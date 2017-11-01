Getty Images

Butch Jones: ‘We would never knowingly put a student-athlete in harm’s way’

By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
3 Comments

Tuesday, a report surfaced that indicated Tennessee’s staff knowingly played a concussed player in the Kentucky, only pulling him when he was seen vomiting on the sideline.  The allegations contained in the report were sufficient enough that it warranted a public response from UT’s athletic director Wednesday morning, who laid out the football program’s protocol for such situations but stopped short of saying the staff had adhered to them in this instance.

On the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, embattled head coach Butch Jones vehemently denied he or anyone on his staff would knowingly put a player, in this case Vols offensive lineman Brett Kendrick, in such a situation.

There’s already chatter that, given the tone of John Currie‘s statement, the university could use this situation as a means to rid themselves of Jones and his contract with cause, thus avoiding a costly buyout.  Either way, it appears that Jones’ days atop Rocky Top are numbered, now seemingly only a matter of when not if he’s dismissed.

Brian Ferentz apologizes for profanity-laced tirade; Iowa AD ‘considers incident resolved’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

And you can consider this case closed.

Driving for a potential score late in the first half of Iowa’s game against Minnesota Saturday, James Butler fumbled at the end of a 19-yard catch-and-run.  While initially ruled down, that call was overturned by the instant replay official up in the booth and possession went over to the Gophers.  That development didn’t please Brian Ferentz, with the Cedar Rapids Gazette writing that the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator “let out a string of expletives heard by most in the press box — words too blue to reprint here” at the replay official as the coaches left their coaches box.

Kirk Ferentz, the Hawkeyes head coach and Brian’s father, labeled his actions “not acceptable” and “inappropriate.” It was further confirmed that the younger Ferentz would be meeting with both their bosses, athletic director Gary Barta, to further discuss the situation.

That meeting took place Tuesday; Wednesday afternoon, both the coordinator and AD released statement, with the former apologizing for his “unprofessional behavior” while the latter stated he “considers the incident resolved.”

“I want to apologize to the members of the media and the replay officials for my unprofessional behavior during halftime of the Minnesota game Saturday night,” Ferentz said in his statement. “My language was inappropriate and behavior was wrong. There is no excuse for my actions. I regret the negative attention this has brought to the program and the UI Athletic Department. I have sent a letter of apology to the replay official and have assured our head coach and athletic director I will hold myself to a higher level of professionalism.”

“I want to provide an update on actions taken following an incident that occurred during the Minnesota at Iowa football game involving one of our coaches,” Barta’s statement began.” I have had conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz regarding the inappropriate language and display of emotion by Brian Saturday evening.  I have also been in contact and in coordination with the Big Ten throughout the process.

“My conversations have been productive and positive. We hold our administrative staff, coaches, and student-athletes to a very high level of professionalism. I am confident Brian has a complete understanding that his behavior Saturday was unacceptable as a role model for our team and coaching staff, and as a representative of the University of Iowa, and that it cannot be repeated. We have completed our process and consider the incident resolved.”

The younger Ferentz is in his sixth season as a Hawkeyes assistant, and his first as coordinator.

Oregon State’s leading tackler cited for his ‘violent, tumultuous, threatening behavior’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s a trio of words you don’t see strung together very much, if at all, in a college football headline.

According to the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Oregon State linebacker Manase Hungalu and another male, Abdinasir Ali Shido, were cited early Saturday morning by a Corvallis Police Department officer “based on their violent, tumultuous and threatening behavior.” From the Gazette-Times:

A CPD officer was driving past Qdoba on Monroe Avenue and spotted a group of 10 to 12 males engaged in an argument on the sidewalk.

The officer stopped and told the group to break up, but the situation escalated between Hungalu and Abdinasir Ali Shido.

An OSU spokesperson told The Oregonian that Hungalu’s status for the Week 10 game against Cal is uncertain, although he did practice with the rest of the team Tuesday.

Hungalu currently leads the Beavers in tackles (61), pass breakups (four), quarterback hits (three) and interceptions (two).  His five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks are second on the team

Report: Jacques Patrick could play for FSU this weekend

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What’s this, a sliver of good news in Florida State’s lost season?

A little over a week ago, Jimbo Fisher acknowledged that Jacques Patrick sustained some type of cartilage damage in his knee in the Oct. 21 loss to Louisville and would require surgery to repair the damage.  It was thought at the time that the running back could miss an extended period of time.

However, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting that Patrick could play in this Saturday’s game against Syracuse after undergoing what was described as a minor knee procedure eight days ago.  From the Sentinel’s report:

Patrick’s injury was not severe as initially feared. Doctors removed a stray bone fragment in his knee and did not need to fix any torn cartilage, which was Patrick’s initial diagnosis, according to FSU coach Jimbo Fisher.

Patrick is second on the team in rushing with 434 yards, behind true freshman Cam Akers‘ 496.  His 5.7 yards per carry is easily the top total on the Seminoles.

As a team, FSU’s three rushing touchdowns on the season are 129th out of the 130 FBS teams, ahead of only San Jose State’s one.

Tennessee AD issues statement on report that Vols knowingly played concussed player

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT
2 Comments

This isn’t exactly what the beleaguered Butch Jones and his stumbling Tennessee football program need at the moment.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, a website called The Read Optional reported that UT offensive lineman Brett Kendrick played at least two quarters of this past Saturday’s game against Kentucky with a concussion.  And, most damning, the report states that the UT staff knew about the head injury and allowed him to continue playing.

“They left him in until the last 22 seconds and only pulled him out because he finally threw up on the sideline,” a text to the website reportedly claimed, adding, “He doesn’t remember anything about the second half of the game.”

Kendrick is now in concussion protocol.

The allegations were sufficient enough that UT’s athletic director, John Currie, felt compelled to issue a statement Wednesday morning that lays out the football program’s protocol when it comes to game-day injuries, although it stops short of saying whether the UT staff heeded those guidelines in this instance.

As for any role Jones played in the situation involving his starting right tackle, SECCountry.com wrote that “Currie met with [the head coach] on Sunday after UT officials had discussed Jones’ immediate future, and the Vols’ head coach denied having any knowledge that Kendrick was playing in a concussed state.”