Nebraska’s starting center likely out for rest of regular season

The middle of Nebraska’s offensive line has taken yet another significant injury hit.
Michael Decker sustained an injury to his left knee during the first quarter of this past Saturday’s win over Purdue. Mike Riley confirmed that the starting center will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the damage.
It’s expected that Decker will miss the remainder of the regular season, although the head coach thinks “he might be able to get back for a bowl game with what they’re going to do.” That’s provided, of course, the 4-4 ‘Huskers qualify for a bowl.
The redshirt sophomore had started the last five games prior to the injury after serving as a backup for the first three games of the 2017 season. He played in all 13 games last season, with no starts.
Monday, Riley had confirmed that starting right guard Tanner Farmer will miss significant time because of a high-ankle sprain.
After throwing a haymaker over the weekend, the injury bug has delivered a one-two punch to the Wake Forest football team’s gut.
Dave Clawson confirmed Tuesday that running back Cade Carney and safety Jessie Bates will not play in Saturday’s game against No. 3 Notre Dame in South Bend because of injury. Both players suffered unspecified injuries in Wake’s Week 9 win over Louisville last weekend.
The injuries won’t require surgery nor are they deemed season-ending, although the head coach would only allow that they’re hopeful to have them back in a couple of weeks.
While Carney is not the Demon Deacons’ leading rusher, he has been listed as the starter. His 219 yards on the ground are third amongst Wake backs, behind Arkeem Byrd‘s 334 and Matt Colburn‘s 317. Quarterback John Wolford‘s 341 yards are tops on the team.
Colburn is listed as the starter for the game against the Fighting Irish, with Byrd as the backup.
With 64, Carney leads Wake in tackles. His 5.5 tackles for loss leads all members of the defensive secondary.
Sunday, it was announced that Greg Dortch will miss the remainder of the 2017 season because of an abdominal injury suffered in the Louisville game. Dortch leads all freshman in the nation in receiving yards (722) and receiving touchdowns (eight). Four of those scores came during the game in which he was injured, setting a single-game school record.
It just means more… top two teams.
The SEC once again led the way in the initial set of 2017 College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings that were released on Tuesday night. Both undefeated No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama were placed in the top two slots in the only poll that matters, followed by No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson to round out the first top four of the season.
Also notable? UCF debuting as the highest-ranked Group of Five team and at a No. 18 spot somewhat higher than we typically see such teams check in at. Otherwise the committee’s top 25 was fairly similar to the AP Poll, despite Mississippi State being five spots higher, Auburn (the highest ranked two-loss team) two spots higher and having Stanford three spots lower than the regular poll voters.
The full CFP top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. TCU
9. Wisconsin
10. Miami (FL)
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. Auburn
15. Iowa State
16. Mississippi State
17. USC
18. UCF
19. LSU
20. N.C. State
21. Stanford
22. Arizona
23. Memphis
24. Michigan State
25. Washington State
For those wondering, the initial set of selection committee rankings last year at this time featured a top four of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Texas A&M (in that order). Eventual Fiesta Bowl pick and three-seed Ohio State was slotted sixth in the same poll, while Washington was just outside the first group at No. 5 in the rankings.
With Jim McElwain officially out the door as the head coach at Florida, the talk now turns to what direction AD Scott Stricklin will go in picking somebody to lead the Gators going forward.
Much of the early speculation has been centered on a coach from Stricklin’s last job (which happens to double as his alma mater): Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen. A former Florida offensive coordinator who won national titles with Urban Meyer in Gainesville, the Bulldogs’ head coach seemingly makes a ton of sense given his reputation and accomplishments over the years in Starkville.
Bovada LV has not surprisingly concurred with that sentiment, as the oddsmaker installed Mullen as the favorite to take over as the next Florida coach. Here’s the full list of odds from Las Vegas, including the very interesting long shot of former SEC head coach Lane Kiffin:
Dan Mullen 9/2
Scott Frost 5/1
Willie Taggart 6/1
Memphis’ Mike Norvell 7/1
Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuentes 8/1
Chip Kelly 8/1
Bob Stoops 10/1
Les Miles 12/1
Randy Shannon 15/1
Jon Gruden 22/1
USF’s Charlie Strong 22/1
FAU’s Lane Kiffin 33/1
Steve Spurrier 75/1
Mullen joined several members of the list in denying interest in the job — as you would expect him to say at this point in the season. While MSU’s head coach may be playing a little coy when it comes to taking the Florida job, that was not the exact same tact employed by somebody else on the list.
If nothing else, this will certainly be an interesting and entertaining coaching search for the Gators.
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings are not even out and — shocker! — people are already upset.
Specifically, the folks in the state of Oklahoma seem to be a little miffed over the fact that Ohio State has moved into the top three in both the AP and the Coaches Polls. While the Buckeyes have been ahead of the Sooners for several weeks now, it seems that the upcoming rankings from the selection committee are causing everybody rehash the issue this week. At the heart of the matter is not surprisingly OU’s 31-16 victory in Columbus, which quarterback Baker Mayfield says should be a huge factor in his team moving past the one he, you know, beat on the field.
“There’s got to be a head-to-head matchup. If you talk about head-to-head, they beat Penn State and both of them are still ranked higher than us, I think. I don’t understand it,” Mayfield said on Monday, according to OU Daily. “It’s just interesting to see how people view us, not necessarily that I’m looking for approval — I couldn’t care less what they say because the final rankings are what matters so that’ll be down the road. (I’m) interested to see what they say but we’ve just got to put our heads down and go to work. If we take care of business (for) the rest of the season then we should be in the top four, no doubt in my mind.”
Head coach Lincoln Riley also waddled into the rankings business at his press conference earlier this week.
“If they think like that, then we have a broken system and we need to get new people making decisions, if that is how they think,” Riley said. “A lot of this is going to play out. A lot of ball is left to be played with everybody in the country. We have the toughest and the best conference — top to bottom — right now in the country and we have a lot of big games coming up. I think those things will take care of themselves.”
We’ll find out just what the committee thinks come Tuesday night but it’s not hard to think that both the signal-caller and his coach have a point. It will be interesting to see if the Sooners end up leap-frogging either Ohio State or Penn State this week but for now they might want to worry about their Bedlam rivals on Saturday afternoon as the more pressing issue to deal with.