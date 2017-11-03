Alcohol sales at Nebraska not yet on agenda for new Huskers AD Bill Moos

Bill Moos is still getting himself settled in as the Nebraska Athletics Director after making the move to Lincoln after serving in the same role at Washington State. Faced with pressing issues like figuring out what to do with the football program’s leadership moving forward, Moos has had a busy time already. One topic that has already been tossed to the side is the idea of Nebraska providing for the sale of alcohol at sporting events. As far as Moos is concerned, the need to open the taps is not one that needs to be addressed at Nebraska at this time.
The question is relevant for a few reasons. First is the growing trend of alcohol sales in collegiate athletic venues like football stadiums, including inside the Big Ten. Second is the fact Moos previously stumped for alcohol sales while employed by Washington State. As Moos explains, the situation at Washington State is likely different enough from what he takes over at Nebraska that makes it a less pressing issue for the school.
“The fan has a lot of different options now,” Moos explained in a Q& shared by The Lincoln Journal Star. “Especially the fan that has to travel quite a ways. That was the case at Washington State, where the fan base is at least an hour and a half away and, in many cases, more. I know that’s the case in some instances here. A lot of night games because of television, so when they’re contemplating, ‘Honey, do you want to go to the game?’ ‘Nah, let’s just sit here, have dinner and a beverage or two and watch it on television.’ They have that option now. That entered into it.”
Moos will undoubtedly be evaluating the environment at Nebraska home games the rest of the season to see if there is a reason to change his outlook. But for now, he seems settled on not allowing for the sale of alcoholic beverages at Nebraska home games.
“Again, I haven’t even seen a game here,” Moos said. “It’s been sold out since 1962, so I think Husker fans are fine without it, but we’ll have to take a look.”
Some fans who have been sitting through this season may beg to differ.
Jones, 19, was involved in a crash at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Paul Bryant Drive at 2:14 a.m., said Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson. No one was injured.
Officers discovered identification in his possession after he failed a field sobriety test, she said.
Jones has since been released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
As was the case earlier, there has still been no public comment from head coach Nick Saban or the football program.
A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, Jones was rated as the No. 18 pro-style quarterback on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The 19-year-old has served as the No. 3 quarterback this year, behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup and fellow true freshman Tua Tagovailoa.
Jones hasn’t thrown a pass this season.
Wazzu police recommending felony charge for USC player who decked field-rushing fan
This situation has taken an almost wholly unbelievable turn.
In the immediate aftermath of Washington State’s upset of USC in Pullman in late September, Wazzu fans in attendance stormed the Martin Stadium field in a celebratory frenzy. Video subsequently surfaced of one Trojans football player, later identified as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Liam Jimmons, decking one of the Cougars fans who had stormed the field.
A few days after that game, university police confirmed that they were investigating the incident and would not rule out charges being pursued against the lineman. Thursday, KXLY-TV in Spokane is reporting that the same police department is recommending prosecutors pursue felony charges against Jimmons. Specifically, because of the seriousness of the injury, WSU police are seeking a charge of felony second-degree assault.
“The WSU student that got hit has been to the hospital twice for a concussion suffered from the alleged assault,” the television station wrote on its website.
A decision from the Whitman County (Wash.) Prosecutor’s Office on whether to file charges isn’t expected until some point next week at the earliest.
As of this posting, USC has not commented publicly on the recommendation.
Stanford making a change at QB ahead of Wazzu game
Stanford is once again making a change under center, although this time it doesn’t involve an injury.
Keller Chryst started the first four games of the season at quarterback for the Cardinal, but an injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for K.J. Costello to start the following week against Arizona State. Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games.
Given his ineffectiveness statistically, and despite winning each of those starts, David Shaw has decided to pull the trigger on a change ahead of the Washington State game this weekend.
In his last three starts, Chryst, who has started 13 of the last 14 games overall, completed just under 57 percent of his passes for 453 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. In two of those last three starts, the Cardinal won by a combined score of 38-34. In fairness, the last of those starts came without the services of Bryce Love, the nation’s leading rusher.
In his first career start, the redshirt freshman Costello completed 15-of-24 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in a 34-24 win over Arizona State. Love, incidentally, ran for a school-record 301 yards and three touchdowns in that win.