Gator’s new coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Here’s the deal with these coaching reports: they very much well could be true, or they could be Oregon saying, “Don’t take our coach, here’s another guy we’d love for you to hire.” Or it could be a mixture of both. Or it could be Taggart just outright lying. Or it could be….

You get the point.

Get ready for another month of this, folks.