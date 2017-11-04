Getty Images

Record-setting day for Luke Falk powers No. 25 Washington State to win over No. 21 Stanford

By Bryan FischerNov 4, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Pac-12 North still goes through the Palouse.

Behind a record-setting day from quarterback Luke Falk, No. 25 Washington State held on to beat No. 21 Stanford  24-21 in a bizarre game that had a little bit of everything on a snowy afternoon in Pullman.

Falk threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns on the Cardinal’s stingy defense a week after getting benched in a loss, setting a new Pac-12 career record for passing yards in the process by moving past the 13,600 yard mark set by Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion. It’s the fifth conference record Falk has set this season in uniform for the Cougars and came in a win Wazzu desperately needed to remain in control of their division title hopes.

Just as impressive as the signal-caller’s performance was, so too was his team’s defense in containing Stanford running back Bryce Love. The Heisman Trophy candidate did break off a 52-yard touchdown by breaking tackles left and right but finished with only 69 yards on 16 carries. They also harassed and confused young quarterback K.J. Costello, who made the start but threw for only 105 yards and an interception on nine completions. At least he did run for a touchdown, bouncing a fumble to himself before taking the ball across the goal line.

The loss figures to knock Stanford out of the top 25 and seriously imperil their hopes to make it to the conference title game. While it is still possible they can reach the game in Santa Clara, they’ll need to beat No. 12 Washington at home next Friday and hope the Huskies (or somebody else) can deal Washington State some additional losses along the way.

That seems unlikely if the Cougars play the way they did in the adverse conditions on Senior Day in Pullman to move to 8-2 on the year and complete a perfect home campaign in 2017. We’ll see how the rest of the schedule plays out but it seems the pirate ship has been righted and Washington State is back in the mix to win the conference once again.

No. 5 Oklahoma moves in position for another Big 12 title after taking Bedlam

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In games where seemingly every other play ends in a touchdown, it’s the plays that take points off the board that matter most. Oklahoma benefitted from of those than Oklahoma State, and the fifth-ranked Sooners outlasted the 11th-ranked Cowboys for a 62-52 win in the highest-scoring Bedlam game ever.

The first of those plays came on the Pokes’ first snap of the game. After A.J. Green intercepted Mayfield on the opening drive of the game, Justice Hill momentarily raced in for a 28-yard touchdown but James Washington was called for holding, and the Oklahoma State drive ended in three points instead of seven.

The sides traded punts on their next possession, and then the track meet began. Oklahoma scored touchdowns on five straight possessions — covering 389 yards over 27 plays — to control most of the first half, but Oklahoma State went on a 4-touchdown streak of its own — moving 300 yards on the nose in 24 plays — to pull within 38-38 at halftime. Oklahoma could have had six straight touchdown drives, but its final possession of the half ended in a field goal after Mayfield was stuffed on a third-and-goal rush from the 1-yard line.

Austin Seibert‘s second field goal put Oklahoma up 41-38 with 4:47 to play in the third quarter, but the Cowboys moved in position to take their first lead since 10-7 in the first quarter when the second of those plays occurred. This time Mason Rudolph was intercepted by Will Johnson on a back-of-his-foot heave into double coverage on 1st-and-goal from the three — all things considered, it will go down as by far the worst pass Rudolph will ever throw in an Oklahoma State uniform — to give OU a third quarter shutout.

Oklahoma took advantage of the opportunity and took advantage quickly, moving 80 yards in just three plays as Rodney Anderson‘s second rushing touchdown gave the Sooners a 48-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys’ offense got back on track in the third quarter, putting together 150 yards’ worth of touchdown drives in 16 plays, and its defense made another play on Mayfield on the same goal line as Chad Whitener hauled in an interception and returned it to the 35-yard line, giving Oklahoma State the ball back with a 55-52 deficit with 2:59 to play. The Cowboys moved into Oklahoma territory, but Ogbonnia Okoronkwo sacked Rudolph for a loss of 10 yards, and a pass from Rudolph to Hill bounced off Hill’s face mask and into the arms of  Oklahoma’s Tre Brown. However, a targeting foul on Johnson overturned the interception and gave OSU the ball back with a 1st-and-10 at the Sooners’ 40. However, Oklahoma State gained only two yards on its first three plays and Rudolph’s fourth-and-8 deep ball with a minute to play was overthrown. 

Trey Sermon added the capper with a 53-yard burst with 42 seconds to play.

