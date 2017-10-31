Indiana’s J-Shun Harris suffers third torn ACL

If you are any kind of human being whatsoever, this has to sicken you on an emotional level even if you have no attachment to the football program or the player.

J-Shun Harris missed the entire 2015 season because of a torn ACL suffered in July of that year. A torn ACL sustained in August of last year cost the Indiana wide receiver the entire 2016 season. After recovering from those devastating twin injuries, Harris returned to the playing field in 2017, only to see this season come to a premature end.

Because of yet another torn ACL.

The latest significant knee injury came during IU’s loss to Maryland this past weekend.

“Kid has been an absolute warrior to come back from the first two,” Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen said. “My heart breaks for him. He’s just overcome so much.”

Prior to the initial injury, Harris was the Hoosiers’ leading returning receiver heading into the 2015 season after catching 18 passed for 168 yards as a true freshman in 2014. This season, he has just three catches for 14 yards, although punt returns are where he will really be missed.

Harris had returned two punts for touchdowns already in 2017, one of just seven FBS players to have two or more this year. His 19 yards per return is second nationally behind Washington’s Dante Pettis and UCF’s Mike Hughes, who both average 20.5 a return.

Twice, Harris was named the Big Ten’s Special Teams Player of the Week this season.