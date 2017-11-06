Getty Images

No. 6 Wisconsin to be without two starters vs. No. 25 Iowa

By Zach BarnettNov 6, 2017, 6:44 PM EST
No. 6 Wisconsin will be without two starters as its hosts No. 25 Iowa on Saturday, Badgers head coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Chris Orr will miss the game for injuries sustained in the team’s 45-17 win over Indiana last week. Cephus injured his right leg while blocking during a third quarter play as guard Beau Benzschawel rolled onto his lower half. Orr suffered a left leg injury and left the game early.

Cephus, a sophomore from Macon, Ga.., leads the club with 30 grabs for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Orr, a sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, has compiled 35 tackles, two TFLs and one sack.

South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel announces return for 2018 season


By Zach BarnettNov 6, 2017, 5:22 PM EST
The 2017 season started great and ended terribly for South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel. But that’s okay, because there will be a 2018.

The junior from Inman, SC, returned a 97-yard kickoff for a touchdown in both of the Gamecocks’ first two games, caught 15 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed twice for 30 yards in a touchdown. And then he was injured in South Carolina’s third game, suffering a broken left tibia against Kentucky.

There was hope Samuel would return late in the season, perhaps as soon as last Saturday’s game with Georgia. However, Will Muschamp announced that Samuel suffered a sprained foot in rehab and was being shut down for the season.

Then, on Sunday night, Samuel announced he will return for his senior season.

If Samuel’s 2018 goes like the first part of 2017, he’ll be an All-American next season.

Report: Some Alabama players took (petty) cash for autographs in 2009


By Zach BarnettNov 6, 2017, 4:04 PM EST
7 Comments

Sports Illustrated has a long-form article out today about a minor league baseball player-turned-autograph fraudster and the criminal case therein. And part of that article dovetails onto the college football page.

As the excerpt explains below, the fraudster, Cliff Panezich, and his associate Adam Bollinger paid Alabama football standouts cornerback Marquis Johnson, defensive tackle Terrence Cody and cornerback Rod Woodson for autographs, while quarterback Greg McElroy, tight end Colin Peek and running back Ali Sharrief signed for free.

Panezich and Bollinger arrived in Tuscaloosa during winter break, when the football team wasn’t practicing, so finding players required improvisation. The first member of the Crimson Tide they say they encountered—and asked to sign, outside of a dorm—was cornerback Marquis Johnson. The two collectors had 40-odd white-paneled footballs, each emblazoned with Alabama’s logo, laid out in the rear bed of their SUV, and “[Johnson] signed a few,” Panezich says. “[He] talked about getting paid to do the rest. . . . We paid him up front and . . . he recruited everybody else to come and sign. He’d go into the dorm, grab a couple guys—$20, $30, $40, depending on who the player was—and they’d all come sign 40 team items.”

Panezich says Johnson was paid roughly $200, but “not everyone took money. [Defensive tackle] Terrence Cody was probably the biggest. He got paid to sign all the team stuff—and then we heard he was interested in making some more money. So he came out and signed a bunch of mini helmets that he inscribed, like 2X ALL-AMERICAN, or 2 BLOCKED FGS AGAINST TENNESSEE, very specific stuff.” Panezich recalls that they paid Cody around $400 total. (SI obtained cellphone video from Panezich that shows Johnson, fellow cornerback Rod Woodson and tight end Colin Peek autographing items; Panezich says that Peek, as well as running back Ali Sharrief and QB Greg McElroy, signed but declined compensation in order to comply with NCAA rules. Cody, through his agent, declined to comment. Says Johnson: “I never got paid. I don’t know [Panezich].” Woodson could not be reached for comment. When asked if the school had knowledge of the signings, an Alabama spokesman said, in part, “As part of our comprehensive compliance and education program, we routinely review all situations of potential concern and address matters such as these with all of our student-athletes.”)

The alleged signings took place in the break between the Crimson Tide’s SEC Championship victory over Florida and its BCS National Championship defeat of Texas.

Considering that the alleged NCAA violations occurred eight years ago, and that Johnny Manziel was suspended for all of one half for taking money for thousands of autographs during his career, the Tide’s 2009 national championship seems safe from here.

ACC ‘satisfied’ with Clemson’s explanation for sideline laptop during NC State game


By Zach BarnettNov 6, 2017, 3:20 PM EST
1 Comment

In the press conference after his team’s 38-31 loss to No. 4 Clemson, NC State head coach Dave Doeren accused the Tigers of cheating without explicitly accusing the Tigers of cheating.

“I’d like to know why there was a laptop on Clemson’s sideline that people were looking at,” Doeren said after the game. “I’d like that to be investigated. Maybe they weren’t doing anything, but I was told it’s illegal to have technology on the sideline. So I’d like to know that as well.”

Laptops for coaching purposed are banned from the sidelines, but Clemson said the computer in question was used by its social media team.

Clemson spokesman Joe Galbraith told the Raleigh News & Observer the program’s social media team has utilized a laptop on its sideline for two and a half seasons without an issue. The school likely made the same argument to the ACC, because the conference told Clemson it had no issue with the laptop. From the AP:

Atlantic Coast Conference spokesman Kevin Best said Sunday league officials conferred with Clemson and is ”satisfied with their explanation” for why a laptop was on the sideline during the fourth-ranked Tigers’ Saturday win at then-No. 20 North Carolina State.

And there you have it. Laptop-gate ended nearly as soon as it began.

Tennessee loses Evan Berry to season-ending injury

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 6, 2017, 2:16 PM EST
Evan Berry returned to the football field this weekend for Tennessee, but now his season is officially done. The senior safety will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury that was reaggravated from the season opener. Tennessee head coach Butch Jones confirmed the injury status for Berry during his Monday press conference.

“Just his will to get back and play his senior year,” Jones said, reflecting on Berry’s desire to play again in 2017. “The want to be out there and help his football team win I think speaks volumes about him.”

Berry returned to the team to handle kickoff return duty this past weekend against Southern Miss. He left the game Saturday with an injury concern. Berry appeared in three games this season and returned four kickoffs for 143 yards. He ends his Tennessee career with four kickoff returns for touchdowns and one interception, which was good for a 100-yard touchdown in 2015.