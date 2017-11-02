LOOK: CMU’s John Bonamego sleeps with rivalry trophy after win over WMU

There’s been yet another twist in the Deionte Thompson legal saga.

The Alabama defensive back is alleged to have been actively involved in a spring break beach brawl this past April in which he’s alleged to have played a significant role in leaving a male victim with several broken bones in his face. According to reports, the victim now has four permanent plates in his face as a result of the assault.

Late last month, Thompson was one of four men indicted by a grand jury on one count each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a felony. It was believed that video existed that showed Thompson’s involvement in the incident; after reviewing the evidence used to indict his client, Thompson’s lawyer says no such video exists.

“Before we made an official comment on his behalf, we wanted to gather all available information,” Sean Villery-Samuel said in a lengthy statement. “From the outset, Deionte Thompson has indicated that he was not apart of the assault of Noah Frillou and maintains that position even after this indictment. It is important for the community to remember that an indictment is simply an accusation of wrongdoing based upon the lowest legal burden in our criminal justice system and is not an indication of one’s actual guilt.

“While the incident that occurred on March 18, 2017, was unfortunate, there are some things that must be made clear. Deionte Thompson was not involved in the assault of Noah Frillou, as many witnesses to the incident have indicated, and there is no video evidence demonstrating anything to the contrary.”

Villery-Samuel went on to state that Thompson spoke with police officers at the scene of the incident and he was released without an arrest being made. “Thompson maintains his innocence and looks forward to having his day in court so that he can clear his name,” the lawyer concluded.

Shortly after a felony assault warrant was issued, Nick Saban said back in April that “[o]nce we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.” Following the indictment, the head coach reiterated that stance.

“We are not going to make any judgments until that process has been completed,” Saban said Monday.