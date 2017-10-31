Health issue will force playoff committee member Steve Wieberg to miss first 2017 vote

The first set of 2017 College Football Playoff rankings will be released later on today, and the committee that does the ranking will be down a man in the debate that leads up to it.
According to ESPN.com, Steve Wieberg will miss the first selection meeting of the year because of an unspecified health issue. The former USA Today college football writer’s doctor would not permit him to travel to Texas for the meeting, nor will he remotely participate in the proceedings.
Whatever the issue is has been deemed as non-serious, implying that he will be back with the group moving forward.
“The committee was set up with sufficient numbers in case there are any absences,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. “We anticipated there could be people who miss meetings, either because of weather delays or for other reasons, such as a health issue. We’ll see how Steve feels next week, and how his doctor feels about him traveling.
“We always miss anyone who is not here and hope they get well soon.”
Wieberg’s absence continues an unwanted annual tradition of health-related setbacks for committee members.
In October of 2014, Archie Manning was forced to take a leave of absence because he needed additional surgery and wanted to concentrate on his health. One year later, and based in part on doctor’s advice, Pat Haden stepped down from his post on the committee. In August of last year, Lloyd Carr left the committee before he had a chance to participate because of unspecified health issues.
What’s expected to be a temporary absence for Wieberg leaves the committee with an even dozen members who will be selecting the order of the initial Top 25.
Early Saturday afternoon, we wrote that “[w]hile it’s not exactly huge news at the moment, it’s something that definitely bears keeping an eye on.” A couple of days later, consider both eyes extremely wide open.
On its initial injury report, Jonathan Taylor is listed as questionable for No. 4 Wisconsin’s game Saturday against Indiana. The freshman running back suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Week 9 win over Illinois.
Despite the injury that cost him more than half the game, Taylor exited the weekend fourth nationally and first in the Big Ten with 1,185 yards rushing.
In addition to Taylor, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who leads the Badgers with 28 receptions for 477 yards and five receiving touchdowns, is questionable because of a head injury.
“I think every team is going through that right now,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “We’ve got a group that, a lot of the guys that are on the famous (injury) list that you get, you just see how the week goes. A lot of them are doing stuff (Monday), everyone, but (Monday) is a different type of practice than (Tuesday). Guys have to step up when opportunities come their way, and other players and other starters have to carry a little bit of a different load.”
It’s been a season to forget and Jacob Pugh‘s had enough.
Florida State is 2-5 after seven games for the first time since Bobby Bowden‘s first season in 1976. In order to avoid going bowl-less for the first time since the 1981 season, FSU needs to win its final four games of the year — with a closing schedule that includes road trips to Clemson and in-state rival Florida as well as a home game against a much-improved Syracuse.
Tensions are understandably high in Tallahassee, as evidenced by Jimbo Fisher verbally sparring with a fan who hollered down from the stands after the Louisville loss “get new coaches,” to which the head coach responded, “walk your ass down here and say it.” Even Monday, one report had Fisher demoting defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, although that was later debunked.
That same day, Pugh doused the tumult with additional fuel when he was asked why the Seminoles’ season has gone south.
“Lack of leadership,” the senior linebacker aid by way of Rivals.com. “Everybody is just doing their own thing, pretty much. I just feel like everybody is worried about everything else. There are probably players worried about the draft or whatever so ain’t nobody really focused. …
“It’s like a nightmare. I’ve never lost this much. It’s not something I’m used to.”
Just as damning, Pugh said “it’s too late now” to turn things around this season.
“[My teammates] should have done that at the beginning of the season,” said Pugh. “It’s too late to try to demand [it] because everybody is too set in their ways.”
Some would also state that’s an indictment of Fisher’s coaching staff, which is almost certain to undergo some sort of shakeup this offseason. Either way, a season that began with FSU rated No. 3 in the country has gone off the rails on the field and off in more ways than one.
Not too surprisingly, Willie Taggart has some company in navigating his way down the Denial River.
Almost immediately after Florida officially pulled the trigger on the Jim McElwain era in The Swamp and put it out of its misery, Dan Mullen‘s name was front and center as a potential permanent replacement. The connection makes sense as he was Urban Meyer‘s offensive coordinator for four years with the Gators, and he was mentioned as a possible replacement for the fired Will Muschamp before the program settled on McElwain in December of 2014. Scott Stricklin, UF’s current athletic director and the man charged with replacing McElwain, held the same job at Mississippi State for a portion of Mullen’s time with the Bulldogs.
Monday, Mullen was asked about the renewal of rumors connecting him to his old employer, and offered up the expected in-season denial.
“I’m really happy here,” Mullen said. “I think when you look at what we have in the program and the administration, I haven’t really thought much about it. I’ve been here long enough. As the year goes on it gets into that silly season and who is going where.
“Our focus remains on UMass and winning that football game. I’m really happy with what we’re building here.”
In the midst of his ninth season in Starkville, Mullen is 67-44 overall and 32-37 record in SEC play. With the exception of a second-place finish in 2014, Mullen’s Bulldogs have finished either fourth (twice) or fifth (five times) in the six-team West division.
So much for that.
In April of this year, after considering Oklahoma State, Houston and TCU, it was confirmed that Adrian Baker (pictured, center) would be transferring from Clemson to the Big 12 OSU. A little over six months later, Mike Gundy confirmed that, in a mutual parting of ways, the graduate transfer is no longer a part of the Cowboys football program.
Lingering issues from an ACL tear likely contributed to the decision to not only leave OSU but, apparently, the sport entirely.
“When he got in here, he was a little slow. He never really got going,” Gundy, alluding to the knee injury, said according to The Oklahoman. “We had a meeting. He’s got some family responsibilities back in Florida. I think he just felt like his time playing football was over.
“He was good for us. He didn’t get on the field a lot. I just don’t know if he ever got over that injury, from a speed standpoint.”
Baker played in six games in limited action this season for the Cowboys.
A three-star member of Clemson’s 2013 recruiting class, Baker took a redshirt as a true freshman before playing in four games the following season. He started three of 13 games in 2015, intercepting a pair of passes in the process.
Expected to contend for a starting job in 2016, Baker instead missed the Tigers’ run to a title last season because of a knee injury sustained in spring practice. In early February, Baker opted to transfer from the reigning national champions.