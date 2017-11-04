FAU confirms that, yes, Lane Kiffin’s point-spread tweet was made in jest

Even on a relatively historic night on the field, Lane Kiffin managed to steal some headlines off of it.
Friday night, Florida Atlantic managed to hold off Marshall and strengthen its hold on the Conference USA’s East division with a 30-25 win. It was also the sixth win of the season for the Owls, pushing FAU toward its first bowl appearance since 2008.
The margin of victory and how it came about, though, managed to grab an inordinate amount of the attention.
FAU entered the game as a roughly 6.5-point favorite. Up seven with under 10 seconds remaining and backed up in their own territory facing a fourth and 29, Kiffin and the Owls (wisely) took a safety to account for the five-point margin of victory. And a bad beat for anyone who had wagered on FAU and gave up the points.
Lane being Lane, the first-year head coach had some social media fun with the gambling angle to the final sequence — and even was able to throw in (another) tweak at his former boss for good measure.
Some took exception to Kiffin’s tweet, so much so that the football program felt compelled to confirm that, yes, the tweet was made in jest.
Meanwhile, the 6-3 Owls are riding a five-game winning streak and, with three games remaining in the regular season plus up to two postseason games — Conference USA championship game, bowl — have a chance to break the school record for wins in a season (nine) set back in 2004.
Vegas knows, y’all. Vegas knows. As does pretty much anyone who follows football come to think of it.
Despite entering their Week 10 game against Kansas in Lawrence winless, 0-8 Baylor was installed as a 7.5-point road favorite against KU by Bovada.lv. It reportedly marked the first time in at least 16 years that a team that was 0-8 or worse was listed as a favorite on the road.
As it turns out, the oddsmakers may have given the Jayhawks too much credit as the Bears went into Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon and woodshedded their hosts in a 38-9 win. The Jayhawks were held without a touchdown for the third straight game; in fact, KU hasn’t found the end zone in 14 quarters, with the last coming in the second quarter of a 65-19 loss to Texas Tech Oct. 7.
In his first career start, BU quarterback Charlie Brewer passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns. The Bears limited the Jayhawks’ running game to just 3.8 yards per carry while also forcing a pair of turnovers.
KU has now lost eight games in a row and 60 of their last 72 dating back to the last month of the 2010 season. Taking away games against Group of Five and FCS programs, and the Jayhawks have won just two games against Power Five teams in what amounts to seven full seasons.
And, as bad as the previous regimes have been, the current one has been the worst of the bunch.
With three games left in this season, KU is 3-30 in David Beaty‘s two-plus years. Turner Gill won five games in his two seasons after replacing Mark Mangino in 2010, while Gill’s replacement, Charlie Weis, won six games in his three seasons before he was replaced by Beaty in 2015.
This was likely KU’s last chance to win a game this season as they close against Texas in Austin, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, although the Longhorns did serve as the Jayhawks’ last FBS win in Charlie Strong‘s final season. And, once this season is (again) mercifully put to bed, KU officials will need to have a serious heart-to-heart talk with itself as to whether Beaty is the man to lead the basketball school out of the football desert.
The odds are pretty good that No. 14 Auburn (7-2, 4-1 SEC) is not going to find a way into the College Football Playoff, but after a dominating performance on the road against Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC), one should not sleep on the Tigers potentially giving Georgia and Alabama a fight in the regular season later this month. Kerryon Johnson stepped up in the running game and Jarrett Stidham passed for three touchdowns in a 42-27 victory over the Aggies in Kyle Field on Saturday afternoon.
Texas A&M pulled a quarterback switch along the way. With Kellen Mond struggling (5/11, 16 yards), Nick Starkel got a chance to relieve him and try to rejuvenate the offense, and he did to a degree. Starkel completed 11 of 22 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. But it was too little too late as the Aggies were already down too much and unable to slow down Auburn on offense.
After a sluggish start, Auburn came alive in the second quarter with three touchdowns to take a 21-13 lead into the halftime break. The Tigers continued to push forward with an overpowering offense with two more touchdowns in the third quarter to create some separation with the Aggies. The win by Auburn keeps a bizarre trend alive in this series. Since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, the road team has won six straight games in this series.
November has not been kind to Texas A&M in recent years, and it would appear things are once again in danger of trending in the wrong direction in November with this loss. And because of that, the discussion about the job security for Kevin Sumlin will once again come into question. The Aggies have now lost back-to-back games by double-digit margins to Mississippi State and Auburn. And the way things are going in Gainesville, you will not win many points for a 19-17 victory over Florida. It was not so long ago that Texas A&M was 4-1, marred by an ugly collapse on the road against UCLA in the season opener. Sumlin needs a strong finish with the Aggies to put some of the hot seat talk to rest.
Next up for Auburn is a big one. The Tigers will host No. 1 Georgia next Saturday, November 11. For Auburn to play in the SEC Championship Game, beating Alabama will be essential as the Tigers trail their in-state rivals by one game in the loss column already with two games to play. But before any scenarios with Alabama can be explored, Auburn must find a way to take down the Bulldogs next week. It is certainly no easy task for any team needing wins against Georgia and Alabama this season, but the Tigers playing at home in each makes for an interesting final three weeks in the SEC.
Texas A&M will play their final home game of the season next week against UNLV. After that, the schedule wraps up with back-to-back SEC road games against Ole Miss and LSU. The way things have been going, next week’s game against the Rebels may be a must-win game for Texas A&M to get to the postseason.
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em I guess.
Today marks Florida’s first game since Jim McElwain was unceremoniously dismissed as the Gators’ head football coach this past week. With Randy Shannon now in charge in the interim, not much has changed as UF is getting rolled by 3-5 Missouri 35-9 very early in the fourth quarter.
Given the caliber of the opponent and the sizable deficit, the Gators were being ridiculed far and wide on social media outlets, Twitter in particular. Not long after the Tigers stretched the lead to nearly four touchdowns, the official Twitter account of UF athletics decided to get in on the tweeting fun.
Yep, that glorious “Naked Gun” GIF pretty fairly sums up the current state of Florida football.
And so does this: in the last seven quarters covering games against Missouri and Georgia, UF has been outscored 77-16.
The Big Ten contest in East Lansing, Michigan between Michigan State and Penn State is getting an earlier break than expected. Midway through the second quarter, the game was forced to be interrupted with inclement weather bringing lightning to the area. The teams left the field for their respective locker rooms midway through the second quarter with Penn State leading the Spartans, 14-7.
The announcement of the weather delay came just before an official video review on a Michigan State incompletion could be ruled on. The pass was ruled incomplete as the Spartans appeared to be on the move.
At the weather break, Trace McSorley has passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Penn State, while Brian Lewerke has been effective through the air for the Spartans with 159 yards and a score. The running backs have not been able to get too much going, with LJ Scott leading the way with 18 rushing yards on five carries. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley is once again not impressing in the rushing department with just one yard on three carries, however, Barkley completed a 20-yard pass to tight end Mike Gesicki and has caught a couple of passes for 13 yards.
Penn State’s streak of not allowing a touchdown to be scored in the first quarter was snapped this week, a week after seeing its first quarter shutout streak come to an end against Ohio State.