Ex-Clemson DB Adrian Baker no longer with Oklahoma State

So much for that.
In April of this year, after considering Oklahoma State, Houston and TCU, it was confirmed that Adrian Baker (pictured, center) would be transferring from Clemson to the Big 12 OSU. A little over six months later, Mike Gundy confirmed that, in a mutual parting of ways, the graduate transfer is no longer a part of the Cowboys football program.
Lingering issues from an ACL tear likely contributed to the decision to not only leave OSU but, apparently, the sport entirely.
“When he got in here, he was a little slow. He never really got going,” Gundy, alluding to the knee injury, said according to The Oklahoman. “We had a meeting. He’s got some family responsibilities back in Florida. I think he just felt like his time playing football was over.
“He was good for us. He didn’t get on the field a lot. I just don’t know if he ever got over that injury, from a speed standpoint.”
Baker played in six games in limited action this season for the Cowboys.
A three-star member of Clemson’s 2013 recruiting class, Baker took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in four games the following season. He started three of 13 games in 2015, intercepting a pair of passes in the process.
Expected to contend for a starting job in 2016, Baker instead missed the Tigers’ run to a title last season because of a knee injury sustained in spring practice. In early February, Baker opted to transfer from the reigning national champions.
If you are any kind of human being whatsoever, this has to sicken you on an emotional level even if you have no attachment to the football program or the player.
J-Shun Harris missed the entire 2015 season because of a torn ACL suffered in July of that year. A torn ACL sustained in August of last year cost the Indiana wide receiver the entire 2016 season. After recovering from those devastating twin injuries, Harris returned to the playing field in 2017, only to see this season come to a premature end.
Because of yet another torn ACL.
The latest significant knee injury came during IU’s loss to Maryland this past weekend.
“Kid has been an absolute warrior to come back from the first two,” Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen said. “My heart breaks for him. He’s just overcome so much.”
Prior to the initial injury, Harris was the Hoosiers’ leading returning receiver heading into the 2015 season after catching 18 passed for 168 yards as a true freshman in 2014. This season, he has just three catches for 14 yards, although punt returns are where he will really be missed.
Harris had returned two punts for touchdowns already in 2017, one of just seven FBS players to have two or more this year. His 19 yards per return is second nationally behind Washington’s Dante Pettis and UCF’s Mike Hughes, who both average 20.5 a return.
Twice, Harris was named the Big Ten’s Special Teams Player of the Week this season.
The off-field travails of one Alabama football player continue, with his head coach, despite a felony being involved, still firmly entrenched in the wait-and-see camp.
The Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday that Deionte Thompson (pictured, right) was one of four men indicted by a Galveston County (Tex.) grand jury last week on one count each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. That charge is a second-degree felony.
Thompson is alleged to have been actively involved in a Spring Break beach brawl this past April in which he’s alleged to have played a significant role in leaving a male victim with several broken bones in his face. According to the Enterprise, the victim now has four permanent plates in his face as a result.
There are also allegations from at least one witness that racial slurs triggered the initial brawl, although it’s believed the victim did not hurl the epithets.
Thompson’s attorney told al.com in a statement that his side “anticipated them coming forward with the indictment because that’s the easy thing to do.”
“However, that’s far from being able to convict him,” Sean Villery-Samuel told the website. “We look forward to getting the evidence that they’re relying upon. Nothing has changed on our end, but we’re anxious to see the information that they’re relying upon.”
Shortly after a felony assault warrant was issued, Nick Saban said back in April that “[o]nce we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.”
Monday, the Crimson Tide head coach hasn’t budged an inch off that stance.
Thompson has played in all eight games this season for the top-ranked Tide, mainly on special teams.
Florida lost Jim McElwain on Sunday, and on Monday suffered a bigger blow to its dwindling bowl hopes. Running back Malik Davis has been lost for the season to a knee injury, interim head coach Randy Shannon said.
“It’s a big blow for us because he was an explosive running back,” Shannon said, via SEC Country. “But also, you know, it’s time for Mark Thompson to step up. He’s a senior. He’s a guy that’s 6-2, 240, runs 4.4. It’s his opportunity to come in and play. We’ve got to challenge him on offense to make sure there was a reason why he was recruited to be a part of Florida and that’s for him to be a skilled running back like he is but also be productive and be a physical-type guy that can get open in space and make plays.
“We’ve got three running backs that we feel comfortable with, but Mark Thompson has to really step up this game.”
Davis was tied with Lamical Perine for the team lead with 79 carries but led Perine in rushing by 161 yards. For the year, Davis, a freshman, carried 79 times for 526 yards and two touchdowns. Davis’s 6.66 yards per carry average ranked third in the SEC for all runners with at least 75 carries.
Florida is 3-4 on the season and, unless a canceled game against Northern Colorado gets rescheduled, needs to win three of its final four games against Missouri, South Carolina, UAB and Florida State to reach a bowl game.
The Maxwell Award announced its list of 18 semifinalists on Monday, which would not normally be a noteworthy event. Except this one is, for one reason: one of the 18 was a complete unknown just one month ago.
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate was included on the list after a month in which he exploded on the national scene and carried Arizona into the thick of the Pac-12 championship hunt.
The sophomore from Inglewood, Calif., completed a month in which he completed 41-of-58 passes (70.7 percent) for 743 yards (12.8 per attempt) with six touchdowns against three interceptions while rushing 59 times for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona went 4-0 in the month of October, averaging 48.8 points per game in the process.
The Wildcats are now ranked fifth nationally in rushing at 338.6 yards per game and second with 7.20 yards per carry — despite Tate playing sparingly in Arizona’s first two games and missing the next two entirely. Arizona is ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll and can take the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 South with a win over No. 17 USC in a game that will be televised by ESPN (at 10:45 p.m. ET).
With another strong performance in a win over the Trojans, Tate will move himself into the conversation for a more prestigious, stiffarmed trophy.