Concussion effects force Baylor QB Anu Solomon to withdraw from school

It’s been a rough last couple of months for Anu Solomon.

After starting the first two games of the 2017 season at quarterback for Baylor, Solomon was benched by head coach Matt Rhule in favor of sophomore Zach Smith. Around the same time, the graduate transfer was placed in concussion protocol; Tuesday, the lingering effects of that head injury have prompted Solomon to withdraw from school.

The Dallas Morning News writes that “Rhule said in his weekly press conference that Solomon had been struggling in class because of the concussions and will withdraw from the graduate school to avoid failing classes.”

In his two starts for the still-winless Bears, Solomon completed 25 of his 55 passes for 39 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 97 yards in the season-opening loss to Liberty.

Solomon began his collegiate playing career at Arizona, starting 27 games during his time with the Wildcats. In December of last year, Solomon announced his decision to transfer from Arizona; a month later, he landed in Waco.