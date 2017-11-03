Lane Kiffin, FAU strengthen stranglehold on Conference USA East

With the basketball program connected to a scandal that drew the attention of the FBI, Auburn Athletics Director Jay Jacobs is resigning from his position at the school by June 1, 2018. According to Brett McMurphy, via Twitter, Jacobs may resign sooner if Auburn can find a suitable replacement to take over as AD for the school moving forward.

Auburn AD Jay Jacobs will step down by June 1, 2018 or sooner when replacement is found — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 3, 2017

Jacobs was hired as Auburn’s AD in December 2004 after a long career working at Auburn University for the previous two decades. It was Jacobs who hired two separate football coaches for the program, first with the hiring of Gene Chizik in 2008 from Iowa State and later with the hiring of current Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. Jacobs also made a change at the head coach of the men’s basketball program as well, and it is the basketball program that may have been the last straw for Jacobs as AD at Auburn, although Auburn’s other sports programs have not been without their own incidents as well.

As far as the football program is concerned, there should be no reason to expect drastic changes any time soon with the Tigers. Malzahn seems to be firmly in place for a while at Auburn and there are no reason to believe any changes would be upcoming for the football program unless Malzahn, for whatever reason, were to leave on his own. That does not mean there is a lack of pressure on Malzahn and Auburn football though. Donors expect the Tigers to be on the same level as Alabama and compete for SEC titles somewhat regularly, and that has not quite been the case under Malzahn, and by extension, Jacobs. Chizik did take Auburn to a BCS national championship though, and Malzahn coached the Tigers to another BCS Championship Game appearance. Auburn has yet to reach the College Football Playoff, while Alabama has been the only SEC school to reach the four-team postseason format each of the three years it has been conducted.

This also means Auburn could be on the prowl for an AD near your favorite program, so be warned. The rumors should start swirling.

