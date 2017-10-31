VIDEO: Alabama DB Daniel Wright sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Nick Saban

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

October 31 is a big day in the college football world.

There is, of course, the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. We get our first taste Tuesday night #MACtion. It’s Halloween so there’s plenty of schools and teams getting into the trick-or-treat spirit too.

But perhaps the most notable part of 10/31? It’s also Nick Saban’s birthday.

While the Alabama head coach hates to make a big deal of the date — he turns 66 today — it seems that his team is not quite on the same page. To that end, the school posted video of freshman defensive back Daniel Wright belting out ‘Happy Birthday’ and serenading the coach before a very captivated team meeting.

Those are some pretty solid pipes Wright has and you know he did a great job when he gets the semi-awkward handshake/hug from the big man himself.

Something says the best present Saban can receive from the Tide is a great day of practice however…