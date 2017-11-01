Report: Jacques Patrick could play for FSU this weekend

What’s this, a sliver of good news in Florida State’s lost season?
A little over a week ago, Jimbo Fisher acknowledged that Jacques Patrick sustained some type of cartilage damage in his knee in the Oct. 21 loss to Louisville and would require surgery to repair the damage. It was thought at the time that the running back could miss an extended period of time.
However, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting that Patrick could play in this Saturday’s game against Syracuse after undergoing what was described as a minor knee procedure eight days ago. From the Sentinel’s report:
Patrick’s injury was not severe as initially feared. Doctors removed a stray bone fragment in his knee and did not need to fix any torn cartilage, which was Patrick’s initial diagnosis, according to FSU coach Jimbo Fisher.
Patrick is second on the team in rushing with 434 yards, behind true freshman Cam Akers‘ 496. His 5.7 yards per carry is easily the top total on the Seminoles.
As a team, FSU’s three rushing touchdowns on the season are 129th out of the 130 FBS teams, ahead of only San Jose State’s one.