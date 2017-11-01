Sites for 2021-24 College Football Playoff title games announced

Make your travel plans accordingly.
Wednesday afternoon, the College Football Playoff announced that its management committee has selected four additional cities to play host to future championship games. None of the four has previously hosted a title tilt.
2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida)
2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)
2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California)
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas)
“When we created the playoff, we said we wanted to move the national championship game around,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “We have done that. We call it ‘ten in ten’—ten different communities will have hosted the national championship game in the first ten years of the playoff. The CFP National Championship is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States and we’re proud to bring the game to fans in different regions of the country.
“Each of the four cities chosen met or exceeded our standards for selection. Each has a first-class stadium that our fans will enjoy, a great convention center, excellent hotels for teams and fans, and the communities have successful track records of hosting major events. Each city also has wonderful, supportive people who we rely on to host a successful game.”
Raymond James Stadium will play host to the championship for this season. Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 2018), Santa Clara (Levi’s Stadium, 2019) and New Orleans (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 2020) had previously been announced as future sites.
The first three title tilts were played in Arlington (AT&T Stadium, 2014), Glendale (University of Phoenix Stadium, 2015) and Tampa (Raymond James Stadium, 2016).