ACC ‘satisfied’ with Clemson’s explanation for sideline laptop during NC State game

In the press conference after his team’s 38-31 loss to No. 4 Clemson, NC State head coach Dave Doeren accused the Tigers of cheating without explicitly accusing the Tigers of cheating.

“I’d like to know why there was a laptop on Clemson’s sideline that people were looking at,” Doeren said after the game. “I’d like that to be investigated. Maybe they weren’t doing anything, but I was told it’s illegal to have technology on the sideline. So I’d like to know that as well.”

Laptops for coaching purposed are banned from the sidelines, but Clemson said the computer in question was used by its social media team.

Here’s what Doeren may have referred to in regards to his comments about Clemson having a laptop on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/fvQqydIDCK — Inside Pack Sports (@InsidePackSport) November 5, 2017

Clemson spokesman Joe Galbraith told the Raleigh News & Observer the program’s social media team has utilized a laptop on its sideline for two and a half seasons without an issue. The school likely made the same argument to the ACC, because the conference told Clemson it had no issue with the laptop. From the AP:

Atlantic Coast Conference spokesman Kevin Best said Sunday league officials conferred with Clemson and is ”satisfied with their explanation” for why a laptop was on the sideline during the fourth-ranked Tigers’ Saturday win at then-No. 20 North Carolina State.

And there you have it. Laptop-gate ended nearly as soon as it began.