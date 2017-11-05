AP Poll: Oklahoma rejoins Top 5, Iowa makes first 2017 appearance

Associated Press voters were embarrassed last week when they mirrored the putrid Coaches’ Poll by having Wisconsin at No. 4 while the one poll that matters — the CFP poll — placed the Badgers at No. 10. A course correction came in this week with the latest edition of the AP poll, released Sunday.
Despite a dominant win over Indiana, AP voters dropped Wisconsin to No. 6 while moving Notre Dame and Clemson forward two spots and Oklahoma, a 62-52 winner over Oklahoma State, forward three spots to No. 5. It was the Sooners’ first top five ranking since losing at home to Iowa State last month, a loss that seems far less catastrophic than it did at the time.
Miami, itself a big winner on Saturday night, nudged forward two spots to No. 7. Washington moved forward three spots to No. 9 and Auburn leaped up a half-dozen spots to round out the top 10.
Ohio State was this week’s big loser after a 55-24 bludgeoning at Iowa. The Buckeyes dropped eight spots to No. 11, while Iowa was rewarded with its first ranking of the season at No. 25. (Nevermind that Iowa won at No. 24 Iowa State in September.)
The full poll:
1. Alabama — 1,520 total points (56 first-place votes)
2. Georgia — 1,468 (5)
3. Notre Dame — 1,357
4. Clemson — 1,289
5. Oklahoma — 1,258
6. Wisconsin — 1,256
7. Miami — 1,220
8. TCU — 1,087
9. Washington — 1,061
10. Auburn — 875
11. Ohio State — 781
12. Oklahoma State — 766
13. Michigan State — 760
14. Central Florida — 736
15. USC — 718
16. Penn State — 717
17. Virginia Tech — 537
18. Mississippi State — 464
19. Washington State — 420
20. Memphis — 376
21. Michigan — 184
22. South Florida — 177
23. West Virginia — 163
24. Iowa State — 155
25. Iowa — 147
The Coaches’ Poll never makes any sense, and this week’s edition provides a great example.
Wisconsin hasn’t played anyone this year, but the Badgers are 9-0 this year and rose a spot to No. 3 following Ohio State’s shellacking at Iowa. Miami hadn’t played anyone this year, until the Hurricanes, now 9-0 like the Badgers, took down No. 13 Virginia Tech, 28-10. The ‘Canes’ reward for that win? They remained at No. 6 while Notre Dame jumped forward three spots for beating an unranked Wake Forest team.
I’d tell you to go figure, but there’s no figuring this thing out.
Anyway, here’s the Week 11 edition of the more irrelevant of college football’s two irrelevant polls:
1. Alabama — 1,624 total points (64 first-place votes)
2. Georgia — 1,560 (1)
3. Wisconsin — 1,392
4. Clemson — 1,379
5. Notre Dame — 1,367
6. Miami — 1,326
7. Oklahoma — 1,314
8. Washington — 1,154
9. TCU — 1,143
10. Auburn — 900
11. Ohio State — 881
12. Central Florida — 854
13. Penn State — 817
14. USC — 778
15. Oklahoma State — 764
16. Michigan State — 609
17. Virginia Tech — 555
18. Mississippi State — 462
19. Memphis — 457
20. Washington State — 376
21. South Florida — 306
22. Michigan — 261
23. Iowa State — 150
24. NC State — 149
25. LSU — 136
The Conference USA Championship has existed since 2005 and, thus far, only one program acquired since the league’s mass Sun Belt addition in 2013-14 has reached the game: Western Kentucky in each of the past two seasons.
That’s about to change.
North Texas, a 2013 addition, all but wrapped up the C-USA West title with a 24-23 win at Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green trailed 17-10 at the half and 23-17 in the fourth quarter before going on top for good on a 14-yard Jeffrey Wilson scamper with 6:04 remaining and surviving a missed 53-yard field goal by the Bulldogs with 2:39 to play.
