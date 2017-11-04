Big plays, defense help No. 10 Miami lead No. 13 Virginia Tech at halftime of ACC clash

It’s been awhile since Virginia Tech and Miami had conference and national championship implications while the defenses were flying around with NFL talent. That’s clearly the case in this year’s matchup however, with the ACC Coastal on the line in South Florida and a massive clash between two College Football Playoff contenders invoking some old memories of their clashes from decades ago.

That didn’t mean there weren’t many big plays on Saturday night however, as No. 10 Miami used several to power their way to a 14-3 lead over No. 13 Virginia Tech heading into the break.

The Hurricanes found the end zone first thanks to a great route by wideout Braxton Berrios, who galloped past the goal line after catching a perfect slant pass from quarterback Malik Rosier. The latter finished the half with 77 yards through the air (to go with 50 yards rushing and an interception) and was looking sharp in his biggest test yet against a feisty Bud Foster defense.

Tailback Travis Homer was responsible for the rest of the team’s points, ripping off a 64 yard touchdown run in the second quarter to finish the half with 71 on the ground.

The ability for the home team to move the ball was a sharp contrast to the visitors. The Hokies managed just one sustained drive in the half and that resulted in a 50 yard field goal after quasi-pitch/fumble from quarterback Josh Jackson. It certainly appeared the offense started to click more and more as the game went on so Justin Fuente’s side is certainly well positioned to mount a comeback after making adjustments in the locker room.

The winner of this one has a clear path to a division title and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff so you can expect a closely contested final two quarters in Miami.