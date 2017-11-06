Tennessee loses Evan Berry to season-ending injury

Evan Berry returned to the football field this weekend for Tennessee, but now his season is officially done. The senior safety will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury that was reaggravated from the season opener. Tennessee head coach Butch Jones confirmed the injury status for Berry during his Monday press conference.
“Just his will to get back and play his senior year,” Jones said, reflecting on Berry’s desire to play again in 2017. “The want to be out there and help his football team win I think speaks volumes about him.”
Berry returned to the team to handle kickoff return duty this past weekend against Southern Miss. He left the game Saturday with an injury concern. Berry appeared in three games this season and returned four kickoffs for 143 yards. He ends his Tennessee career with four kickoff returns for touchdowns and one interception, which was good for a 100-yard touchdown in 2015.
Sports Illustrated has a long-form article out today about a minor league baseball player-turned-autograph fraudster and the criminal case therein. And part of that article dovetails onto the college football page.
As the excerpt explains below, the fraudster, Cliff Panezich, and his associate Adam Bollinger paid Alabama football standouts cornerback Marquis Johnson, defensive tackle Terrence Cody and cornerback Rod Woodson for autographs, while quarterback Greg McElroy, tight end Colin Peek and running back Ali Sharrief signed for free.
Panezich and Bollinger arrived in Tuscaloosa during winter break, when the football team wasn’t practicing, so finding players required improvisation. The first member of the Crimson Tide they say they encountered—and asked to sign, outside of a dorm—was cornerback Marquis Johnson. The two collectors had 40-odd white-paneled footballs, each emblazoned with Alabama’s logo, laid out in the rear bed of their SUV, and “[Johnson] signed a few,” Panezich says. “[He] talked about getting paid to do the rest. . . . We paid him up front and . . . he recruited everybody else to come and sign. He’d go into the dorm, grab a couple guys—$20, $30, $40, depending on who the player was—and they’d all come sign 40 team items.”
Panezich says Johnson was paid roughly $200, but “not everyone took money. [Defensive tackle] Terrence Cody was probably the biggest. He got paid to sign all the team stuff—and then we heard he was interested in making some more money. So he came out and signed a bunch of mini helmets that he inscribed, like 2X ALL-AMERICAN, or 2 BLOCKED FGS AGAINST TENNESSEE, very specific stuff.” Panezich recalls that they paid Cody around $400 total. (SI obtained cellphone video from Panezich that shows Johnson, fellow cornerback Rod Woodson and tight end Colin Peek autographing items; Panezich says that Peek, as well as running back Ali Sharrief and QB Greg McElroy, signed but declined compensation in order to comply with NCAA rules. Cody, through his agent, declined to comment. Says Johnson: “I never got paid. I don’t know [Panezich].” Woodson could not be reached for comment. When asked if the school had knowledge of the signings, an Alabama spokesman said, in part, “As part of our comprehensive compliance and education program, we routinely review all situations of potential concern and address matters such as these with all of our student-athletes.”)
The alleged signings took place in the break between the Crimson Tide’s SEC Championship victory over Florida and its BCS National Championship defeat of Texas.
Considering that the alleged NCAA violations occurred eight years ago, and that Johnny Manziel was suspended for all of one half for taking money for thousands of autographs during his career, the Tide’s 2009 national championship seems safe from here.
In the press conference after his team’s 38-31 loss to No. 4 Clemson, NC State head coach Dave Doeren accused the Tigers of cheating without explicitly accusing the Tigers of cheating.
“I’d like to know why there was a laptop on Clemson’s sideline that people were looking at,” Doeren said after the game. “I’d like that to be investigated. Maybe they weren’t doing anything, but I was told it’s illegal to have technology on the sideline. So I’d like to know that as well.”
Laptops for coaching purposed are banned from the sidelines, but Clemson said the computer in question was used by its social media team.
Clemson spokesman Joe Galbraith told the Raleigh News & Observer the program’s social media team has utilized a laptop on its sideline for two and a half seasons without an issue. The school likely made the same argument to the ACC, because the conference told Clemson it had no issue with the laptop. From the AP:
Atlantic Coast Conference spokesman Kevin Best said Sunday league officials conferred with Clemson and is ”satisfied with their explanation” for why a laptop was on the sideline during the fourth-ranked Tigers’ Saturday win at then-No. 20 North Carolina State.
And there you have it. Laptop-gate ended nearly as soon as it began.
There’s a no leader in the Heisman Trophy clubhouse, according to Bovada. It should come as no surprise given how the weekend of college football just went down, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken over the lead on the Heisman Trophy board from Bovada. He replaces Penn State running back Saquon Barkley as the favorite according to the sports book.
Mayfield set a school record for passing yards in a shootout win over Oklahoma State. Mayfield has now led the Sooners to two good quality wins on the road against Ohio State and Oklahoma State and has the Sooners in position to make a push for the Big 12 championship and, potentially, into the College Football Playoff. He will be tested this week against TCU, but Mayfield’s big day came at the best possible time to seize the Heisman Trophy momentum.
Barkley saw his 15-game touchdown streak snapped in Penn State’s loss at Michigan State, the second loss in a row for the Nittany Lions. Bryce Love of Stanford didn’t have a big game in a loss against Washington State, and JT Barrett followed up a Heisman-worthy performance against Penn State with a dud against Iowa. Mayfield outdid Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph and Notre Dame running back Josh Adams was taken out of the game early after minimal production due to an injury concern against Wake Forest.
As of Monday, the odds for the Heisman Trophy, which include last year’s winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville, look like this…
The top spot in the Heisman odds has changed a couple of times this season, although Barkley has been holding to the top spot for a while. If Mayfield follows up last week with another good showing in a win against TCU, there will not be much standing in the way to slow him down in the final weeks of the season. Barkley will need some big performances against weaker opponents (Rutgers, Nebraska, Maryland) to stand a chance of catching him as Penn State is out of the playoff hunt.
The two top favorites to win the national championship this season reside in the SEC. According to the latest national title odds released by Bovada, Alabama and Georgia are the two top picks to win the national championship after a bit of a shakeup in the playoff outlook over the weekend.
Alabama remains the favorite with -140 odds, meaning you would have to bet $140 in order to win $100 on a bet that Alabama will win it all this season. Georgia is the first team to offer a decent prize at +400 odds to win it all, followed by the defending national champion, Clemson (+700). Clemson has the same odds as Notre Dame at this point, with Oklahoma coming in behind them at +1400.
Here are the updated Bovada odds for the national championship. They even include odds for UCF.