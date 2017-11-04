The U might actually be back as No. 10 Miami beats No. 13 Virginia Tech to remain undefeated

Hard-hitting defense. Big plays on offense. Celebrities in boxes and on the sidelines. A loud crowd on a smoke-filled South Florida night. You know what folks, ‘The U’ might indeed be back on the national scene.

No. 10 Miami secured the inside track to their first ACC Coastal division title on Saturday night, beating No. 13 Virginia Tech 28-10 to remain undefeated and pass their biggest test of the season.

The Hurricanes’ ornate turnover chain made four appearances along the way as part of another strong defensive effort. In addition to hauling in two interceptions, they also recorded two fumble recoveries and bailed out their suspect offense several times after turnovers of their own.

A key moment in the game came midway through the third quarter, quarterback Malik Rosier (193 yards, two touchdowns) had just tossed his third interception and the Hokies were slowly moving toward the end zone. Head coach Justin Fuente opted to go for it on 4th down instead of kicking a long field goal but a bad snap resulted in a fumble and turnover on downs. The ‘Canes promptly capitalized on that sequence by finding the end zone on a 43 yard touchdown pass to Chris Herndon just three plays later.

That extended the Miami lead at a critical time in the contest and they later added to it with a Rosier scramble past the goal line that all but salted the game away in the fourth quarter. The comfortable margin — a blowout by recent standards — was their first win by more than one score since late September. Running back Travis Homer also had 95 yards rushing to pace the home team, including a 64 yard scamper to the end zone in the first half.

While they were in the game most of the night, Virginia Tech never could seize momentum and take control. Josh Jackson threw for 197 yards and two picks under center, doing what he could to only get sacked four times despite constant pressure in his face. Travon McMillian led the team in rushing with 55 yards but it was an otherwise un-memorable effort running the ball. Depending on how things shake out, the Hokies could still be playing for a New Years’ Six bowl bid if they continue to win out but they’ll need some additional help to make it Charlotte given the two conference losses.

Saturday night was all about The U however. Miami will almost certainly move up in the top 10 given the victory and a number of other losses around the country, setting up a massive game at Hard Rock Stadium against old rival, No. 3 Notre Dame. The Irish and Hurricanes have waged some memorable ones over the years with national title implications on the line and it seems that will be the case once again.