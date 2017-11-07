Dislocated ankle ends Purdue QB David Blough’s 2017 season

The news for both the player and the football program, unfortunately, is as bad as was initially feared.

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over Illinois, David Blough went down with what looked to be a very serious lower-leg injury. That much has been confirmed as not only did Blough suffer a dislocated right ankle, a broken fibula and ligament tears as well.

The quarterback will undergo surgery later on Tuesday to repair the damage. Obviously, Blough will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, with the current timeline for a return being at least six months out.

Such a recovery means the junior will not participate in spring practice next year. It’s hoped that he’ll then return for summer workouts.

Thank you for all the love and support over the last few days. Learned a lot these past few months! Ready for this challenge! I’ll be back!🚂 pic.twitter.com/caZtWtHY9C — David Blough (@David_Blough10) November 6, 2017

Blough had started the last two games for the Boilermakers. Elijah Sindelar, who has started four games this season, will once again take over as the main man under center moving forward.

Purdue needs to win two of its last three games — at Northwestern, at Iowa, vs. Indiana — in order to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2012.