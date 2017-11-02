Getty Images

J.T. Barrett, Baker Mayfield headline Unitas Award finalists

Nov 2, 2017
In mid-October, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award whittled its 47-player preseason watch list down to 20. A month later, it’s been whittled even further.

Wednesday, the Unitas announced its 10 finalists for the 2017 version of the trophy. The award has been given annually since 1987 to the top quarterback in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.

Included in this reduced group is Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, who was a finalist for the 2016 award. Mayfield’s counterpart in an early-season game this year, Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, is another of the finalists.

Three of the finalists come from the Big 12, the most of any conference. The AAC and Big Ten are next with two each, while the ACC, MAC and SEC have one apiece.

Below are the 10 finalists for the Unitas Award, which was won last year by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
Riley Ferguson, Memphis
Ryan Finley, NC State
Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi St.
Quinton Flowers, South Florida
Kenny Hill, TCU
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Trace McSorley, Penn St.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
Logan Woodside, Toledo

Decision on rescheduling FSU-ULM coming next week

Nov 2, 2017
Florida State needs to catch a break any way it can in extending its bowl streak, and the path for one of those breaks could be paved next week.

Because of Hurricane Irma, it was announced in early September that Florida State’s Week 2 game against Louisiana-Monroe in Tallahassee had been outright canceled. However, there’s been increasing talk of late, coinciding with FSU’s dwindling bowl hopes, that the game could be rescheduled and played this season.

FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox confirmed Wednesday that a decision on whether or not to play the game will be made at some point next week, the Orlando Sentinel reported. If the game is played, it will take place on Dec. 2 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

There could be one sticking point, however. From the Sentinel:

But a local event — The Winter Festival, scheduled from 3-10 p.m. on the same day in downtown Tallahassee — has complicated logistical plans to have law enforcement in place for the football game.

“We have to work with a lot of folks to make sure everything will be in place to be able to do it,” Wilcox said. “That’s a part of all this.

At 2-5, FSU needs to win its last four currently-scheduled games in order to avoid missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 1981. Left on the schedule? Home games against much-improved Syracuse and FCS Delaware State, road trips to a pair of rivals — No. 7 Clemson and a Florida team that’s already fired its head coach.

Rescheduling the game against a 3-5 ULM team would mean that FSU would “only” need to win four of its last five to qualify for a bowl bid.

Cal, UNLV schedule 4-game home-and-home

Nov 1, 2017
Cal and UNLV will meet four times in a 7-season stretch in the next decade, the programs announced Wednesday. The two programs have never met previously.

The Rebels will host the Golden Bears on Aug. 29, 2020 and Sept. 5, 2026. UNLV will make the trip to Berkeley on Sept. 17, 2022 and Aug. 30, 2025. All but the 2022 meeting will be season openers for both squads.

“This is a series we have been working on since I arrived and is beneficial for both programs,” UNLV athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “Playing a Pac-12 institution such as California upgrades our non-conference schedule for our fans and also benefits our program’s recruiting efforts in the area. These are the types of games that impact our city and the fact that UNLV and California have never met before makes it even more anticipated.”

UNLV also has games against Pac-12 opponents lined up for 2018 (at USC) and 2020-21 (a home-and-home with Arizona State). The Rebels’ 2020 slate will see them face three Power 5 foes as Iowa State is also lined up in addition to Cal and Arizona State; both games against the Pac-12 opponents will be in Las Vegas.

Cal only has three future games against Mountain West opponents lined up, according to scheduling clearinghouse FBSchedules: a 2022 visit from Nevada, a 2023 trip to San Jose State and a TBD visit from San Jose State.

Kirby Smart calls Georgia’s No. 1 CFP ranking ‘a distraction’

Nov 1, 2017
2 Comments

The entire point of the season — at least if you’re a top-tier Power 5 program — it’s to be in the top four teams as judged by the College Football Playoff selection committee, then win your next two games and claim a national championship.

Georgia is well on their way to doing that, debuting at No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday night. What’s Kirby Smart‘s reaction to that?

He hates it, of course.

A Saban protege — heck, the Saban protege — has followed the Alabama blueprint perfectly thus far: a 7-win debut, followed by a run to a No. 1 ranking in November of the second season.

For Smart’s sake, here’s hoping that his 2017 campaign doesn’t end the same way as Saban’s 2008. That year, Alabama ran through the regular season undefeated before falling to the reigning SEC king in the conference title game, who then went on to win that season’s national title.

Sites for 2021-24 College Football Playoff title games announced

Nov 1, 2017
3 Comments

Make your travel plans accordingly.

Wednesday afternoon, the College Football Playoff announced that its management committee has selected four additional cities to play host to future championship games.  None of the four has previously hosted a title tilt.

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida)
2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana)
2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California)
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas)

“When we created the playoff, we said we wanted to move the national championship game around,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “We have done that. We call it ‘ten in ten’—ten different communities will have hosted the national championship game in the first ten years of the playoff. The CFP National Championship is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States and we’re proud to bring the game to fans in different regions of the country.

“Each of the four cities chosen met or exceeded our standards for selection.  Each has a first-class stadium that our fans will enjoy, a great convention center, excellent hotels for teams and fans, and the communities have successful track records of hosting major events. Each city also has wonderful, supportive people who we rely on to host a successful game.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host this year’s title game, with Santa Clara (Levi’s Stadium, 2019) and New Orleans (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 2020) had previously been announced as future sites.

The first three title tilts were played in Arlington (AT&T Stadium, 2015), Glendale (University of Phoenix Stadium, 2016) and Tampa (Raymond James Stadium, 2017).