Kansas gets trucked by winless Baylor in its own house

Vegas knows, y’all. Vegas knows. As does pretty much anyone who follows football come to think of it.

Despite entering their Week 10 game against Kansas in Lawrence winless, 0-8 Baylor was installed as a 7.5-point road favorite against KU by Bovada.lv. It reportedly marked the first time in at least 16 years that a team that was 0-8 or worse was listed as a favorite on the road.

As it turns out, the oddsmakers may have given the Jayhawks too much credit as the Bears went into Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon and woodshedded their hosts in a 38-9 win. The Jayhawks were held without a touchdown for the third straight game; in fact, KU hasn’t found the end zone in 14 quarters, with the last coming in the second quarter of a 65-19 loss to Texas Tech Oct. 7.

In his first career start, BU quarterback Charlie Brewer passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns. The Bears limited the Jayhawks’ running game to just 3.8 yards per carry while also forcing a pair of turnovers.

KU has now lost eight games in a row and 60 of their last 72 dating back to the last month of the 2010 season. Taking away games against Group of Five and FCS programs, and the Jayhawks have won just two games against Power Five teams in what amounts to seven full seasons.

And, as bad as the previous regimes have been, the current one has been the worst of the bunch.

With three games left in this season, KU is 3-30 in David Beaty‘s two-plus years. Turner Gill won five games in his two seasons after replacing Mark Mangino in 2010, while Gill’s replacement, Charlie Weis, won six games in his three seasons before he was replaced by Beaty in 2015.

This was likely KU’s last chance to win a game this season as they close against Texas in Austin, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, although the Longhorns did serve as the Jayhawks’ last FBS win in Charlie Strong‘s final season. And, once this season is (again) mercifully put to bed, KU officials will need to have a serious heart-to-heart talk with itself as to whether Beaty is the man to lead the basketball school out of the football desert.