Oddsmakers say Dan Mullen is favorite to be next Florida coach, Lane Kiffin a long (long) shot

With Jim McElwain officially out the door as the head coach at Florida, the talk now turns to what direction AD Scott Stricklin will go in picking somebody to lead the Gators going forward.
Much of the early speculation has been centered on a coach from Stricklin’s last job (which happens to double as his alma mater): Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen. A former Florida offensive coordinator who won national titles with Urban Meyer in Gainesville, the Bulldogs’ head coach seemingly makes a ton of sense given his reputation and accomplishments over the years in Starkville.
Bovada LV has not surprisingly concurred with that sentiment, as the oddsmaker installed Mullen as the favorite to take over as the next Florida coach. Here’s the full list of odds from Las Vegas, including the very interesting long shot of former SEC head coach Lane Kiffin:
Dan Mullen 9/2
Scott Frost 5/1
Willie Taggart 6/1
Memphis’ Mike Norvell 7/1
Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuentes 8/1
Chip Kelly 8/1
Bob Stoops 10/1
Les Miles 12/1
Randy Shannon 15/1
Jon Gruden 22/1
USF’s Charlie Strong 22/1
FAU’s Lane Kiffin 33/1
Steve Spurrier 75/1
Mullen joined several members of the list in denying interest in the job — as you would expect him to say at this point in the season. While MSU’s head coach may be playing a little coy when it comes to taking the Florida job, that was not the exact same tact employed by somebody else on the list.
If nothing else, this will certainly be an interesting and entertaining coaching search for the Gators.
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings are not even out and — shocker! — people are already upset.
Specifically, the folks in the state of Oklahoma seem to be a little miffed over the fact that Ohio State has moved into the top three in both the AP and the Coaches Polls. While the Buckeyes have been ahead of the Sooners for several weeks now, it seems that the upcoming rankings from the selection committee are causing everybody rehash the issue this week. At the heart of the matter is not surprisingly OU’s 31-16 victory in Columbus, which quarterback Baker Mayfield says should be a huge factor in his team moving past the one he, you know, beat on the field.
“There’s got to be a head-to-head matchup. If you talk about head-to-head, they beat Penn State and both of them are still ranked higher than us, I think. I don’t understand it,” Mayfield said on Monday, according to OU Daily. “It’s just interesting to see how people view us, not necessarily that I’m looking for approval — I couldn’t care less what they say because the final rankings are what matters so that’ll be down the road. (I’m) interested to see what they say but we’ve just got to put our heads down and go to work. If we take care of business (for) the rest of the season then we should be in the top four, no doubt in my mind.”
Head coach Lincoln Riley also waddled into the rankings business at his press conference earlier this week.
“If they think like that, then we have a broken system and we need to get new people making decisions, if that is how they think,” Riley said. “A lot of this is going to play out. A lot of ball is left to be played with everybody in the country. We have the toughest and the best conference — top to bottom — right now in the country and we have a lot of big games coming up. I think those things will take care of themselves.”
We’ll find out just what the committee thinks come Tuesday night but it’s not hard to think that both the signal-caller and his coach have a point. It will be interesting to see if the Sooners end up leap-frogging either Ohio State or Penn State this week but for now they might want to worry about their Bedlam rivals on Saturday afternoon as the more pressing issue to deal with.
October 31 is a big day in the college football world.
There is, of course, the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. We get our first taste Tuesday night #MACtion. It’s Halloween so there’s plenty of schools and teams getting into the trick-or-treat spirit too.
But perhaps the most notable part of 10/31? It’s also Nick Saban’s birthday.
While the Alabama head coach hates to make a big deal of the date — he turns 66 today — it seems that his team is not quite on the same page. To that end, the school posted video of freshman defensive back Daniel Wright belting out ‘Happy Birthday’ and serenading the coach before a very captivated team meeting.
Those are some pretty solid pipes Wright has and you know he did a great job when he gets the semi-awkward handshake/hug from the big man himself.
Something says the best present Saban can receive from the Tide is a great day of practice however…
It’s been a rough last couple of months for Anu Solomon.
After starting the first two games of the 2017 season at quarterback for Baylor, Solomon was benched by head coach Matt Rhule in favor of sophomore Zach Smith. Around the same time, the graduate transfer was placed in concussion protocol; Tuesday, the lingering effects of that head injury have prompted Solomon to withdraw from school.
The Dallas Morning News writes that “Rhule said in his weekly press conference that Solomon had been struggling in class because of the concussions and will withdraw from the graduate school to avoid failing classes.”
In his two starts for the still-winless Bears, Solomon completed 25 of his 55 passes for 39 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 97 yards in the season-opening loss to Liberty.
Solomon began his collegiate playing career at Arizona, starting 27 games during his time with the Wildcats. In December of last year, Solomon announced his decision to transfer from Arizona; a month later, he landed in Waco.
Brian Ferentz has earned himself a visit to the principal’s office, a move that his father is completely on board with.
Driving for a potential score late in the first half of Iowa’s game against Minnesota Saturday, James Butler fumbled at the end of a 19-yard catch-and-run. While initially ruled down, that call was overturned by the instant replay official up in the booth and possession went over to the Gophers. That development didn’t please Ferentz, with the Cedar Rapids Gazette writing that the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator “let out a string of expletives heard by most in the press box — words too blue to reprint here” at the replay official as the coaches left their coaches box.
In the immediate aftermath of the win, Kirk Ferentz, the younger Ferentz’s boss and dad, deemed the incident “not acceptable” and “inappropriate.” As a result, the head coach confirmed Tuesday, the coordinator has a meeting scheduled with athletic director Gary Barta for later today to discuss the incident.
“It is serious,” the elder Ferentz said during his turn on the Big Ten’s weekly football coaches teleconference Tuesday, “mainly because it’s inappropriate. I addressed it with him, and his supervisor, Gary Barta, will be addressing with him today. We’ve also made the conference aware of it. It’s inappropriate and it can’t happen again.
“No matter what your profession is, there are things you can do and can’t do, and what happened Saturday was inappropriate.”
The younger Ferentz is in his sixth season as a Hawkeyes assistant, and his first as coordinator.