Brian Ferentz apologizes for profanity-laced tirade; Iowa AD ‘considers incident resolved’

And you can consider this case closed.

Driving for a potential score late in the first half of Iowa’s game against Minnesota Saturday, James Butler fumbled at the end of a 19-yard catch-and-run. While initially ruled down, that call was overturned by the instant replay official up in the booth and possession went over to the Gophers. That development didn’t please Brian Ferentz, with the Cedar Rapids Gazette writing that the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator “let out a string of expletives heard by most in the press box — words too blue to reprint here” at the replay official as the coaches left their coaches box.

Kirk Ferentz, the Hawkeyes head coach and Brian’s father, labeled his actions “not acceptable” and “inappropriate.” It was further confirmed that the younger Ferentz would be meeting with both their bosses, athletic director Gary Barta, to further discuss the situation.

That meeting took place Tuesday; Wednesday afternoon, both the coordinator and AD released statement, with the former apologizing for his “unprofessional behavior” while the latter stated he “considers the incident resolved.”

“I want to apologize to the members of the media and the replay officials for my unprofessional behavior during halftime of the Minnesota game Saturday night,” Ferentz said in his statement. “My language was inappropriate and behavior was wrong. There is no excuse for my actions. I regret the negative attention this has brought to the program and the UI Athletic Department. I have sent a letter of apology to the replay official and have assured our head coach and athletic director I will hold myself to a higher level of professionalism.”

“I want to provide an update on actions taken following an incident that occurred during the Minnesota at Iowa football game involving one of our coaches,” Barta’s statement began.” I have had conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz regarding the inappropriate language and display of emotion by Brian Saturday evening. I have also been in contact and in coordination with the Big Ten throughout the process.

“My conversations have been productive and positive. We hold our administrative staff, coaches, and student-athletes to a very high level of professionalism. I am confident Brian has a complete understanding that his behavior Saturday was unacceptable as a role model for our team and coaching staff, and as a representative of the University of Iowa, and that it cannot be repeated. We have completed our process and consider the incident resolved.”

The younger Ferentz is in his sixth season as a Hawkeyes assistant, and his first as coordinator.