Profanity-laced incident lands Iowa OC Brian Ferentz a meeting with AD

Brian Ferentz has earned himself a visit to the principal’s office, a move that his father is completely on board with.
Driving for a potential score late in the first half of Iowa’s game against Minnesota Saturday, Nate Stanley fumbled at the end of a 19-yard catch-and-run. While initially ruled down, that call was overturned by the instant replay official up in the booth and possession went over to the Gophers. That development didn’t please Ferentz, with the Cedar Rapids Gazette writing that the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator “let out a string of expletives heard by most in the press box — words too blue to reprint here” at the replay official as the coaches left their coaches box.
In the immediate aftermath of the win, Kirk Ferentz, the younger Ferentz’s boss and dad, deemed the incident “not acceptable” and “inappropriate.” As a result, the head coach confirmed Tuesday, the coordinator has a meeting scheduled with athletic director Gary Barta for later today to discuss the incident.
“It is serious,” the elder Ferentz said during his turn on the Big Ten’s weekly football coaches teleconference Tuesday, “mainly because it’s inappropriate. I addressed it with him, and his supervisor, Gary Barta, will be addressing with him today. We’ve also made the conference aware of it. It’s inappropriate and it can’t happen again.
“No matter what your profession is, there are things you can do and can’t do, and what happened Saturday was inappropriate.”
The younger Ferentz is in his sixth season as a Hawkeyes assistant, and his first as coordinator.
The 2017 season is quickly turning into a lost one for Kamryn Pettway.
Suspended for the opener, Pettway returned but missed games in Week 4 and 6 because of injury. In the October 21 win over Arkansas, Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday, Pettway suffered what was ultimately diagnosed as a fractured scapula.
While the injury, which was discovered the Friday before the bye this past weekend, won’t require surgery to repair, the head coach said the running back would be out for an extended period of time. No specific timeline for a return was given.
AU has four games remaining in the regular season — at Texas A&M (Nov. 4), Georgia (Nov. 11), Louisiana-Monroe (Nov. 18) and the Iron Bowl against Alabama (Nov. 25).
Last season, Pettway led the Tigers with 1,224 yards. He has 305 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, with both totals second on the team to Kerryon Johnson‘s 723 and 14. The rushing touchdowns are tops in the SEC and tied for second nationally with Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, with FAU’s Devin Singletary leading all FBS players with 18.
They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Apparently, that doesn’t necessarily apply to The Biggest Little City in the World.
Early Saturday morning, Nevada graduate assistant Jeff Nady was arrested and charged after an extended incident that ended with the former Wolf Pack football player crashing his vehicle into the Nugget Casino Resort. All told, Nady is facing five misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, open alcohol container in the vehicle, possession of a gun under the influence of alcohol/drugs, obstructing a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident.
As to what led to the arrest and charges, we yield the floor to KTVN-TV in Reno:
SPD says a Sparks Police Officer saw the driver on I-80 exiting onto Pyramid Highway when the Nady hit an exit sign, but then drove away from the scene. The car continued westbound on Nugget Ave and tried to make a turn onto northbound 11th street. Nady lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Nugget Casino Hotel. He left his car and ran into the hotel where he was apprehended by Sparks police.
As a result of the development, Nady has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.
We are aware of the incident and are gathering more information at this time. Jeff has been suspended from football-related activities as the legal process continues.
Nady is currently in the midst of his second season as a grad assistant at his alma mater.
This certainly isn’t a good look for the Marshall football program.
Nate Devers was one of four males, including an MU soccer player, who were arrested early Sunday morning because of an incident at an Italian restaurant in Huntington. The 6-3, 290-pound junior offensive lineman has been officially charged with two counts of battery on a police officer, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of public intoxication or drinking in public places and one count of obstructing an officer.
From WV MetroNews as to what led to Devers’ myriad charges:
According to the criminal complaint, Devers and three other men were causing a problem at the restaurant and they were asked to leave and refused to. Devers allegedly hit an officer in the face with a closed fist and another officer in the back of the head. Police said Devers had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.
As a result of the incident, Devers has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.
Devers has started every game at right guard for the Thundering Herd this season. Or had, as the case may be.
Not surprisingly, one player who had been on the periphery of the stiff-armed conversation has burrowed his way deep into the talk, at least as far as one wagering establishment is concerned.
Last week, J.T. Barrett was given 14/1 odds by Bovada.lv to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy. This past Saturday, the quarterback threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns — and added another 95 yards on the ground — in leading Ohio State to a monumental come-from-behind win over then-No. 2 Penn State; Monday, in its latest set of odds, Barrett is now listed at 9/2 by Bovada.
Still, one of those vanquished by Barrett and his Buckeye teammates Saturday night in Columbus, Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley, remains the prohibitive favorite at 4/7. A week ago, though, he was at 4/11.
Another with longer odds is Stanford’s Bryce Love, who is now just ahead of Barrett at 4/1. The running back, who missed the Cardinal’s Week 9 game because of injury, was at 3/1 entering what was a lost weekend for him perception-wise.
Perhaps the most significant movement involved Josh Adams, the Notre Dame running back who went from off the board in the last set of odds to 10/1 entering the last third of the season.
Just three other players not already mentioned are currently listed by Bovada — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (15/2 this week, 12/1 last), Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (33/1, 33/1) and reigning Heisman-winning Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson (40/1, 33/1). Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, 20/1 last week before the Crimson Tide’s bye, is now off the board.