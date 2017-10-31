Profanity-laced incident lands Iowa OC Brian Ferentz a meeting with AD

Brian Ferentz has earned himself a visit to the principal’s office, a move that his father is completely on board with.

Driving for a potential score late in the first half of Iowa’s game against Minnesota Saturday, Nate Stanley fumbled at the end of a 19-yard catch-and-run. While initially ruled down, that call was overturned by the instant replay official up in the booth and possession went over to the Gophers. That development didn’t please Ferentz, with the Cedar Rapids Gazette writing that the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator “let out a string of expletives heard by most in the press box — words too blue to reprint here” at the replay official as the coaches left their coaches box.

In the immediate aftermath of the win, Kirk Ferentz, the younger Ferentz’s boss and dad, deemed the incident “not acceptable” and “inappropriate.” As a result, the head coach confirmed Tuesday, the coordinator has a meeting scheduled with athletic director Gary Barta for later today to discuss the incident.

“It is serious,” the elder Ferentz said during his turn on the Big Ten’s weekly football coaches teleconference Tuesday, “mainly because it’s inappropriate. I addressed it with him, and his supervisor, Gary Barta, will be addressing with him today. We’ve also made the conference aware of it. It’s inappropriate and it can’t happen again.

“No matter what your profession is, there are things you can do and can’t do, and what happened Saturday was inappropriate.”

The younger Ferentz is in his sixth season as a Hawkeyes assistant, and his first as coordinator.