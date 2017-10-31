Marshall’s starting RG arrested on multiple charges, including battery of police officer

This certainly isn’t a good look for the Marshall football program.
Nate Devers was one of four males, including an MU soccer player, who were arrested early Sunday morning because of an incident at an Italian restaurant in Huntington. The 6-3, 290-pound junior offensive lineman has been officially charged with two counts of battery on a police officer, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of public intoxication or drinking in public places and one count of obstructing an officer.
From WV MetroNews as to what led to Devers’ myriad charges:
According to the criminal complaint, Devers and three other men were causing a problem at the restaurant and they were asked to leave and refused to. Devers allegedly hit an officer in the face with a closed fist and another officer in the back of the head. Police said Devers had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.
As a result of the incident, Devers has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.
Devers has started every game at right guard for the Thundering Herd this season. Or had, as the case may be.
Not surprisingly, one player who had been on the periphery of the stiff-armed conversation has burrowed his way deep into the talk, at least as far as one wagering establishment is concerned.
Last week, J.T. Barrett was given 14/1 odds by Bovada.lv to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy. This past Saturday, the quarterback threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns — and added another 95 yards on the ground — in leading Ohio State to a monumental come-from-behind win over then-No. 2 Penn State; Monday, in its latest set of odds, Barrett is now listed at 9/2 by Bovada.
Still, one of those vanquished by Barrett and his Buckeye teammates Saturday night in Columbus, Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley, remains the prohibitive favorite at 4/7. A week ago, though, he was at 4/11.
Another with longer odds is Stanford’s Bryce Love, who is now just ahead of Barrett at 4/1. The running back, who missed the Cardinal’s Week 9 game because of injury, was at 3/1 entering what was a lost weekend for him perception-wise.
Perhaps the most significant movement involved Josh Adams, the Notre Dame running back who went from off the board in the last set of odds to 10/1 entering the last third of the season.
Just three other players not already mentioned are currently listed by Bovada — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (15/2 this week, 12/1 last), Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (33/1, 33/1) and reigning Heisman-winning Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (40/1, 33/1). Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, 20/1 last week before the Crimson Tide’s bye, is now off the board.
Early Saturday afternoon, we wrote that “[w]hile it’s not exactly huge news at the moment, it’s something that definitely bears keeping an eye on.” A couple of days later, consider both eyes extremely wide open.
On its initial injury report, Jonathan Taylor is listed as questionable for No. 4 Wisconsin’s game Saturday against Indiana. The freshman running back suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Week 9 win over Illinois.
Despite the injury that cost him more than half the game, Taylor exited the weekend fourth nationally and first in the Big Ten with 1,185 yards rushing.
In addition to Taylor, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who leads the Badgers with 28 receptions for 477 yards and five receiving touchdowns, is questionable because of a head injury.
“I think every team is going through that right now,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “We’ve got a group that, a lot of the guys that are on the famous (injury) list that you get, you just see how the week goes. A lot of them are doing stuff (Monday), everyone, but (Monday) is a different type of practice than (Tuesday). Guys have to step up when opportunities come their way, and other players and other starters have to carry a little bit of a different load.”
It’s been a season to forget and Jacob Pugh‘s had enough.
Florida State is 2-5 after seven games for the first time since Bobby Bowden‘s first season in 1976. In order to avoid going bowl-less for the first time since the 1981 season, FSU needs to win its final four games of the year — with a closing schedule that includes road trips to Clemson and in-state rival Florida as well as a home game against a much-improved Syracuse.
Tensions are understandably high in Tallahassee, as evidenced by Jimbo Fisher verbally sparring with a fan who hollered down from the stands after the Louisville loss “get new coaches,” to which the head coach responded, “walk your ass down here and say it.” Even Monday, one report had Fisher demoting defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, although that was later debunked.
That same day, Pugh doused the tumult with additional fuel when he was asked why the Seminoles’ season has gone south.
“Lack of leadership,” the senior linebacker aid by way of Rivals.com. “Everybody is just doing their own thing, pretty much. I just feel like everybody is worried about everything else. There are probably players worried about the draft or whatever so ain’t nobody really focused. …
“It’s like a nightmare. I’ve never lost this much. It’s not something I’m used to.”
Just as damning, Pugh said “it’s too late now” to turn things around this season.
“[My teammates] should have done that at the beginning of the season,” said Pugh. “It’s too late to try to demand [it] because everybody is too set in their ways.”
Some would also state that’s an indictment of Fisher’s coaching staff, which is almost certain to undergo some sort of shakeup this offseason. Either way, a season that began with FSU rated No. 3 in the country has gone off the rails on the field and off in more ways than one.
Not too surprisingly, Willie Taggart has some company in navigating his way down the Denial River.
Almost immediately after Florida officially pulled the trigger on the Jim McElwain era in The Swamp and put it out of its misery, Dan Mullen‘s name was front and center as a potential permanent replacement. The connection makes sense as he was Urban Meyer‘s offensive coordinator for four years with the Gators, and he was mentioned as a possible replacement for the fired Will Muschamp before the program settled on McElwain in December of 2014. Scott Stricklin, UF’s current athletic director and the man charged with replacing McElwain, held the same job at Mississippi State for a portion of Mullen’s time with the Bulldogs.
Monday, Mullen was asked about the renewal of rumors connecting him to his old employer, and offered up the expected in-season denial.
“I’m really happy here,” Mullen said. “I think when you look at what we have in the program and the administration, I haven’t really thought much about it. I’ve been here long enough. As the year goes on it gets into that silly season and who is going where.
“Our focus remains on UMass and winning that football game. I’m really happy with what we’re building here.”
In the midst of his ninth season in Starkville, Mullen is 67-44 overall and 32-37 record in SEC play. With the exception of a second-place finish in 2014, Mullen’s Bulldogs have finished either fourth (twice) or fifth (five times) in the six-team West division.