No. 17 USC takes control of Pac-12 South after holding on for win over No. 22 Arizona

A few weeks ago, No. 17 USC and No. 22 Arizona were like passing ships in the night, headed in opposite directions as their seasons took wildly different paths. On Saturday night at the Coliseum however, both appeared to get back on the course many thought they would be on.
The Trojans used a solid defensive effort combined with some big plays on offense to power to a 49-35 victory over the Wildcats and all but lock up an eventual berth in the Pac-12 title game as a result.
Clancy Pendergast’s group was swarming at the start of the game, blocking a punt in the first quarter for a touchdown and doing better than anybody in the country at slowing down dynamic quarterback Khalil Tate until the second half rolled around. The Trojans recorded five sacks on the night all told, as many as Arizona had allowed all year coming in.
The home side also got things going offensively too, mostly using their big offensive line to pave the way for tailbacks Ronald Jones (194 yards, three touchdowns) and Aca’Cedric Ware (122 yards rushing, one score). Quarterback Sam Darnold was also pretty sharp outside of a bad interception in the end zone, throwing for 311 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. The signal-caller did appear to injure his hip late in the third quarter but stayed in the game to see out the win.
Thanks to that early special teams gaff, Arizona played most of the night from behind. Tate seemed to be slightly off behind center in his Los Angeles homecoming early on but did help key a second half rally that made the game interesting and saw the team tie it up with a two point conversion in the fourth quarter. All told he finished with 146 yards passing and two touchdowns (two interceptions) while rushing for 161 and a score. Those numbers weren’t bad all told but they were well below his season averages — which says plenty about a player many have started touting for the Heisman Trophy.
Instead, the win by USC will all but secure them the division title they were heavily favored to win prior to the season starting. The Trojans are the only Pac-12 South team with one loss and have head-to-head wins over both of the other two teams behind them (the Arizona schools). With a trip to Colorado and crosstown rival UCLA at home being all that remains in the regular season, it seems like a lock that the cardinal and gold will head to Santa Clara to play for a New Year’s Six bowl bid.
The season hasn’t played out as expected for either of these two teams but at least they’re entertaining going on these rollercoaster rides each and every week.
Out of all of the things that happened this weekend in college football, this is one that should add a bit of levity to a national hot-button issue but probably won’t for most.
Before Colin Kaepernick became THE lightning rod of all lightning rods in the NFL, he was a quarterback at Nevada. And, as the starting quarterback at Nevada, he faced Boise State four times.
The first three games resulted in losses for the Wolf Pack; the last, in late-November of 2010, was an overtime win that snapped the No. 3 Broncos’ 24-game winning streak and ruined their Mountain West rival’s BCS title hopes. It was a crushing and unexpected blow for the Little Program That Could, as well as its fans.
While that loss was nearly seven years ago, it still doesn’t sit well with a Broncos’ fan base that clearly has a very good and extensive memory.
Very well-played, sir.
In doing some digging on the Kaepernick-Boise connection, though, there’s this somewhat ironic quote from a player — who some say is being blackballed for his sitting/kneeling during the national anthem last season being turned into an NFL-wide movement this year — when he was asked how he dealt with the late-game stress in 2010, which included two missed field goals by the Broncos that could’ve potentially won the game.
“To be honest, I was on a knee on the sideline praying, hoping we’d get another shot.”
No. 22 Arizona had designs on a surprise Pac-12 South title after a terrific run in October but things haven’t played out to script in the first half of their trip to the Coliseum against No. 17 USC on Saturday night.
The Trojans pounced early to take a 21-6 lead into the locker room after two quarters, using a big special teams play to supplement their solid defense on Wildcats’ star Khalil Tate to look a little more like the team we all expected to see at the beginning of the year.
The home team struck first on the scoreboard by getting a rare special teams touchdown, with Michael Pittman Jr. blocking a punt that Jalen Greene scooped and scored with from 11 yards out. That ignited the crowd in Los Angeles and seemed to set the tone for the cardinal and gold.
