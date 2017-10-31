Ex-Clemson DB Adrian Baker no longer with Oklahoma State

So much for that.

In April of this year, after considering Oklahoma State, Houston and TCU, it was confirmed that Adrian Baker (pictured, center) would be transferring from Clemson to the Big 12 OSU. A little over six months later, Mike Gundy confirmed that, in a mutual parting of ways, the graduate transfer is no longer a part of the Cowboys football program.

Lingering issues from an ACL tear likely contributed to the decision to not only leave OSU but, apparently, the sport entirely.

“When he got in here, he was a little slow. He never really got going,” Gundy, alluding to the knee injury, said according to The Oklahoman. “We had a meeting. He’s got some family responsibilities back in Florida. I think he just felt like his time playing football was over.

“He was good for us. He didn’t get on the field a lot. I just don’t know if he ever got over that injury, from a speed standpoint.”

Baker played in six games in limited action this season for the Cowboys.

A three-star member of Clemson’s 2013 recruiting class, Baker took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in four games the following season. He started three of 13 games in 2015, intercepting a pair of passes in the process.

Expected to contend for a starting job in 2016, Baker instead missed the Tigers’ run to a title last season because of a knee injury sustained in spring practice. In early February, Baker opted to transfer from the reigning national champions.