No. 9 Wisconsin to be without two starters vs. Iowa

No. 9 Wisconsin will be without two starters as its hosts Iowa on Saturday, Badgers head coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Chris Orr will miss the game for injuries sustained in the team’s 45-17 win over Indiana last week. Cephus injured his right leg while blocking during a third quarter play as guard Beau Benzschawel rolled onto his lower half. Orr suffered a left leg injury and left the game early.

Cephus and Orr are out for the Iowa game. #Badgers injury report. pic.twitter.com/fakWVdmJ4s — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) November 6, 2017

Cephus, a sophomore from Macon, Ga.., leads the club with 30 grabs for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Orr, a sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, has compiled 35 tackles, two TFLs and one sack.