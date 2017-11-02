Navy QB Zach Abey (concussion) is ‘fine… ready to go for Temple’

One of the most prolific players in the running game in the country this season will be at Navy’s disposal for its Week 10 American Athletic Conference matchup later on today.

In the third quarter of an Oct. 21 loss to UCF, Zach Abey sustained a concussion and did not return to the field. Fortunately for both the player and the service academy, the Midshipmen were on a bye this past weekend.

That extra time off, as it turns out, played a significant role in the quarterback being medically cleared and ready to go Thursday night against Temple

“He is fine,” head coach Ken Niumatalolo said earlier this week according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He is back on concussion protocol and will be ready for Temple.”

Abey leads all FBS quarterbacks and is sixth nationally with 1,141 yards rushing this season. His 13 rushing touchdowns are tied for fifth in the country as well.

With eight in a row, Abey will be looking to extend his school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games against the Owls.