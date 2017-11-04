Associated Press

Washington’s Dante Pettis sets FBS record for career punt return TDs

By John TaylorNov 4, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT
Why anyone ever punts anywhere near Dante Pettis is beyond me.  Yet, here we are.  Again.  And again and again and again…

Entering Saturday’s action, the Washington returner extraordinaire was tied for the FBS career record for punts returned for a touchdown with eight.  In the second quarter of the Week 10 game against Oregon, the wide receiver put himself alone at the top of that particular chart.

That 64-yard scoring return gives him nine and breaks the tie that Pettis had been in with Texas Tech’s Wes Welker (2000-03) and Oklahoma’s Antonio Perkins (2001-04).  Not only did Pettis, who has four for scores in 2017, break that career mark, he’s also now also within one of tying the single-season mark of set first by Hawaii’s Chad Owens in 2004 and matched by North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer in 2013.

Earlier this year, Pettis also joined Kansas State’s David Allen (1998) and Switzer (2013) as the only players in FBS history to return a punt for a score in back-to-back-to-back games.

No. 17 USC bottles up Khalil Tate to lead No. 22 Arizona at halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 5, 2017, 12:23 AM EDT
No. 22 Arizona had designs on a surprise Pac-12 South title after a terrific run in October but things haven’t played out to script in the first half of their trip to the Coliseum against No. 17 USC on Saturday night.

The Trojans pounced early to take a 21-6 lead into the locker room after two quarters, using a big special teams play to supplement their solid defense on Wildcats’ star Khalil Tate to look a little more like the team we all expected to see at the beginning of the year.

The home team struck first on the scoreboard by getting a rare special teams touchdown, with Michael Pittman Jr. blocking a punt that Jalen Greene scooped and scored with from 11 yards out. That ignited the crowd in Los Angeles and seemed to set the tone for the cardinal and gold.

Quarterback Sam Darnold threw a horrific interception (his 18th turnover of the year) in the end zone but was otherwise pretty sharp in the first half, completing just 10-of-15 passes for a pair of touchdowns and 147 yards. He was really playing second-fiddle in the offense though as tailback Ronald Jones was the real star of the show, rushing for 69 yards and generally getting whatever he wanted on the ground (including a 98 yard score that was called back due to a receiver holding call).

The real story of the game was the Trojans’ defense though. They limited Tate, the dynamic Wildcats signal-caller, to just four completions for 29 yards in the air and most notably was bottled up running the ball with just 15 on the ground. Arizona, which had allowed five sacks all season, uncharacteristically gave up two in the first half too.

We’ll see what adjustments both sides make but there’s some strong #Pac12AfterDark potential for the second half — especially given all the upsets and crazy endings we’ve seen today. The winner can basically take control of the Pac-12 South with a victory so things could get very interesting despite the home team being up by two scores.

The U might actually be back as No. 10 Miami beats No. 13 Virginia Tech to remain undefeated

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 4, 2017, 11:26 PM EDT
Hard-hitting defense. Big plays on offense. Celebrities in boxes and on the sidelines. A loud crowd on a smoke-filled South Florida night. You know what folks, ‘The U’ might indeed be back on the national scene.

No. 10 Miami secured the inside track to their first ACC Coastal division title on Saturday night, beating No. 13 Virginia Tech 28-10 to remain undefeated and pass their biggest test of the season.

The Hurricanes’ ornate turnover chain made four appearances along the way as part of another strong defensive effort. In addition to hauling in two interceptions, they also recorded two fumble recoveries and bailed out their suspect offense several times after turnovers of their own.

A key moment in the game came midway through the third quarter, quarterback Malik Rosier (193 yards, two touchdowns) had just tossed his third interception and the Hokies were slowly moving toward the end zone. Head coach Justin Fuente opted to go for it on 4th down instead of kicking a long field goal but a bad snap resulted in a fumble and turnover on downs. The ‘Canes promptly capitalized on that sequence by finding the end zone on a 43 yard touchdown pass to Chris Herndon just three plays later.

That extended the Miami lead at a critical time in the contest and they later added to it with a Rosier scramble past the goal line that all but salted the game away in the fourth quarter. The comfortable margin — a blowout by recent standards — was their first win by more than one score since late September. Running back Travis Homer also had 95 yards rushing to pace the home team, including a 64 yard scamper to the end zone in the first half.