Mayfield finished the day hitting 24-of-36 passes for a school-record 598 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions (plus a 7-yard rushing touchdown). Marquise Brown was his favorite target, hauling in nine grabs for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Sermon and Anderson combined to rush 31 times for 192 yards and two scores, giving the Sooners 785 yards of total offense and 30 first downs on 76 plays (10.32 per play).

Hill led all rushers with 220 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries, while Rudolph hit 28-of-54 throws for 448 yards with five scores against two picks. Washington left the game early due to injury but still hauled in seven grabs for 128 yards and a score.

The win gave Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) three straight victories over its in-state rival, five out of six, 13 out of 15 and 87 wins in 112 all-time meetings. Thanks to Iowa State’s loss to West Virginia earlier of the day, the Sooners regained control of their Big 12 and College Football Playoff destiny ahead of next Saturday’s visit from No. 8 TCU. Oklahoma State (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) would need to benefit from the combination of chaos and tiebreakers to force a rematch at AT&T Stadium in December.

No. 4 Clemson survives road scare at No. 20 NC State

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No. 4 Clemson was forced to defend its ACC and national championships from practically the first play of its visit to Raleigh until literally the last. But defend it they did, as the Tigers survived a visit to No. 20 NC State with a 38-31 win.

NC State opened the game on fire, intercepting Kelly Bryant (191 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, three total touchdowns) inside Clemson territory, which Ryan Finley turned into a 40-yard scoring connection to Kelvin Harmon. After the Tigers pulled even on a 77-yard punt return score by Ray Ray McCloud, NC State again claimed a touchdown lead on a 12-play, 65-yard drive that culminated in a 1-yard Jaylen Samuels run.

Clemson again pulled even with a long drive of its own as Bryant punctuated a 12-play, 71-yard march with a 10-yard keeper. Again, though, NC State responded, this time with a 75-yard march that ended on a 7-yard strike from Finley to Samuels with 9:29 left before halftime.

The Tigers could not hold serve on their next possession, instead ending a 68-yard drive with a 26-yard Alex Spence field goal. NC State blew a chance to take a touchdown lead before the break when Carson Wise missed 34-yard field goal. Clemson moved in position to take a halftime lead, moving to the NC State 22-yard line with under 10 seconds to go, but Bryant’s final two passes fell incomplete and NC State head coach Dave Doeren successfully froze Spence into missing a 39-yard field goal as time expired at the half.

That miss sent Clemson into a halftime in which it trailed 21-17 at halftime on the road against a ranked conference opponent, and that opponent would get the ball to open the second half.

Simply put, it was gut check time for Clemson’s ACC and national championship hopes, and Clemson responded with a check right into NC State’s gut.

The Tigers took the lead on a 12-yard strike from Bryant to Deon Cain, then closed the quarter (literally) on an 89-yard burst from Tavien Feaster, the club’s longest play from scrimmage to date this season. 

Any control Clemson had over the game evaporated on NC State’s next possession, as the Wolfpack sliced down the field with a 6-play, 65-yard drive. Finley fired his third touchdown pass of the day, a 15-yarder to Jakobi Meyers, to pull NC State within 31-28 with 12:23 to play. The Wolfpack had a chance to force a turnover on downs and get the ball back with the chance to take the lead on a touchdown in forcing a 4th-and-5 at the NC State 22 with 8:16 to play, but Bryant found CFP Championship hero Hunter Renfrow for a 16-yard connection. Bryant danced in from one yard out three plays later, handing Clemson a 38-28 advantage with 6:31 to play.

However, NC State once again answered with a gut check of its own. The Pack moved 81 yards to set up a 22-yard Kyle Bambard field goal with 1:51 to play, then used its three timeouts to force an immediate Clemson punt, handing NC State the ball at its own 20 with 80 seconds to force overtime.

Finley (31-of-50 for 338 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, eight caries for 35 yards) moved NC State to the Clemson 28 and momentarily put the ball inside the Clemson 5-yard line, but an illegal shift penalty negated a long completion, and his final pass was intercepted.

The win all but clinches a third straight ACC Atlantic championship for Clemson (8-1, 6-1 ACC), needing only to beat Florida State to clinch the division. Should the Tigers lose, NC State (6-3, 4-1 ACC) still find itself in prime position to steal the division title.

