Associated Press

LOOK: CMU’s John Bonamego sleeps with rivalry trophy after win over WMU

By John TaylorNov 2, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yeah, you could say it’s a pretty big deal, at least when it comes to this particular aspect of MACtion.

Central Michigan and Western Michigan first played each other in football in 1907, and have played each and every year since 1943.  Since 2008, the winner of the rivalry game gets possession of the Victory Cannon trophy, pending the results of the following year’s game.

WMU has been in possession of the trophy for the past three seasons.  That all changed Wednesday night when, trailing by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, CMU scored three unanswered touchdowns to claim a wild 35-28 come-from-behind win over its rivals.  The game-winning score came on a 77-yard touchdown pass from former Michigan quarterback Shane Morris.

As they say, to the victors go the spoils — or, in this case, the trophy as Chippewas head coach John Bonamego made certain he didn’t let the hardware out of his sight last night.  And on into the morning, apparently.

Despite the loss, WMU still holds a 48-38-2 edge in the all-time series.  For now, though, that doesn’t matter much to Coach Bonamego and the rest of his Chips.

Lawyer for Deionte Thompson: ‘no video evidence’ showing Alabama DB took part in assault

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 2, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT
3 Comments

There’s been yet another twist in the Deionte Thompson legal saga.

The Alabama defensive back is alleged to have been actively involved in a spring break beach brawl this past April in which he’s alleged to have played a significant role in leaving a male victim with several broken bones in his face.  According to reports, the victim now has four permanent plates in his face as a result of the assault.

Late last month, Thompson was one of four men indicted by a grand jury on one count each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a felony.  It was believed that video existed that showed Thompson’s involvement in the incident; after reviewing the evidence used to indict his client, Thompson’s lawyer says no such video exists.

“Before we made an official comment on his behalf, we wanted to gather all available information,” Sean Villery-Samuel said in a lengthy statement. “From the outset, Deionte Thompson has indicated that he was not apart of the assault of Noah Frillou and maintains that position even after this indictment. It is important for the community to remember that an indictment is simply an accusation of wrongdoing based upon the lowest legal burden in our criminal justice system and is not an indication of one’s actual guilt.

“While the incident that occurred on March 18, 2017, was unfortunate, there are some things that must be made clear. Deionte Thompson was not involved in the assault of Noah Frillou, as many witnesses to the incident have indicated, and there is no video evidence demonstrating anything to the contrary.”

Villery-Samuel went on to state that Thompson spoke with police officers at the scene of the incident and he was released without an arrest being made. “Thompson maintains his innocence and looks forward to having his day in court so that he can clear his name,” the lawyer concluded.

Shortly after a felony assault warrant was issued, Nick Saban said back in April that “[o]nce we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.” Following the indictment, the head coach reiterated that stance.

“We are not going to make any judgments until that process has been completed,” Saban said Monday.

Thompson, a redshirt sophomore, has played in all eight games this season for the top-ranked Crimson Tide, mainly on special teams.

Florida turning to ex-Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire as starter

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 2, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A change at head coach has not surprisingly led to a change under center for Florida.

Thursday afternoon, interim head coach Randy Shannon, who took over for Jim McElwain when he was fired earlier this week, announced that Malik Zaire will start at quarterback in this Saturday’s game against Missouri.  Zaire replaces a struggling Feleipe Franks, who had thrown for 273 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in his last three starts combined.

“Malik is the starting quarterback for this upcoming game at Missouri,” said Shannon in a statement. “This is his opportunity to get this team where it needs to be and not to be satisfied just because he’s the starter.

“Today is an opportunity for him to run the offense and understand the expectations that we have for him. This is not a time for him to feel comfortable and feel like he’s made it. We want him to keep grinding and understand that competition is very good.”

Zaire came to UF as a graduate transfer from Notre Dame and had been expected to start for the Gators from the get-go.  However, he lost the starting job to Franks and was actually the No. 3 quarterback most weeks, appearing in just two games this season.  on the year, he’s completed 12 of his 23 pass attempts for 142 yards.

Franks started six of the Gators’ seven games this season.  Luke Del Rio started the other, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Sept. 30 win over Vanderbilt.

Navy QB Zach Abey (concussion) is ‘fine… ready to go for Temple’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 2, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One of the most prolific players in the running game in the country this season will be at Navy’s disposal for its Week 10 American Athletic Conference matchup later on today.

In the third quarter of an Oct. 21 loss to UCF, Zach Abey sustained a concussion and did not return to the field. Fortunately for both the player and the service academy, the Midshipmen were on a bye this past weekend.

That extra time off, as it turns out, played a significant role in the quarterback being medically cleared and ready to go Thursday night against Temple

“He is fine,” head coach Ken Niumatalolo said earlier this week according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He is back on concussion protocol and will be ready for Temple.”

Abey leads all FBS quarterbacks and is sixth nationally with 1,141 yards rushing this season. His 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for fifth in the country as well.

With eight in a row, Abey will be looking to extend his school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games against the Owls.

Decision on rescheduling FSU-ULM coming next week

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 2, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT
6 Comments

Florida State needs to catch a break any way it can in extending its bowl streak, and the path for one of those breaks could be paved next week.

Because of Hurricane Irma, it was announced in early September that Florida State’s Week 2 game against Louisiana-Monroe in Tallahassee had been outright canceled. However, there’s been increasing talk of late, coinciding with FSU’s dwindling bowl hopes, that the game could be rescheduled and played this season.

FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox confirmed Wednesday that a decision on whether or not to play the game will be made at some point next week, the Orlando Sentinel reported. If the game is played, it will take place on Dec. 2 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

There could be one sticking point, however. From the Sentinel:

But a local event — The Winter Festival, scheduled from 3-10 p.m. on the same day in downtown Tallahassee — has complicated logistical plans to have law enforcement in place for the football game.

“We have to work with a lot of folks to make sure everything will be in place to be able to do it,” Wilcox said. “That’s a part of all this.

At 2-5, FSU needs to win its last four currently-scheduled games in order to avoid missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 1981. Left on the schedule? Home games against much-improved Syracuse and FCS Delaware State, road trips to a pair of rivals — No. 7 Clemson and a Florida team that’s already fired its head coach.

Rescheduling the game against a 3-5 ULM team would mean that FSU would “only” need to win four of its last five to qualify for a bowl bid.