Dabo Swinney reacts to Deshaun Watson’s torn ACL

By John TaylorNov 3, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT
Unfortunately for Deshaun Watson, this isn’t exactly uncharted territory. And his college coach can again sympathize as well.

Thursday, it was confirmed that Watson, the Houston Texans rookie quarterback who had taken the NFL by storm over the past few weeks, suffered a torn ACL during a non-contact drill in practice earlier in the day. This is the second time in three years Watson has suffered such an injury, with the first coming as a true freshman at Clemson in 2014.

Watson returned to the playing field for the Tigers for the 2015 season, ultimately playing a significant role in a pair of College Football Playoff title game appearances and one national championship. His head coach for that run, Dabo Swinney, was of course asked about the development, reacting to the latest health setback for his former star quarterback and how it’s eerily similar to 2014.

Below are Swinney’s quotes on Watson, as distributed by the team:

I talked to Deshaun late this afternoon and we are disappointed. But, he is a person who has had some setbacks in his life, and always comes back stronger. Since he went through the rehab before, he knows what it takes.

“At least this happened in the middle of the season and he has had the opportunity to show what he can do. I see today he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. It would have been so much worse if it happened in training camp.

“This is so similar to the 2014 season, his freshman year at Clemson. In his first career start against North Carolina, he threw a school record six touchdown passes, then he had four more (two rushing and two passing) the next week against NC State. Then he suffered an injury during the Georgia Tech game.

“Now he leads the NFL in touchdown passes and this happens.

“All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the National Championship game twice and of course we won it last year. He started all 30 games the last two years here.

“I have not doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His work ethic and drive are incredible.

Stanford making a change at QB ahead of Wazzu game

By John TaylorNov 3, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT
Stanford is once again making a change under center, although this time it doesn’t involve an injury.

Keller Chryst started the first four games of the season at quarterback for the Cardinal, but an injury in the Week 4 win over UCLA opened the door for K.J. Costello to start the following week against Arizona State.  Chryst returned in Week 6 and started the next three games.

Given his ineffectiveness statistically, and despite winning each of those starts, David Shaw has decided to pull the trigger on a change ahead of the Washington State game this weekend.

In his last three starts, Chryst, who has started 13 of the last 14 games overall, completed just under 57 percent of his passes for 453 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.  In two of those last three starts, the Cardinal won by a combined score of 38-34.  In fairness, the last of those starts came without the services of Bryce Love, the nation’s leading rusher.

In his first career start, the redshirt freshman Costello completed 15-of-24 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in a 34-24 win over Arizona State.  Love, incidentally, ran for a school-record 301 yards and three touchdowns in that win.

In battle of MAC unbeatens, Toledo grabs control of West division with win over NIU

By John TaylorNov 3, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT
Thursday night’s MACtion saw a rather significant development when it comes to one of its two divisions.

MAC West rivals Northern Illinois and Toledo each entered Week 10 play an unblemished 4-0 in conference play.  After 60 minutes of action in the Glass Bowl, the Rockets exited with both a 27-17 win and sole ownership of the divisional driver’s seat.

Logan Woodside passed for 361 yards in the win — his second-best this season behind the 458 he put up in Week 3 vs. Tulsa — while Terry Swanson ran for all three of the Rockets’ touchdowns.

With three games left in the regular season, UT essentially holds a two-game lead over NIU in the West.  Games still left on the current leader’s schedule are at Ohio (4-1, tied for MAC East lead with Akron), at Bowling Green (2-3) and Western Michigan (3-2).

Because of the head-to-head tiebreaker, wins in just two of those contests would send the Rockets to the MAC championship game regardless of the Huskies do in their last three games of the regular season.  Toledo has not appeared in the conference title game since 2004, while NIU saw a streak of six straight appearances in that game broken last year.

Texas to be without RB Toneil Carter (concussion) for TCU game

By John TaylorNov 3, 2017, 6:54 AM EDT
If Texas is going to upset a ranked opponent on the road, they’ll have to do so without a young but burgeoning piece of their running game.

In UT’s Week 9 win over winless Baylor last weekend, Toneil Carter was knocked out with a head injury. Later diagnosed with a concussion, the freshman running back was extremely limited in practice this past week.

Thursday, it was confirmed by head coach Tom Herman that, because of the lingering effects of the concussion, Carter will not play in this Saturday’s game against No. 8 TCU in Fort Worth.

Carter is currently third on the Longhorns and second amongst running backs with 181 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. In the very game in which he was concussed, Carter set career-highs in carries (15) and rushing yards (70).

A four-star 2017 signee, Carter was rated as the No. 10 back in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

Oregon OL Doug Brenner done for the season after hip surgery

By Bryan FischerNov 2, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT
Oregon coach Willie Taggart has had to deal with a lot since taking over in Eugene but the biggest challenge the 2017 season has brought for him might be with the injury list.

Unfortunately you can add another name to the list, this time permanently, as the Ducks confirmed earlier this week that senior offensive lineman Doug Brenner was done for the rest of the season after he underwent hip surgery recently.

“It has been bothering him for a while, so he had surgery this week on it and he’s out,” Taggart said, according to The Oregonian.

Brenner has been a versatile veteran for the Ducks in the trenches, entering the lineup six times this year and playing in over 40 games during his time with the program. Given that he’s a fifth-year senior, it likely appears his college football career is over as he recovers from the hip surgery after last playing in a win over Cal.

If there is some positive news for the team, it’s that others are at least getting off the injured list. Quarterback Justin Herbert returned to practice with the first team on Wednesday according to the paper. Clemson transfer Scott Pagano also appears to be on the mend as he returned to practice this week as well after missing the past two games.

Oregon heads to Seattle on Saturday for a matchup with their Pacific Northwest rivals.