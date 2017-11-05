Reports: Alabama’s Shaun Dion Hamilton suffers fractured kneecap, out for season

Alabama’s latest win has come with a steep defensive cost.
According to reports from both 247Sports.com and al.com, Shaun Dion Hamilton sustained a fractured right kneecap during No. 2 Alabama’s win over LSU Saturday night. Sources told the latter website that the senior linebacker underwent surgery Sunday to repair the damage.
As a result of the injury, Hamilton will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, presumably including the postseason. And, as this is the player’s final season of eligibility, the collegiate portion of his playing career would be over as well.
As of this posting, the football program hasn’t publicly addressed Hamilton’s status moving forward.
This would mark the second straight season in which injury ended Hamilton’s season prematurely. During the SEC championship game last season, Hamilton suffered a torn ACL in the same knee and missed the Crimson Tide’s playoff run.
Hamilton has started every game the past two seasons in which he wasn’t injured. This year, he’s second on the team in tackles and was recently named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.
A Miami fan has been charged with felony battery and disorderly conduct after striking a police officer during the Hurricanes’ 28-10 defeat of Virginia Tech on Saturday night. From the Associated Press:
Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email Sunday that Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He said the department is reviewing the video to make sure proper procedures were followed in the altercation at Hard Rock Stadium during Miami’s win Saturday over Virginia Tech.
Video of the incident was posted to Twitter. It shows Freitas being carried away by a host of Miami-Dade police officers. She strikes Detective Douglas Ross with a back-handed slap, who immediately responded by punching Freitas in the face.
Miami athletics officials told the AP it is looking into the incident.
Jail records accessed by the AP indicate Freitas was no longer in custody as of Sunday afternoon.
Turns out Khalil Tate is not a Martian from the future sent here to destroy us through the power of football. He’s a mortal like the rest of us. Well, sort of.
The Arizona quarterback suffered the first tough outing of his 5-game career as his Wildcats fell 49-35 to USC on Saturday night. The Trojans limited him to 14-of-31 passing for 146 yards — 4.7 per attempt, nearly a quarter of the 16.2 he averaged last week against Washington State — with two touchdowns and two interceptions plus 26 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown. His 6.19 yards per carry were the fewest since his breakout, and just the second time in this 5-game stretch he’s been held under 11.23 yards per carry.
Still, a 307-yard, 3-touchdown effort is far from a bad game, and the 161 rushing yards would still be good for second nationally if spread out over the entire season. It also earned Tate an important distinction.
For the year, Tate has carried 95 times for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns, good for third nationally among all players. Tate’s 11.44 yards per carry average leads the nation for all qualifying players — Navy’s Malcolm Perry is second with 10.32 yards per carry on just 44 totes — and puts him nearly two yards per carry ahead of the next closest player with at least 95 carries in Stanford’s Bryce Love (9.64 a pop on 151 carries).
The 49-35 loss is Arizona’s first setback since Tate’s explosion and, thanks to a 30-24 loss to Utah in September with Tate sidelined, all but ends the Wildcats’ hopes of wrestling the Pac-12 South title away from USC. But the Wildcats should be favored in their final three regular season games (vs. Oregon State, at Oregon, at Arizona State) which would leave them at a shot at 10 wins with a victory in their bowl game.
And then here’s the best part: they’ll get Tate back on campus for two more seasons.
Associated Press voters were embarrassed last week when they mirrored the putrid Coaches’ Poll by having Wisconsin at No. 4 while the one poll that matters — the CFP poll — placed the Badgers at No. 10. A course correction came in this week with the latest edition of the AP poll, released Sunday.
Despite a dominant win over Indiana, AP voters dropped Wisconsin to No. 6 while moving Notre Dame and Clemson forward two spots and Oklahoma, a 62-52 winner over Oklahoma State, forward three spots to No. 5. It was the Sooners’ first top five ranking since losing at home to Iowa State last month, a loss that seems far less catastrophic than it did at the time.
Miami, itself a big winner on Saturday night, nudged forward two spots to No. 7. Washington moved forward three spots to No. 9 and Auburn leaped up a half-dozen spots to round out the top 10.
Ohio State was this week’s big loser after a 55-24 bludgeoning at Iowa. The Buckeyes dropped eight spots to No. 11, while Iowa was rewarded with its first ranking of the season at No. 25. (Nevermind that Iowa won at No. 24 Iowa State in September.)
The full poll:
1. Alabama — 1,520 total points (56 first-place votes)
2. Georgia — 1,468 (5)
3. Notre Dame — 1,357
4. Clemson — 1,289
5. Oklahoma — 1,258
6. Wisconsin — 1,256
7. Miami — 1,220
8. TCU — 1,087
9. Washington — 1,061
10. Auburn — 875
11. Ohio State — 781
12. Oklahoma State — 766
13. Michigan State — 760
14. Central Florida — 736
15. USC — 718
16. Penn State — 717
17. Virginia Tech — 537
18. Mississippi State — 464
19. Washington State — 420
20. Memphis — 376
21. Michigan — 184
22. South Florida — 177
23. West Virginia — 163
24. Iowa State — 155
25. Iowa — 147
The Coaches’ Poll never makes any sense, and this week’s edition provides a great example.
Wisconsin hasn’t played anyone this year, but the Badgers are 9-0 this year and rose a spot to No. 3 following Ohio State’s shellacking at Iowa. Miami hadn’t played anyone this year, until the Hurricanes, now 9-0 like the Badgers, took down No. 13 Virginia Tech, 28-10. The ‘Canes’ reward for that win? They remained at No. 6 while Notre Dame jumped forward three spots for beating an unranked Wake Forest team.
I’d tell you to go figure, but there’s no figuring this thing out.
Anyway, here’s the Week 11 edition of the more irrelevant of college football’s two irrelevant polls:
1. Alabama — 1,624 total points (64 first-place votes)
2. Georgia — 1,560 (1)
3. Wisconsin — 1,392
4. Clemson — 1,379
5. Notre Dame — 1,367
6. Miami — 1,326
7. Oklahoma — 1,314
8. Washington — 1,154
9. TCU — 1,143
10. Auburn — 900
11. Ohio State — 881
12. Central Florida — 854
13. Penn State — 817
14. USC — 778
15. Oklahoma State — 764
16. Michigan State — 609
17. Virginia Tech — 555
18. Mississippi State — 462
19. Memphis — 457
20. Washington State — 376
21. South Florida — 306
22. Michigan — 261
23. Iowa State — 150
24. NC State — 149
25. LSU — 136