Tennessee AD issues statement on report that Vols knowingly played concussed player

This isn’t exactly what the beleaguered Butch Jones and his stumbling Tennessee football program need at the moment.
Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, a website called The Read Optional reported that UT offensive lineman Brett Kendrick played at least two quarters of this past Saturday’s game against Kentucky with a concussion. And, most damning, the report states that the UT staff knew about the head injury and allowed him to continue playing.
“They left him in until the last 22 seconds and only pulled him out because he finally threw up on the sideline,” a text to the website reportedly claimed, adding, “He doesn’t remember anything about the second half of the game.”
Kendrick is now in concussion protocol.
The allegations were sufficient enough that UT’s athletic director, John Currie, felt compelled to issue a statement Wednesday morning that lays out the football program’s protocol when it comes to game-day injuries, although it stops short of saying whether the UT staff heeded those guidelines in this instance.
As for any role Jones played in the situation involving his starting right tackle, SECCountry.com wrote that “Currie met with [the head coach] on Sunday after UT officials had discussed Jones’ immediate future, and the Vols’ head coach denied having any knowledge that Kendrick was playing in a concussed state.”