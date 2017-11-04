Bedlam a shootout at the OK (State) Corral through one half

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are knotted at 38-38 in what’s shaping up to be a classic Big 12 shootout at the half in Stillwater.
As always in games such as these, perhaps the key play of the game came on a play that took a score off the board. After A.J. Green intercepted Baker Mayfield on the opening drive of the game, Justice Hill appeared to race in for a 28-yard touchdown on Oklahoma State’s first play, but James Washington was called for holding and the Cowboys were forced to settle for a 29-yard Matt Ammendola field goal.
That opening was all the Sooners needed to claim a lead for most of the half. The Sooners went three-and-out on their next possession and then scored touchdowns on their next five touches. Each of the drives covered at least 71 yards and none needed more than nine plays, highlighted by a 1-play drive that consisted of an 84-yard snatch-and-dash connection from Mayfield to Marquise Brown. The Sooners appeared primed for a sixth straight touchdown drive just before the half, moving 75 yards to the OSU 1. But the Oklahoma State defense stiffened and corralled Mayfield on a third down rush, forcing a 20-yard Austin Seibert chip shot with 1:18 left before the break.
That stop allowed Oklahoma State to add the equalizer as Hill raced in from 30 yards out on a 3rd-and-6 play with 33 seconds left before the break.
As the score indicates, Oklahoma State has also gotten what it wanted offensively. The Cowboys put together four 75-yard touchdown drives, three of them needing between four and six plays. James Washington caught a 35-yard touchdown pass, Marcell Ateman snared two touchdowns covering three yards combined, and Hill added a 6-yard rush. Mason Rudolph hit 13-of-24 passes for 258 yards with those three scores and no interceptions, and Hill led all runners with 132 yards and two scores on 16 carries.
Mayfield finished the half with a good game’s worth of numbers: 17-of-25 passing for 387 yards and three touchdowns (with one interception) and a 7-yard touchdown rush. Rodney Anderson led OU with 51 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and Brown caught seven passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.
As a team, Oklahoma State ran 41 plays for 391 yards of total offense, good for 9.54 yards per play, while OU bettered that number by compiling 466 yards on 43 plays, or 10.84 a pop. The FBS record for combined yards of total offense in a game is 1,708, set in last year’s 66-59 Oklahoma win over Texas Tech last season. The clubs are on pace for 1,714.
Oklahoma State will receive to open the second half.