Getty Images

Kirby Smart calls Georgia’s No. 1 CFP ranking ‘a distraction’

By Zach BarnettNov 1, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

The entire point of the season — at least if you’re a top-tier Power 5 program — it’s to be in the top four teams as judged by the College Football Playoff selection committee, then win your next two games and claim a national championship.

Georgia is well on their way to doing that, debuting at No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday night. What’s Kirby Smart‘s reaction to that?

He hates it, of course.

A Saban protege — heck, the Saban protege — has followed the Alabama blueprint perfectly thus far: a 7-win debut, followed by a run to a No. 1 ranking in November of the second season.

For Smart’s sake, here’s hoping that his 2017 campaign doesn’t end the same way as Saban’s 2008. That year, Alabama ran through the regular season undefeated before falling to the reigning SEC king in the conference title game, who then went on to win that season’s national title.

Sites for 2021-24 College Football Playoff title games announced

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Make your travel plans accordingly.

Wednesday afternoon, the College Football Playoff announced that its management committee has selected four additional cities to play host to future championship games.  None of the four has previously hosted a title tilt.

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida)
2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)
2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California)
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas)

“When we created the playoff, we said we wanted to move the national championship game around,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “We have done that. We call it ‘ten in ten’—ten different communities will have hosted the national championship game in the first ten years of the playoff. The CFP National Championship is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States and we’re proud to bring the game to fans in different regions of the country.

“Each of the four cities chosen met or exceeded our standards for selection.  Each has a first-class stadium that our fans will enjoy, a great convention center, excellent hotels for teams and fans, and the communities have successful track records of hosting major events. Each city also has wonderful, supportive people who we rely on to host a successful game.”

Raymond James Stadium will play host to the championship for this season.  Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 2018), Santa Clara (Levi’s Stadium, 2019) and New Orleans (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 2020) had previously been announced as future sites.

The first three title tilts were played in Arlington (AT&T Stadium, 2014), Glendale (University of Phoenix Stadium, 2015) and Tampa (Raymond James Stadium, 2016).

ACC, B1G, SBC headline ‘Academic Heisman’ finalists

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

As the watch lists for on-field honors continue to roll out, an award for what’s essentially scholastic excellence has significantly whittled its list to the chosen several.

The National Football Foundation, in conjunction with the College Football Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday the finalists for the 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy.  Commonly referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” the Campbell Trophy annually “recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation.”

Five of the baker’s dozen finalists hail from Power Five programs (Miami, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Virginia), while another three represent the Group of Five (Arkansas State, Boise State, Georgia State).  There are also three from the FCS level (Jacksonville State, South Dakota State, Stephen F. Austin) as well as one each from the Div. II (Slippery Rock) and Div. III (Carnegie Mellon) levels.

Western Michigan’s Zach Terrell was the 2016 winner of the Campbell Trophy.

Brian Ferentz apologizes for profanity-laced tirade; Iowa AD ‘considers incident resolved’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

And you can consider this case closed.

Driving for a potential score late in the first half of Iowa’s game against Minnesota Saturday, James Butler fumbled at the end of a 19-yard catch-and-run.  While initially ruled down, that call was overturned by the instant replay official up in the booth and possession went over to the Gophers.  That development didn’t please Brian Ferentz, with the Cedar Rapids Gazette writing that the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator “let out a string of expletives heard by most in the press box — words too blue to reprint here” at the replay official as the coaches left their coaches box.

Kirk Ferentz, the Hawkeyes head coach and Brian’s father, labeled his actions “not acceptable” and “inappropriate.” It was further confirmed that the younger Ferentz would be meeting with both their bosses, athletic director Gary Barta, to further discuss the situation.

That meeting took place Tuesday; Wednesday afternoon, both the coordinator and AD released statement, with the former apologizing for his “unprofessional behavior” while the latter stated he “considers the incident resolved.”

“I want to apologize to the members of the media and the replay officials for my unprofessional behavior during halftime of the Minnesota game Saturday night,” Ferentz said in his statement. “My language was inappropriate and behavior was wrong. There is no excuse for my actions. I regret the negative attention this has brought to the program and the UI Athletic Department. I have sent a letter of apology to the replay official and have assured our head coach and athletic director I will hold myself to a higher level of professionalism.”

“I want to provide an update on actions taken following an incident that occurred during the Minnesota at Iowa football game involving one of our coaches,” Barta’s statement began.” I have had conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz regarding the inappropriate language and display of emotion by Brian Saturday evening.  I have also been in contact and in coordination with the Big Ten throughout the process.

“My conversations have been productive and positive. We hold our administrative staff, coaches, and student-athletes to a very high level of professionalism. I am confident Brian has a complete understanding that his behavior Saturday was unacceptable as a role model for our team and coaching staff, and as a representative of the University of Iowa, and that it cannot be repeated. We have completed our process and consider the incident resolved.”

The younger Ferentz is in his sixth season as a Hawkeyes assistant, and his first as coordinator.

Butch Jones: ‘We would never knowingly put a student-athlete in harm’s way’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
6 Comments

Tuesday, a report surfaced that indicated Tennessee’s staff knowingly played a concussed player in the Kentucky, only pulling him when he was seen vomiting on the sideline.  The allegations contained in the report were sufficient enough that it warranted a public response from UT’s athletic director Wednesday morning, who laid out the football program’s protocol for such situations but stopped short of saying the staff had adhered to them in this instance.

On the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, embattled head coach Butch Jones vehemently denied he or anyone on his staff would knowingly put a player, in this case Vols offensive lineman Brett Kendrick, in such a situation.

There’s already chatter that, given the tone of John Currie‘s statement, the university could use this situation as a means to rid themselves of Jones and his contract with cause, thus avoiding a costly buyout.  Either way, it appears that Jones’ days atop Rocky Top are numbered, now seemingly only a matter of when not if he’s dismissed.