While they were in the game most of the night, Virginia Tech never could seize momentum and take control. Josh Jackson threw for 197 yards and two picks under center, doing what he could to only get sacked four times despite constant pressure in his face. Travon McMillian led the team in rushing with 55 yards but it was an otherwise un-memorable effort running the ball. Depending on how things shake out, the Hokies could still be playing for a New Years’ Six bowl bid if they continue to win out but they’ll need some additional help to make it Charlotte given the two conference losses.

Saturday night was all about The U however. Miami will almost certainly move up in the top 10 given the victory and a number of other losses around the country, setting up a massive game at Hard Rock Stadium against old rival, No. 3 Notre Dame. The Irish and Hurricanes have waged some memorable ones over the years with national title implications on the line and it seems that will be the case once again.

No. 2 Alabama cruises to seventh straight defeat of No. 19 LSU

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettNov 4, 2017, 11:20 PM EDT
It wasn’t dominant and it wasn’t pretty, but it was a 2-touchdown win over a top-20 opponent in which the home team was never seriously threatened. Such is life in this series after No. 2 Alabama scored its seventh straight win over No. 19 LSU in a 24-10 final in Tuscaloosa.

The streak, which began after LSU won at Bryant-Denny Stadium in that 9-6 overtime “Game of the Century, has seen Alabama win by an average score of 23-10 in a series that used to be as competitive as any in college football.

Alabama opened the scoring on a 4-yard toss from Jalen Hurts to Irv SmithJr., then pushed the lead to 14 on a 9-yard burst by Bo Scarborough. LSU finally dented the scoreboard with a 21-yard Connor Culp field goal with 8:38 to go in the first half, ending LSU’s scoreless streak against the Crimson Tide at 90 minutes and 40 seconds, dating back to the fourth quarter of its 30-16 loss in Tuscaloosa in 2015.

Hurts effectively put the game away for good with a 3-yard rush at the 2:55 mark to go in the third quarter. LSU immediately responded thanks to backup running back Darrel Williams, who broke free for a 54-yard run and then punched in a 2-yard touchdown to pull the Bayou Bengals within 21-10.

But Andy Pappanastos pushed the lead to 14 on Alabama’s next drive with a 40-yard field goal at the 13:25 mark of the fourth quarter, and LSU never threatened again.

Danny Etling hit 12-of-26 passes for 137 yards and an interception that led to Alabama’s second touchdown. He was replaced by Myles Brennan, who completed 3-of-5 throws for 18 yards. Williams led all runners with 83 yards on seven carries, and Derrius Guice added 71 yards on 19 carries. Though the Tigers did lose 34 yards in sacks, LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC) still managed to out-rush Alabama, 151-119. Hurts led the Tide with 44 yards on 14 carries while hitting 11-of-24 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. LSU also won the first downs battle, 16-14, and possessed the ball for more than eight minutes more than Alabama.

The ho-hum win will either serve as a wake-up call or a warning sign for Alabama as the schedule picks up from here. The Tide (9-0, 6-0 SEC) will visit No. 16 Mississippi State next week before closing with a trip to No. 14 Auburn and, presumably, a date with No. 1 Georgia, who clinched the SEC East on Saturday, in Atlanta.

WATCH: James Franklin makes sure his Penn State players ‘lose with class’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 4, 2017, 10:51 PM EDT
James Franklin wasn’t very happy Saturday evening, and it didn’t necessarily have everything to do with a tough loss.

After a lengthy rain delay, Penn State lost to Michigan State on a field goal with no time remaining.  It was the second consecutive hard-to-swallow loss for the program, coming on the heels of blowing a 15-point lead on the road against Ohio State last Saturday.

After this latest bitter pill, some of Franklin’s players decided they didn’t want to have anything to do with the customary postgame handshakes with their vanquishers.  The head coach, seeing what was transpiring, sprang into action as he wasn’t having any of the unsportsmanlike sulking.

In his postgame press conference, Franklin explained what could’ve been a potentially bad look on his part.

“But make sure everybody’s clear, and don’t misinterpret this at the end of the game that I was running off the field, I would never do that,” the head coach began. “I saw a few of our players running off the field, not going to shake hands, and we’re going to win with class and we are going to lose with class, and we are going to shake people’s hands and give them credit because they deserved it.”

Franklin, who has some previous experience with handshake issues during his time in Happy Valley, may have been called a horse’s ass in some corners earlier this season, but this was simply a classy gesture on his part.