That victory pushed the Mean Green to 5-1 in C-USA play, one game ahead in the loss column of 4-2 UAB and 3-2 Southern miss. North Texas closes conference play with UTEP at home on Saturday and a visit to Rice on Nov. 25 — a pair of teams that are 0-8 in C-USA when not facing each other. And here’s the kicker: thanks to head-to-head victories over UAB and Southern Miss, North Texas needs only one win against UTEP or Rice to clinch its first West Division championship.
In the East Division, a pair of programs with new coaching hires appear on a collision course. Fellow 2013 addition Florida Atlantic, under new head coach Lane Kiffin, claimed significant control over the division with a 30-25 win over Marshall on Friday night.
The Owls are being chased by their South Florida rivals in another 2013 Sun Belt acquisition Florida International, led by a new hire in Butch Davis. The Golden Panthers moved to 4-1 in conference with a 14-7 victory over UTSA on Saturday.
FIU visits FAU on Nov. 18, with the winner seizing the fast track to its own C-USA Championship debut against (most likely) North Texas.
Out of all of the things that happened this weekend in college football, this is one that should add a bit of levity to a national hot-button issue but probably won’t for most.
Before Colin Kaepernick became THE lightning rod of all lightning rods in the NFL, he was a quarterback at Nevada. And, as the starting quarterback at Nevada, he faced Boise State four times.
The first three games resulted in losses for the Wolf Pack; the last, in late-November of 2010, was an overtime win that snapped the No. 3 Broncos’ 24-game winning streak and ruined their Mountain West rival’s BCS title hopes. It was a crushing and unexpected blow for the Little Program That Could, as well as its fans.
While that loss was nearly seven years ago, it still doesn’t sit well with a Broncos’ fan base that clearly has a very good and extensive memory.
Very well-played, sir.
In doing some digging on the Kaepernick-Boise connection, though, there’s this somewhat ironic quote from a player — who some say is being blackballed for his sitting/kneeling during the national anthem last season being turned into an NFL-wide movement this year — when he was asked how he dealt with the late-game stress in 2010, which included two missed field goals by the Broncos that could’ve potentially won the game.
“To be honest, I was on a knee on the sideline praying, hoping we’d get another shot.”
A few weeks ago, No. 17 USC and No. 22 Arizona were like passing ships in the night, headed in opposite directions as their seasons took wildly different paths. On Saturday night at the Coliseum however, both appeared to get back on the course many thought they would be on.
The Trojans used a solid defensive effort combined with some big plays on offense to power to a 49-35 victory over the Wildcats and all but lock up an eventual berth in the Pac-12 title game as a result.
Clancy Pendergast’s group was swarming at the start of the game, blocking a punt in the first quarter for a touchdown and doing better than anybody in the country at slowing down dynamic quarterback Khalil Tate until the second half rolled around. The Trojans recorded five sacks on the night all told, as many as Arizona had allowed all year coming in.
The home side also got things going offensively too, mostly using their big offensive line to pave the way for tailbacks Ronald Jones (194 yards, three touchdowns) and Aca’Cedric Ware (122 yards rushing, one score). Quarterback Sam Darnold was also pretty sharp outside of a bad interception in the end zone, throwing for 311 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. The signal-caller did appear to injure his hip late in the third quarter but stayed in the game to see out the win.
Thanks to that early special teams gaff, Arizona played most of the night from behind. Tate seemed to be slightly off behind center in his Los Angeles homecoming early on but did help key a second half rally that made the game interesting and saw the team tie it up with a two point conversion in the fourth quarter. All told he finished with 146 yards passing and two touchdowns (two interceptions) while rushing for 161 and a score. Those numbers weren’t bad all told but they were well below his season averages — which says plenty about a player many have started touting for the Heisman Trophy.
Instead, the win by USC will all but secure them the division title they were heavily favored to win prior to the season starting. The Trojans are the only Pac-12 South team with one loss and have head-to-head wins over both of the other two teams behind them (the Arizona schools). With a trip to Colorado and crosstown rival UCLA at home being all that remains in the regular season, it seems like a lock that the cardinal and gold will head to Santa Clara to play for a New Year’s Six bowl bid.
The season hasn’t played out as expected for either of these two teams but at least they’re entertaining going on these rollercoaster rides each and every week.