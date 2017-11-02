Oregon OL Doug Brenner done for the season after hip surgery

Oregon coach Willie Taggart has had to deal with a lot since taking over in Eugene but the biggest challenge the 2017 season has brought for him might be with the injury list.

Unfortunately you can add another name to the list, this time permanently, as the Ducks confirmed earlier this week that senior offensive lineman Doug Brenner was done for the rest of the season after he underwent hip surgery recently.

“It has been bothering him for a while, so he had surgery this week on it and he’s out,” Taggart said, according to The Oregonian.

Brenner has been a versatile veteran for the Ducks in the trenches, entering the lineup six times this year and playing in over 40 games during his time with the program. Given that he’s a fifth-year senior, it likely appears his college football career is over as he recovers from the hip surgery after last playing in a win over Cal.

If there is some positive news for the team, it’s that others are at least getting off the injured list. Quarterback Justin Herbert returned to practice with the first team on Wednesday according to the paper. Clemson transfer Scott Pagano also appears to be on the mend as he returned to practice this week as well after missing the past two games.

Oregon heads to Seattle on Saturday for a matchup with their Pacific Northwest rivals.