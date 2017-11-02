J.T. Barrett, Baker Mayfield headline Unitas Award finalists

In mid-October, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award whittled its 47-player preseason watch list down to 20. A month later, it’s been whittled even further.

Wednesday, the Unitas announced its 10 finalists for the 2017 version of the trophy. The award has been given annually since 1987 to the top quarterback in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field .

Included in this reduced group is Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, who was a finalist for the 2016 award. Mayfield’s counterpart in an early-season game this year, Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, is another of the finalists.

Three of the finalists come from the Big 12, the most of any conference. The AAC and Big Ten are next with two each, while the ACC, MAC and SEC have one apiece.

Below are the 10 finalists for the Unitas Award, which was won last year by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

Riley Ferguson, Memphis

Ryan Finley, NC State

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi St.

Quinton Flowers, South Florida

Kenny Hill, TCU

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Trace McSorley, Penn St.

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Logan Woodside, Toledo