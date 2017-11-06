South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel announces return for 2018 season

The 2017 season started great and ended terribly for South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel. But that’s okay, because there will be a 2018.

The junior from Inman, SC, returned a 97-yard kickoff for a touchdown in both of the Gamecocks’ first two games, caught 15 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed twice for 30 yards in a touchdown. And then he was injured in South Carolina’s third game, suffering a broken left tibia against Kentucky.

There was hope Samuel would return late in the season, perhaps as soon as last Saturday’s game with Georgia. However, Will Muschamp announced that Samuel suffered a sprained foot in rehab and was being shut down for the season.

Then, on Sunday night, Samuel announced he will return for his senior season.

If Samuel’s 2018 goes like the first part of 2017, he’ll be an All-American next season.