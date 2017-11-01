Wake’s starting RB, top tackler won’t play against Notre Dame

After throwing a haymaker over the weekend, the injury bug has delivered a one-two punch to the Wake Forest football team’s gut.

Dave Clawson confirmed Tuesday that running back Cade Carney and safety Jessie Bates will not play in Saturday’s game against No. 3 Notre Dame in South Bend because of injury. Both players suffered unspecified injuries in Wake’s Week 9 win over Louisville last weekend.

The injuries won’t require surgery nor are they deemed season-ending, although the head coach would only allow that they’re hopeful to have them back in a couple of weeks.

While Carney is not the Demon Deacons’ leading rusher, he has been listed as the starter. His 219 yards on the ground are third amongst Wake backs, behind Arkeem Byrd‘s 334 and Matt Colburn‘s 317. Quarterback John Wolford‘s 341 yards are tops on the team.

Colburn is listed as the starter for the game against the Fighting Irish, with Byrd as the backup.

With 64, Carney leads Wake in tackles. His 5.5 tackles for loss leads all members of the defensive secondary.

Sunday, it was announced that Greg Dortch will miss the remainder of the 2017 season because of an abdominal injury suffered in the Louisville game. Dortch leads all freshman in the nation in receiving yards (722) and receiving touchdowns (eight). Four of those scores came during the game in which he was injured, setting a single-game school record.