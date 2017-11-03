Texas to be without RB Toneil Carter (concussion) for TCU game

If Texas is going to upset a ranked opponent on the road, they’ll have to do so without a young but burgeoning piece of their running game.

In UT’s Week 9 win over winless Baylor last weekend, Toneil Carter was knocked out with a head injury. Later diagnosed with a concussion, the freshman running back was extremely limited in practice this past week.

Thursday, it was confirmed by head coach Tom Herman that, because of the lingering effects of the concussion, Carter will not play in this Saturday’s game against No. 8 TCU in Fort Worth.

Carter is currently third on the Longhorns and second amongst running backs with 181 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. In the very game in which he was concussed, Carter set career-highs in carries (15) and rushing yards (70).

A four-star 2017 signee, Carter was rated as the No. 10 back in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.