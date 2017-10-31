Nevada grad assistant charged with DUI after crashing into a casino

They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Apparently, that doesn’t necessarily apply to The Biggest Little City in the World.

Early Saturday morning, Nevada graduate assistant Jeff Nady was arrested and charged after an extended incident that ended with the former Wolf Pack football player crashing his vehicle into the Nugget Casino Resort. All told, Nady is facing five misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, open alcohol container in the vehicle, possession of a gun under the influence of alcohol/drugs, obstructing a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

As to what led to the arrest and charges, we yield the floor to KTVN-TV in Reno:

SPD says a Sparks Police Officer saw the driver on I-80 exiting onto Pyramid Highway when the Nady hit an exit sign, but then drove away from the scene. The car continued westbound on Nugget Ave and tried to make a turn onto northbound 11th street. Nady lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Nugget Casino Hotel. He left his car and ran into the hotel where he was apprehended by Sparks police.

As a result of the development, Nady has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.

We are aware of the incident and are gathering more information at this time. Jeff has been suspended from football-related activities as the legal process continues.

Nady is currently in the midst of his second season as a grad assistant at his alma mater.