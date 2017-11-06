No. 8 Wisconsin to be without two starters vs. No. 20 Iowa

How bad is the 2017 season for Tennessee’s football program? The stench of this season is already starting to damage the 2018, ’19 and ’20 seasons.

The Volunteers suffered a de-commitment from offensive tackle pledge Cade Mays, which we normally wouldn’t mention except for that: A) Mays is rated five stars from every major recruiting service, and B) he’s from Knoxville.

“This decision has been one of the hardest decisions I have made in my life,” Mays wrote in a tweet announcing his change of mind. “I would like to thank Coach Jones, Coach Wells and and the rest of the UT staff for everything they have done for me the past two years. Many people I have come in contact with at the University of Tennessee have had a tremendous impact on my life. After many talks with God and my family, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Tennessee.”

“I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/ANvoIpP1Bf — Cade Mays (@_mayc2) November 7, 2017

A member of the Class of 2018, Mays originally pledged to his hometown school way back in his sophomore year. To make matters worse, Mays’s decision comes on the heels of an unofficial visit to Georgia, with an official visit scheduled for Dec. 15. He’ll also visit Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. He is also scheduled to officially visit Tennessee for the Vanderbilt game.

VolQuest notes that Tennessee has suffered four de-commitments since October. Rivals ranks Tennessee’s 2018 class as the 11th-best in the country, which sounds good until you realize it’s the third best class in the SEC and Alabama, LSU, and Auburn haven’t loaded up yet.

And if there’s one thing that will cause John Currie to move on Butch Jones more than any other, it’s his inability to recruit moving forward. With the loss of Mays, that point has now arrived.