Quarterback Sam Darnold threw a horrific interception (his 18th turnover of the year) in the end zone but was otherwise pretty sharp in the first half, completing just 10-of-15 passes for a pair of touchdowns and 147 yards. He was really playing second-fiddle in the offense though as tailback Ronald Jones was the real star of the show, rushing for 69 yards and generally getting whatever he wanted on the ground (including a 98 yard score that was called back due to a receiver holding call).
The real story of the game was the Trojans’ defense though. They limited Tate, the dynamic Wildcats signal-caller, to just four completions for 29 yards in the air and most notably was bottled up running the ball with just 15 on the ground. Arizona, which had allowed five sacks all season, uncharacteristically gave up two in the first half too.
We’ll see what adjustments both sides make but there’s some strong #Pac12AfterDark potential for the second half — especially given all the upsets and crazy endings we’ve seen today. The winner can basically take control of the Pac-12 South with a victory so things could get very interesting despite the home team being up by two scores.
Why anyone ever punts anywhere near Dante Pettis is beyond me. Yet, here we are. Again. And again and again and again…
Entering Saturday’s action, the Washington returner extraordinaire was tied for the FBS career record for punts returned for a touchdown with eight. In the second quarter of the Week 10 game against Oregon, the wide receiver put himself alone at the top of that particular chart.
That 64-yard scoring return gives him nine and breaks the tie that Pettis had been in with Texas Tech’s Wes Welker (2000-03) and Oklahoma’s Antonio Perkins (2001-04). Not only did Pettis, who has four for scores in 2017, break that career mark, he’s also now also within one of tying the single-season mark of set first by Hawaii’s Chad Owens in 2004 and matched by North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer in 2013.
Earlier this year, Pettis also joined Kansas State’s David Allen (1998) and Switzer (2013) as the only players in FBS history to return a punt for a score in back-to-back-to-back games.
Hard-hitting defense. Big plays on offense. Celebrities in boxes and on the sidelines. A loud crowd on a smoke-filled South Florida night. You know what folks, ‘The U’ might indeed be back on the national scene.
No. 10 Miami secured the inside track to their first ACC Coastal division title on Saturday night, beating No. 13 Virginia Tech 28-10 to remain undefeated and pass their biggest test of the season.
The Hurricanes’ ornate turnover chain made four appearances along the way as part of another strong defensive effort. In addition to hauling in two interceptions, they also recorded two fumble recoveries and bailed out their suspect offense several times after turnovers of their own.
A key moment in the game came midway through the third quarter, quarterback Malik Rosier (193 yards, two touchdowns) had just tossed his third interception and the Hokies were slowly moving toward the end zone. Head coach Justin Fuente opted to go for it on 4th down instead of kicking a long field goal but a bad snap resulted in a fumble and turnover on downs. The ‘Canes promptly capitalized on that sequence by finding the end zone on a 43 yard touchdown pass to Chris Herndon just three plays later.
That extended the Miami lead at a critical time in the contest and they later added to it with a Rosier scramble past the goal line that all but salted the game away in the fourth quarter. The comfortable margin — a blowout by recent standards — was their first win by more than one score since late September. Running back Travis Homer also had 95 yards rushing to pace the home team, including a 64 yard scamper to the end zone in the first half.
While they were in the game most of the night, Virginia Tech never could seize momentum and take control. Josh Jackson threw for 197 yards and two picks under center, doing what he could to only get sacked four times despite constant pressure in his face. Travon McMillian led the team in rushing with 55 yards but it was an otherwise un-memorable effort running the ball. Depending on how things shake out, the Hokies could still be playing for a New Years’ Six bowl bid if they continue to win out but they’ll need some additional help to make it Charlotte given the two conference losses.
Saturday night was all about The U however. Miami will almost certainly move up in the top 10 given the victory and a number of other losses around the country, setting up a massive game at Hard Rock Stadium against old rival, No. 3 Notre Dame. The Irish and Hurricanes have waged some memorable ones over the years with national title implications on the line and it seems that will be the case once again.