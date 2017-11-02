Decision on rescheduling FSU-ULM coming next week

Florida State needs to catch a break any way it can in extending its bowl streak, and the path for one of those breaks could be paved next week.

Because of Hurricane Irma, it was announced in early September that Florida State’s Week 2 game against Louisiana-Monroe in Tallahassee had been outright canceled. However, there’s been increasing talk of late, coinciding with FSU’s dwindling bowl hopes, that the game could be rescheduled and played this season.

FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox confirmed Wednesday that a decision on whether or not to play the game will be made at some point next week, the Orlando Sentinel reported. If the game is played, it will take place on Dec. 2 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

There could be one sticking point, however. From the Sentinel:

But a local event — The Winter Festival, scheduled from 3-10 p.m. on the same day in downtown Tallahassee — has complicated logistical plans to have law enforcement in place for the football game. “We have to work with a lot of folks to make sure everything will be in place to be able to do it,” Wilcox said. “That’s a part of all this.

At 2-5, FSU needs to win its last four currently-scheduled games in order to avoid missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 1981. Left on the schedule? Home games against much-improved Syracuse and FCS Delaware State, road trips to a pair of rivals — No. 7 Clemson and a Florida team that’s already fired its head coach.

Rescheduling the game against a 3-5 ULM team would mean that FSU would “only” need to win four of its last five to qualify for a bowl bid.