Iowa extinguishes No. 6 Ohio State’s playoff hopes in blowout win

Associated Press
By John TaylorNov 4, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT
6 Comments

Last week, Ohio State played with fire but escaped unscathed.  This week, they got burned — and essentially torched their playoff hopes in one fell swoop.

In the thrilling 39-38 win over No. 2 Penn State last weekend, OSU rallied back from deficits of 28-17 at halftime and 35-20 at the end of the third quarter.  There would be no magic this weekend, however, as Iowa took a 31-17 halftime lead, then stepped on the Buckeyes’ throats in the third quarter and never let up en route to a dominating 55-24 win over what was the sixth-ranked team in the country in the first College Football Playoff poll.

The visiting Buckeyes actually tied the game at 17-all early in the second quarter before the Hawkeyes ripped off 31 straight points in a run that extended through early in the fourth to essentially seal the stunning upset.

The usual stout OSU defense simply had no answer for Nathan Stanley, who tied a career-high with five touchdown passes in the game.  Nearly as important was the running of Akrum Wadley, who churned out a tough 115 yards on the ground, and an Iowa defense that limited the high-flying Buckeyes — they were second in the country at 571.3 per game — to 371 yards of offense.  Add in the interception trifecta from Josh Jackson, and it was an all-around dominating performance for the 6-3 Hawkeyes.

The visitors didn’t exactly do themselves any favors as, in addition to turnovers, the Buckeyes were once again hurt by penalties — nine on the night for 95 yards.  OSU came into the game an undisciplined team, ranking 107th in the country in penalties committed and 117th in penalty yards.

The first four possessions of the second half perfectly encapsulated the Hawkeyes’ defensive dominance as the Buckeyes went three and out on the first three, then coughed it up on a J.T. Barrett interception on the fourth.  It served as Barrett’s third pick of the game, which led to 17 of IU’s points; the fifth-year senior added a career-high fourth in the fourth quarter.  Barrett had come into this game with just one interception in 246 pass attempts this season and seemingly put himself squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

And, just as quickly as he’s out of that conversation, so the same can be said for OSU and the playoffs.

At sixth in the initial CFP rankings, the Buckeyes held their postseason destiny in their own hands.  Win out the remainder of the regular season, claim the Big Ten championship, and earn a third trip to a playoff semifinal in four years.  Instead, the best OSU can hope for, barring an epic collapse from myriad teams, is an at-large berth in a New Year’s Six bowl game as no two-loss team has ever qualified for the playoffs.

No. 24 Michigan State waits out weather delay to upset No. 7 Penn State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 4, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT
2 Comments

It took seven long hours but the Big Ten East altered course significantly on Saturday afternoon.

In fact, it went from Happy Valley to Columbus to East Lansing on a chaos-filled weekend that was finished off by a game-winning Matt Coghlin field goal to give No. 24 Michigan State an improbable 27-24 win over a rain-soaked crowd at Spartan Stadium.

Mark Dantonio’s team navigated a nearly three-and-a-half hour weather delay in the first half to rally in the second, pitching a fourth quarter shutout and doing just enough on offense to eek out a shocking win that puts them in the division’s driving seat. Quarterback Brian Lewerke had a career day, throwing for 400 yards on 56 (!!) attempts with two touchdowns and an interception. The normally conservative Spartans went full Air Raid in a game where conditions called for anything but, rushing for only 74 yards but improbably throwing for 12.1 per completion.

Key to the win was also a mistake by the Nittany Lions, who committed a roughing the passer penalty that helped extend the game-winning drive 15 yards. Coghlin eventually booted through the 34-yarder right down the uprights for the victory.

The effort was also a vintage performance by Dantonio’s defense. While MSU gave up 466 yards to the high-powered Penn State offense, they recorded three turnovers and three sacks while also keeping the Nittany Lions out of the end zone. Most impressively, they bottled up Heisman front-runner Saquon Barkley to just 63 yards rushing on 14 carries. That put a lot of pressure on QB Trace McSorley, who managed to throw for 381 yards and three touchdowns but also tossed a trio of bad interceptions.

The end result of all that chaos, including No. 6 Ohio State’s terrible loss on the road at Iowa a few minutes prior, means Sparty is suddenly in control of their Big Ten destiny. They can all but secure the division title with a win next week in Columbus and might be in line to make a New Year’s Six bowl if they keep winning at the very least. Given where the program was last year and over the offseason, Saturday’s result at home to upset a top 10 team was quite the sign of progress in East Lansing.