Tennessee AD issues statement on report that Vols knowingly played concussed player

By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT
This isn’t exactly what the beleaguered Butch Jones and his stumbling Tennessee football program need at the moment.

Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, a website called The Read Optional reported that UT offensive lineman Brett Kendrick played at least two quarters of this past Saturday’s game against Kentucky with a concussion.  And, most damning, the report states that the UT staff knew about the head injury and allowed him to continue playing.

“They left him in until the last 22 seconds and only pulled him out because he finally threw up on the sideline,” a text to the website reportedly claimed, adding, “He doesn’t remember anything about the second half of the game.”

Kendrick is now in concussion protocol.

The allegations were sufficient enough that UT’s athletic director, John Currie, felt compelled to issue a statement Wednesday morning that lays out the football program’s protocol when it comes to game-day injuries, although it stops short of saying whether the UT staff heeded those guidelines in this instance.

As for any role Jones played in the situation involving his starting right tackle, SECCountry.com wrote that “Currie met with [the head coach] on Sunday after UT officials had discussed Jones’ immediate future, and the Vols’ head coach denied having any knowledge that Kendrick was playing in a concussed state.”

Report: Jacques Patrick could play for FSU this weekend

By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
What’s this, a sliver of good news in Florida State’s lost season?

A little over a week ago, Jimbo Fisher acknowledged that Jacques Patrick sustained some type of cartilage damage in his knee in the Oct. 21 loss to Louisville and would require surgery to repair the damage.  It was thought at the time that the running back could miss an extended period of time.

However, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting that Patrick could play in this Saturday’s game against Syracuse after undergoing what was described as a minor knee procedure eight days ago.  From the Sentinel’s report:

Patrick’s injury was not severe as initially feared. Doctors removed a stray bone fragment in his knee and did not need to fix any torn cartilage, which was Patrick’s initial diagnosis, according to FSU coach Jimbo Fisher.

Patrick is second on the team in rushing with 434 yards, behind true freshman Cam Akers‘ 496.  His 5.7 yards per carry is easily the top total on the Seminoles.

As a team, FSU’s three rushing touchdowns on the season are 129th out of the 130 FBS teams, ahead of only San Jose State’s one.

New Nebraska AD ‘quite impressed’ with Scott Frost, says he’ll be Power Five head coach ‘sooner than later’

By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT
Sorry UCF, that funding initiative is nice and all, but this is the kind of stuff you’re going to have to deal with in the coming months. Or even beyond if he happens to stay after this year.

Combine a 4-4 start to the season with a new athletic director in place, and the chatter surrounding Mike Riley‘s long-term viability at Nebraska beyond this year has increased of late. If — and that’s still a fairly sizable if at the moment, although it seemingly shrinks with every passing game day — a native son in every sense is thought to be the at or near the top of the list for potential replacements.

Not only is Scott Frost a former Nebraska quarterback who was born and raised in the state, but, as the second-year head coach at UCF, he has the Knights ranked 18th nationally off a 7-0 start heading into Week 10. And that’s coming off a six-win first season for the 42-year-old Frost with a program that was winless the year before he arrived.

With that as a backdrop, the new NU athletic director, Bill Moos, did a radio spot Tuesday and offered some very high praise for Frost. And, simultaneously, provided additional fuel for the rumor mill.

“Of course, he does have the roots here, raised in the state of Nebraska and playing for the icon that Tom Osborne is and a lot of things very positive,” Moos said. “Scott is going to be a coach in a Power Five [conference], and probably sooner than later, and he has paid his dues and I’ve been quite impressed.

“[I have] never really met him, but just watching his work from afar.”

Earlier in the interview, Moos also described Frost as having the “full package” when it comes to being a head coach. A full-package coach who could make a seamless transition to a place like, oh, I don’t know, Lincoln?

The next few weeks in the Land of the Corn are going to be interesting, to say the least.  If nothing more, Moos’ public comments assured us of that.

Wake’s starting RB, top tackler won’t play against Notre Dame

By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 8:24 AM EDT
After throwing a haymaker over the weekend, the injury bug has delivered a one-two punch to the Wake Forest football team’s gut.

Dave Clawson confirmed Tuesday that running back Cade Carney and safety Jessie Bates will not play in Saturday’s game against No. 3 Notre Dame in South Bend because of injury. Both players suffered unspecified injuries in Wake’s Week 9 win over Louisville last weekend.

The injuries won’t require surgery nor are they deemed season-ending, although the head coach would only allow that they’re hopeful to have them back in a couple of weeks.

While Carney is not the Demon Deacons’ leading rusher, he has been listed as the starter. His 219 yards on the ground are third amongst Wake backs, behind Arkeem Byrd‘s 334 and Matt Colburn‘s 317. Quarterback John Wolford‘s 341 yards are tops on the team.

Colburn is listed as the starter for the game against the Fighting Irish, with Byrd as the backup.

With 64, Carney leads Wake in tackles. His 5.5 tackles for loss leads all members of the defensive secondary.

Sunday, it was announced that Greg Dortch will miss the remainder of the 2017 season because of an abdominal injury suffered in the Louisville game. Dortch leads all freshman in the nation in receiving yards (722) and receiving touchdowns (eight). Four of those scores came during the game in which he was injured, setting a single-game school record.

Nebraska’s starting center likely out for rest of regular season

By John TaylorNov 1, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT
The middle of Nebraska’s offensive line has taken yet another significant injury hit.

Michael Decker sustained an injury to his left knee during the first quarter of this past Saturday’s win over Purdue. Mike Riley confirmed that the starting center will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the damage.

It’s expected that Decker will miss the remainder of the regular season, although the head coach thinks “he might be able to get back for a bowl game with what they’re going to do.” That’s provided, of course, the 4-4 ‘Huskers qualify for a bowl.

The redshirt sophomore had started the last five games prior to the injury after serving as a backup for the first three games of the 2017 season. He played in all 13 games last season, with no starts.

Monday, Riley had confirmed that starting right guard Tanner Farmer will miss significant time because of a high-ankle sprain.