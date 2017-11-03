Vol For Life Antone Davis reportedly rips Butch Jones in resignation letter

Former Tennessee football player Antone Davis may consider himself a Vol For Life, but he sure as heck wants no connection to current head coach Butch Jones. In a resignation letter to step away from his role as the Vol For Life coordinator, Davis did not mince words with his thoughts on the head coach of the football program that is under constant fire week by week.
In a resignation letter to Tennessee AD John Currie dated on October 31, according to a report from Jimmy Hyams of Sports Radio WNML in Knoxville, reportedly claimed working with Jones was “one of the worst work experiences” he had. There may have been more involved in Davis’ decision to resign from his position. Per the report, Davis claimed he had not received a merit raise, although he did receive a school-mandated raise between 1.5 and 3.0 percent.
From the WNML report, Davis wrote;
“I want you to know that I am not leaving Tennessee because I want to,’’ Davis wrote in the email. “I am leaving because I must. My biggest regret and fear is that I am leaving behind student-athletes and co-workers that may be subjected to the same treatment I have received.’’
Davis also wrote: “In closing, I deeply regret that things have been allowed to transpire, causing a high level of anxiety and other health issues thus creating my need to resign.’’
Jones has previously received a public endorsement from former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning, but the way things have been going for the program have led some former players to sound off with their anger directed at Jones. Jones has managed to survive this long while Florida has made a coaching change. We’ll see how much longer he can hold on to the job.
With the basketball program connected to a scandal that drew the attention of the FBI, Auburn Athletics Director Jay Jacobs is resigning from his position at the school by June 1, 2018. According to Brett McMurphy, via Twitter, Jacobs may resign sooner if Auburn can find a suitable replacement to take over as AD for the school moving forward.
Jacobs was hired as Auburn’s AD in December 2004 after a long career working at Auburn University for the previous two decades. It was Jacobs who hired two separate football coaches for the program, first with the hiring of Gene Chizik in 2008 from Iowa State and later with the hiring of current Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn. Jacobs also made a change at the head coach of the men’s basketball program as well, and it is the basketball program that may have been the last straw for Jacobs as AD at Auburn, although Auburn’s other sports programs have not been without their own incidents as well.
As far as the football program is concerned, there should be no reason to expect drastic changes any time soon with the Tigers. Malzahn seems to be firmly in place for a while at Auburn and there are no reason to believe any changes would be upcoming for the football program unless Malzahn, for whatever reason, were to leave on his own. That does not mean there is a lack of pressure on Malzahn and Auburn football though. Donors expect the Tigers to be on the same level as Alabama and compete for SEC titles somewhat regularly, and that has not quite been the case under Malzahn, and by extension, Jacobs. Chizik did take Auburn to a BCS national championship though, and Malzahn coached the Tigers to another BCS Championship Game appearance. Auburn has yet to reach the College Football Playoff, while Alabama has been the only SEC school to reach the four-team postseason format each of the three years it has been conducted.
This also means Auburn could be on the prowl for an AD near your favorite program, so be warned. The rumors should start swirling.
Bill Moos is still getting himself settled in as the Nebraska Athletics Director after making the move to Lincoln after serving in the same role at Washington State. Faced with pressing issues like figuring out what to do with the football program’s leadership moving forward, Moos has had a busy time already. One topic that has already been tossed to the side is the idea of Nebraska providing for the sale of alcohol at sporting events. As far as Moos is concerned, the need to open the taps is not one that needs to be addressed at Nebraska at this time.
The question is relevant for a few reasons. First is the growing trend of alcohol sales in collegiate athletic venues like football stadiums, including inside the Big Ten. Second is the fact Moos previously stumped for alcohol sales while employed by Washington State. As Moos explains, the situation at Washington State is likely different enough from what he takes over at Nebraska that makes it a less pressing issue for the school.
“The fan has a lot of different options now,” Moos explained in a Q& shared by The Lincoln Journal Star. “Especially the fan that has to travel quite a ways. That was the case at Washington State, where the fan base is at least an hour and a half away and, in many cases, more. I know that’s the case in some instances here. A lot of night games because of television, so when they’re contemplating, ‘Honey, do you want to go to the game?’ ‘Nah, let’s just sit here, have dinner and a beverage or two and watch it on television.’ They have that option now. That entered into it.”
Moos will undoubtedly be evaluating the environment at Nebraska home games the rest of the season to see if there is a reason to change his outlook. But for now, he seems settled on not allowing for the sale of alcoholic beverages at Nebraska home games.
“Again, I haven’t even seen a game here,” Moos said. “It’s been sold out since 1962, so I think Husker fans are fine without it, but we’ll have to take a look.”
Some fans who have been sitting through this season may beg to differ.
Now we know a little bit more of the rest of the story.
Early Friday morning, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and improper identification by a minor. While no details were available at the time, the Tuscaloosa News has provided some information on the events leading up to the arrest.
Jones, 19, was involved in a crash at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Paul Bryant Drive at 2:14 a.m., said Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson. No one was injured.
Officers discovered identification in his possession after he failed a field sobriety test, she said.
Jones has since been released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
As was the case earlier, there has still been no public comment from head coach Nick Saban or the football program.
A three-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, Jones was rated as the No. 18 pro-style quarterback on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The 19-year-old has served as the No. 3 quarterback this year, behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup and fellow true freshman Tua Tagovailoa.
Jones hasn’t thrown a pass this season.