Concussion effects force Baylor QB Anu Solomon to withdraw from school

It’s been a rough last couple of months for Anu Solomon.
After starting the first two games of the 2017 season at quarterback for Baylor, Solomon was benched by head coach Matt Rhule in favor of sophomore Zach Smith. Around the same time, the graduate transfer was placed in concussion protocol; Tuesday, the lingering effects of that head injury have prompted Solomon to withdraw from school.
The Dallas Morning News writes that “Rhule said in his weekly press conference that Solomon had been struggling in class because of the concussions and will withdraw from the graduate school to avoid failing classes.”
In his two starts for the still-winless Bears, Solomon completed 25 of his 55 passes for 39 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 97 yards in the season-opening loss to Liberty.
Solomon began his collegiate playing career at Arizona, starting 27 games during his time with the Wildcats. In December of last year, Solomon announced his decision to transfer from Arizona; a month later, he landed in Waco.
October 31 is a big day in the college football world.
There is, of course, the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. We get our first taste Tuesday night #MACtion. It’s Halloween so there’s plenty of schools and teams getting into the trick-or-treat spirit too.
But perhaps the most notable part of 10/31? It’s also Nick Saban’s birthday.
While the Alabama head coach hates to make a big deal of the date — he turns 66 today — it seems that his team is not quite on the same page. To that end, the school posted video of freshman defensive back Daniel Wright belting out ‘Happy Birthday’ and serenading the coach before a very captivated team meeting.
Those are some pretty solid pipes Wright has and you know he did a great job when he gets the semi-awkward handshake/hug from the big man himself.
Something says the best present Saban can receive from the Tide is a great day of practice however…
Brian Ferentz has earned himself a visit to the principal’s office, a move that his father is completely on board with.
Driving for a potential score late in the first half of Iowa’s game against Minnesota Saturday, James Butler fumbled at the end of a 19-yard catch-and-run. While initially ruled down, that call was overturned by the instant replay official up in the booth and possession went over to the Gophers. That development didn’t please Ferentz, with the Cedar Rapids Gazette writing that the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator “let out a string of expletives heard by most in the press box — words too blue to reprint here” at the replay official as the coaches left their coaches box.
In the immediate aftermath of the win, Kirk Ferentz, the younger Ferentz’s boss and dad, deemed the incident “not acceptable” and “inappropriate.” As a result, the head coach confirmed Tuesday, the coordinator has a meeting scheduled with athletic director Gary Barta for later today to discuss the incident.
“It is serious,” the elder Ferentz said during his turn on the Big Ten’s weekly football coaches teleconference Tuesday, “mainly because it’s inappropriate. I addressed it with him, and his supervisor, Gary Barta, will be addressing with him today. We’ve also made the conference aware of it. It’s inappropriate and it can’t happen again.
“No matter what your profession is, there are things you can do and can’t do, and what happened Saturday was inappropriate.”
The younger Ferentz is in his sixth season as a Hawkeyes assistant, and his first as coordinator.
The 2017 season is quickly turning into a lost one for Kamryn Pettway.
Suspended for the opener, Pettway returned but missed games in Week 4 and 6 because of injury. In the October 21 win over Arkansas, Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday, Pettway suffered what was ultimately diagnosed as a fractured scapula.
While the injury, which was discovered the Friday before the bye this past weekend, won’t require surgery to repair, the head coach said the running back would be out for an extended period of time. No specific timeline for a return was given.
AU has four games remaining in the regular season — at Texas A&M (Nov. 4), Georgia (Nov. 11), Louisiana-Monroe (Nov. 18) and the Iron Bowl against Alabama (Nov. 25).
Last season, Pettway led the Tigers with 1,224 yards. He has 305 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, with both totals second on the team to Kerryon Johnson‘s 723 and 14. The rushing touchdowns are tops in the SEC and tied for second nationally with Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, with FAU’s Devin Singletary leading all FBS players with 18.
They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Apparently, that doesn’t necessarily apply to The Biggest Little City in the World.
Early Saturday morning, Nevada graduate assistant Jeff Nady was arrested and charged after an extended incident that ended with the former Wolf Pack football player crashing his vehicle into the Nugget Casino Resort. All told, Nady is facing five misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, open alcohol container in the vehicle, possession of a gun under the influence of alcohol/drugs, obstructing a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident.
As to what led to the arrest and charges, we yield the floor to KTVN-TV in Reno:
SPD says a Sparks Police Officer saw the driver on I-80 exiting onto Pyramid Highway when the Nady hit an exit sign, but then drove away from the scene. The car continued westbound on Nugget Ave and tried to make a turn onto northbound 11th street. Nady lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Nugget Casino Hotel. He left his car and ran into the hotel where he was apprehended by Sparks police.
As a result of the development, Nady has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.
We are aware of the incident and are gathering more information at this time. Jeff has been suspended from football-related activities as the legal process continues.
Nady is currently in the midst of his second season as a grad assistant at his alma mater.