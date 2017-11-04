Associated Press

UAB, Bill Clark reach agreement in principle on new contract

By John TaylorNov 4, 2017, 8:11 AM EDT
Not once but twice Bill Clark has helped to resurrect UAB football.  This time, and after a couple of years of lip service, he’s being rewarded financially.

Friday night, the university announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with its head football coach to extend and enhance his current contract.  The new agreement is subject to the approval of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, which is expected to happen at some point in the next couple of weeks.

“UAB football is enjoying great success on and off the field under Coach Clark’s leadership,” athletic director Mark Ingram said in a statement. “We are very optimistic about our future and look forward to Coach Clark being here for a long time.

“I want to thank Dr. Watts and his team and the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their unwavering support during this process.”

In his first season in 2014, Clark took over a Blazers team that had won eight games the previous three years combined and turned it into one that went 6-6 in that inaugural campaign.  In December of that year, president Ray Watts announced the controversial decision to axe the football program; six months later, the same administration reversed course and announced that the program would (ultimately) be reinstated for the 2017 season.

In this first year back, the Blazers are 5-3 and in line for the program’s second-ever bowl bid and first since the 2004 season.

“[Wife] Jennifer and I want to thank the Blazer students, fans, the Birmingham community, Dr. Watts, Mark Ingram, the UAB administration, the University Board of Trustees and the Athletics Foundation for their support of the return of UAB Football,” Clark said in his statement. “We also want to thank our players, coaches and staff for the hard work and commitment they have made for our program to be successful in the classroom, in life and on the football field.

“We appreciate the opportunity we’ve been given at UAB. The commitment UAB is making to us with this contract extension will allow us to continue the work that we’ve begun with this football program for many years to come. GO BLAZERS!”

Clark’s new five-year contract would extend him through the 2022 season.  The first year of the deal will pay him $900,000, up from the $630,000 he was scheduled to earn in 2017. That new figure will, along with FIU’s Butch Davis, make him the fourth-highest paid head coach in Conference USA (per USA Today) behind UT-San Antonio’s Frank Wilson ($1.14 million), North Texas’ Seth Littrell ($991,400) and FAU’s Lane Kiffin ($950,000).

In the last year of his contract, Clark right now is scheduled to be paid $1.015 million.

Bryce Love, nation’s leading rusher, cleared for No. 21 Stanford vs. No. 25 Washington State

By John TaylorNov 4, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT
Bryce Love will be able to bolster his Heisman case on the field this weekend as opposed to off of it.

The lingering effects of an ankle injury kept Love out of No. 21 Stanford’s closer-than-expected win over Oregon State in Week 9. With a huge Pac-12 showdown with No. 25 Washington State looming in Week 10, the star running back has been given the go-ahead to return to the playing field Saturday afternoon.

Despite missing one full game, Love’s 1,387 yards rushing still leads the country. In fact, his nation-leading 198.1 yards per game is clear of Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate‘s 154.3 at No. 2 by a significant margin.

Love’s absence down on The Farm last Thursday night was certainly evident both on the scoreboard and on the stat sheet.

The Beavers came into that game with the 100th-ranked rushing defense in the country, giving up just a shade over 200 yards per game. Against that toothless run defense, the Cardinal managed 81 yards on 27 carries. Based on my math, that would be exactly three yards per carry.

Lane Kiffin, FAU strengthen stranglehold on Conference USA East

By John TaylorNov 3, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT
It might be time to hop on the Lane Train. And that’s a literal thing. Seriously.

Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic came into Friday night’s game with Marshall atop the Conference USA’s East division at 4-0, with MU tied with Florida International for second at 3-1. With much divisionally on the line in Boca Raton, the Owls came away with a 30-25 win that gave them a stranglehold on the East. For now.

It marked the Owls first-ever win over the Thundering Herd after four straight losses in a miniseries that began in 2013. It’s also the sixth win of the season, pushing FAU toward its first bowl appearance since 2008.

Not surprisingly, Devin Singletary played a significant role in the victory.  Entering the game ninth nationally and tops in the conference with 1,053 yards, the sophomore running back added another 203 yards (on just 28 carries) to that total.  Additionally, with one tonight, he increased his nation’s leading total for rushing touchdowns to 19 on the season.

Two of FAU’s remaining conference games come against Louisiana Tech (2-2 C-USA play) and Charlotte (1-3).  Sandwiched in between is a Nov. 18 date against FIU that could very well determine the East’s representative in the conference’s championship game.

Josh Rosen skips road trip to Utah due to injury

By Kevin McGuireNov 3, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT
With UCLA about to prepare for a key Pac-12 matchup on the road against Utah, the Bruins will be without starting quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen, who is sidelined with a concussion, did not even make the trip to Salt Lake City for the game, according to reports. Previous reports suggested a hand injury suffered last week were to be the reason he would be sidelined, but Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times reported, via Twitter, a concussion was the mitigating factor.

Rosen was taken out of last week’s game against Washington with a hand injury. He was then held out of practices this week. Without Rosen, UCLA will likely move forward with Devin Modster getting first-team snaps with the offense. This season, Modster is 8-of-15 for 82 yards and a touchdown. Other backup options will include Matt Lynch and Austin Burton, both of whom made the trip for UCLA.

How long Rosen may miss remains unknown, but his absence will have an impact on UCLA’s offense just as it did a year ago.

Vol For Life Antone Davis reportedly rips Butch Jones in resignation letter

Photo by Tyler Lecka/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 3, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT
Former Tennessee football player Antone Davis may consider himself a Vol For Life, but he sure as heck wants no connection to current head coach Butch Jones. In a resignation letter to step away from his role as the Vol For Life coordinator, Davis did not mince words with his thoughts on the head coach of the football program that is under constant fire week by week.

In a resignation letter to Tennessee AD John Currie dated on October 31, according to a report from Jimmy Hyams of Sports Radio WNML in Knoxville, reportedly claimed working with Jones was “one of the worst work experiences” he had. There may have been more involved in Davis’ decision to resign from his position. Per the report, Davis claimed he had not received a merit raise, although he did receive a school-mandated raise between 1.5 and 3.0 percent.

From the WNML report, Davis wrote;

“I want you to know that I am not leaving Tennessee because I want to,’’ Davis wrote in the email. “I am leaving because I must. My biggest regret and fear is that I am leaving behind student-athletes and co-workers that may be subjected to the same treatment I have received.’’

Davis also wrote: “In closing, I deeply regret that things have been allowed to transpire, causing a high level of anxiety and other health issues thus creating my need to resign.’’

Jones has previously received a public endorsement from former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning, but the way things have been going for the program have led some former players to sound off with their anger directed at Jones. Jones has managed to survive this long while Florida has made a coaching change. We’ll see how much longer he can hold on to the job.