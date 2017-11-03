Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson’s torn ACL

Unfortunately for Deshaun Watson, this isn’t exactly uncharted territory. And his college coach can again sympathize as well.

Thursday, it was confirmed that Watson, the Houston Texans rookie quarterback who had taken the NFL by storm over the past few weeks, suffered a torn ACL during a non-contact drill in practice earlier in the day. This is the second time in three years Watson has suffered such an injury, with the first coming as a true freshman at Clemson in 2014.

Watson returned to the playing field for the Tigers for the 2015 season, ultimately playing a significant role in a pair of College Football Playoff title game appearances and one national championship. His head coach for that run, Dabo Swinney, was of course asked about the development, reacting to the latest health setback for his former star quarterback and how it’s eerily similar to 2014.

Below are Swinney’s quotes on Watson, as distributed by the team: