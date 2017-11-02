Getty Images

Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack out for Wake Forest game

By Bryan FischerNov 2, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT
Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush will be without a key safety blanket for this Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly confirmed to reporters after practice on Thursday that tight end Alize Mack would miss the team’s home contest against the Demon Deacons as the look to defend that No. 3 ranking in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Mack entered the concussion protocol after hitting his head following an attempted catch in last week’s win over N.C. State. He was fourth on the team with 17 catches for 154 yards on the season.

The loss of Mack likely puts even more on starter Durham Smythe‘s plate and could limit the team at the position, where they had been using more and more two tight end sets. It does sound as though keeping him out for the Wake Forest game is precautionary and, should Mack not have any setbacks, he could be in line to return for the team’s trip to Miami the following Saturday in a huge game between the rival programs.

Auburn investment deal reportedly lost 75 percent of value after Under Armour struggles

By Bryan FischerNov 2, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT
Schools and apparel companies are getting ever more creative when it comes to sorting out their latest mega-dollar deals but sometimes that can come back to bite both in the backside if things don’t turn out perfectly.

Case in point comes at Auburn, where AL.com reports that the school’s stock package that they received as part of an apparel deal with Under Armour is significantly under water at the moment. How much? A shocking 75 percent drop according to the site:

“At the time of the deal announced in Oct. 2015, Under Armour shares were trading for more than $100 a share. After another disastrous earnings report released on Oct. 31, Under Armour shares took another big tumble. Even factoring in Under Armour’s stock split in April 2016, that’s a significant loss of value for Auburn. The value of Auburn’s UA stock is down to a little less than $2.3 million, according to AL.com estimates, after the initial $10 million in shares it received in 2015.”

While the numbers are eye-raising on a number of levels, the Tigers are still in good shape as part of the original $78.1 million deal that runs through 2025. Embattled athletic director Jay Jacobs said he’s not worried about things because of the length of the deal and the fact that the options are somewhat of a cherry on top of the entire thing when it comes to cashing out years from now. Plus, let’s face it, the stock could certainly rebound quite a bit between the current low to a decade from now.

That said, it seems like a pretty clear indication that the granting of stock will likely not be part of any next nine-figure apparel deal going forward after schools learn their lesson from what happened with Auburn and Under Armour.

Could Jim McElwain return to Alabama? “We’ll do everything we can to help him,” says Nick Saban

By Bryan FischerNov 2, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT
It’s a running joke in college football circles that every coach that is fired will soon join the Alabama coaching staff as an offensive or defensive “analyst” on Nick Saban‘s staff. For one former Crimson Tide assistant though, that could be a bit more on the nose than normal.

AL.com notes that Saban told the media on Wednesday after practice that he had left a message for Jim McElwain directly this week and also went so far as to send a note of support through their shared agent, the powerful Jimmy Sexton, following McElwain’s parting of ways with Florida as head coach.

“I think Jim did a really good job there to get to the SEC championship game the last two years, the first two years he was there,” Saban said told the site. “We’ve had to play them and they’re always difficult preparation. I’m just sorry it didn’t work out for him better. We’ll do everything we can to help him in the future.”

It seems pretty clear that Saban isn’t thrilled at how things played out in Gainesville with one of his colleagues, even if the Gators and their recent coach weren’t a great fit on or off the field. The two are obviously close in the profession, given the fact that McElwain was Alabama’s offensive coordinator during some title-winning years from 2008-2011 and having played each other each of the last two seasons in the SEC title game.

McElwain has kept a pretty low profile since “parting ways” with Florida and nobody knows exactly what he’ll do next. It could be that he heads back West to an area he’s more comfortable in to become a head coach again, but if that falls through it certainly seems like he’ll be able to slide into an offensive analyst role in Tuscaloosa with open arms from his old boss.

LOOK: CMU’s John Bonamego sleeps with rivalry trophy after win over WMU

By John TaylorNov 2, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT
Yeah, you could say it’s a pretty big deal, at least when it comes to this particular aspect of MACtion.

Central Michigan and Western Michigan first played each other in football in 1907, and have played each and every year since 1943.  Since 2008, the winner of the rivalry game gets possession of the Victory Cannon trophy, pending the results of the following year’s game.

WMU has been in possession of the trophy for the past three seasons.  That all changed Wednesday night when, trailing by 14 points entering the fourth quarter, CMU scored three unanswered touchdowns to claim a wild 35-28 come-from-behind win over its rivals.  The game-winning score came on a 77-yard touchdown pass from former Michigan quarterback Shane Morris.

As they say, to the victors go the spoils — or, in this case, the trophy as Chippewas head coach John Bonamego made certain he didn’t let the hardware out of his sight last night.  And on into the morning, apparently.

Despite the loss, WMU still holds a 48-38-2 edge in the all-time series.  For now, though, that doesn’t matter much to Coach Bonamego and the rest of his Chips.

Lawyer for Deionte Thompson: ‘no video evidence’ showing Alabama DB took part in assault

By John TaylorNov 2, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT
There’s been yet another twist in the Deionte Thompson legal saga.

The Alabama defensive back is alleged to have been actively involved in a spring break beach brawl this past April in which he’s alleged to have played a significant role in leaving a male victim with several broken bones in his face.  According to reports, the victim now has four permanent plates in his face as a result of the assault.

Late last month, Thompson was one of four men indicted by a grand jury on one count each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a felony.  It was believed that video existed that showed Thompson’s involvement in the incident; after reviewing the evidence used to indict his client, Thompson’s lawyer says no such video exists.

“Before we made an official comment on his behalf, we wanted to gather all available information,” Sean Villery-Samuel said in a lengthy statement. “From the outset, Deionte Thompson has indicated that he was not apart of the assault of Noah Frillou and maintains that position even after this indictment. It is important for the community to remember that an indictment is simply an accusation of wrongdoing based upon the lowest legal burden in our criminal justice system and is not an indication of one’s actual guilt.

“While the incident that occurred on March 18, 2017, was unfortunate, there are some things that must be made clear. Deionte Thompson was not involved in the assault of Noah Frillou, as many witnesses to the incident have indicated, and there is no video evidence demonstrating anything to the contrary.”

Villery-Samuel went on to state that Thompson spoke with police officers at the scene of the incident and he was released without an arrest being made. “Thompson maintains his innocence and looks forward to having his day in court so that he can clear his name,” the lawyer concluded.

Shortly after a felony assault warrant was issued, Nick Saban said back in April that “[o]nce we have a better understanding of what happened, we will make a determination as to what needs to be done in terms of the appropriate course of action moving forward.” Following the indictment, the head coach reiterated that stance.

“We are not going to make any judgments until that process has been completed,” Saban said Monday.

Thompson, a redshirt sophomore, has played in all eight games this season for the top-ranked Crimson Tide, mainly on special teams.