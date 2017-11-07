Illini DC Hardy Nickerson taking leave after mom’s death

Understandably, Lovie Smith‘s coaching staff could very well be down a man this coming weekend.
Sunday night, the mother of Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson unexpectedly passed away. Illini head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Monday that his coordinator has gone back to California to be with his family and help to take care of their collective loss following the matriarch’s death.
Whether Nickerson is available for this coming weekend’s home game against Indiana remains to be seen, although that appears to be the least of Smith’s concerns.
“When anything happens family-wise, my policy and what I insist on is them to take care of the family,” the coach said. “The rest of us will pick up the slack with what needs to be done here.”
When it comes to who would step in if Nickerson is a game-day unavailable, Smith, a former NFL DC, stated he has “called a couple defensive games, and know a little bit about defensive football.”
Outside of that football aspect, we give Nickerson and his family our thoughts, prayers and condolences for their loss.
The news for both the player and the football program, unfortunately, is as bad as was initially feared.
In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over Illinois, David Blough went down with what looked to be a very serious lower-leg injury. That much has been confirmed as not only did Blough suffer a dislocated right ankle, a broken fibula and ligament tears as well.
The quarterback will undergo surgery later on Tuesday to repair the damage. Obviously, Blough will miss the remainder of the 2017 season, with the current timeline for a return being at least six months out.
Such a recovery means the junior will not participate in spring practice next year. It’s hoped that he’ll then return for summer workouts.
Blough had started the last two games for the Boilermakers. Elijah Sindelar, who has started four games this season, will once again take over as the main man under center moving forward.
Purdue needs to win two of its last three games — at Northwestern, at Iowa, vs. Indiana — in order to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2012.
No. 6 Wisconsin will be without two starters as its hosts No. 25 Iowa on Saturday, Badgers head coach Paul Chryst confirmed Monday.
Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Chris Orr will miss the game for injuries sustained in the team’s 45-17 win over Indiana last week. Cephus injured his right leg while blocking during a third quarter play as guard Beau Benzschawel rolled onto his lower half. Orr suffered a left leg injury and left the game early.
Cephus, a sophomore from Macon, Ga.., leads the club with 30 grabs for 501 yards and six touchdowns. Orr, a sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, has compiled 35 tackles, two TFLs and one sack.
The 2017 season started great and ended terribly for South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel. But that’s okay, because there will be a 2018.
The junior from Inman, SC, returned a 97-yard kickoff for a touchdown in both of the Gamecocks’ first two games, caught 15 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed twice for 30 yards in a touchdown. And then he was injured in South Carolina’s third game, suffering a broken left tibia against Kentucky.
There was hope Samuel would return late in the season, perhaps as soon as last Saturday’s game with Georgia. However, Will Muschamp announced that Samuel suffered a sprained foot in rehab and was being shut down for the season.
Then, on Sunday night, Samuel announced he will return for his senior season.
If Samuel’s 2018 goes like the first part of 2017, he’ll be an All-American next season.
Sports Illustrated has a long-form article out today about a minor league baseball player-turned-autograph fraudster and the criminal case therein. And part of that article dovetails onto the college football page.
As the excerpt explains below, the fraudster, Cliff Panezich, and his associate Adam Bollinger paid Alabama football standouts cornerback Marquis Johnson, defensive tackle Terrence Cody and cornerback Rod Woodson for autographs, while quarterback Greg McElroy, tight end Colin Peek and running back Ali Sharrief signed for free.
Panezich and Bollinger arrived in Tuscaloosa during winter break, when the football team wasn’t practicing, so finding players required improvisation. The first member of the Crimson Tide they say they encountered—and asked to sign, outside of a dorm—was cornerback Marquis Johnson. The two collectors had 40-odd white-paneled footballs, each emblazoned with Alabama’s logo, laid out in the rear bed of their SUV, and “[Johnson] signed a few,” Panezich says. “[He] talked about getting paid to do the rest. . . . We paid him up front and . . . he recruited everybody else to come and sign. He’d go into the dorm, grab a couple guys—$20, $30, $40, depending on who the player was—and they’d all come sign 40 team items.”
Panezich says Johnson was paid roughly $200, but “not everyone took money. [Defensive tackle] Terrence Cody was probably the biggest. He got paid to sign all the team stuff—and then we heard he was interested in making some more money. So he came out and signed a bunch of mini helmets that he inscribed, like 2X ALL-AMERICAN, or 2 BLOCKED FGS AGAINST TENNESSEE, very specific stuff.” Panezich recalls that they paid Cody around $400 total. (SI obtained cellphone video from Panezich that shows Johnson, fellow cornerback Rod Woodson and tight end Colin Peek autographing items; Panezich says that Peek, as well as running back Ali Sharrief and QB Greg McElroy, signed but declined compensation in order to comply with NCAA rules. Cody, through his agent, declined to comment. Says Johnson: “I never got paid. I don’t know [Panezich].” Woodson could not be reached for comment. When asked if the school had knowledge of the signings, an Alabama spokesman said, in part, “As part of our comprehensive compliance and education program, we routinely review all situations of potential concern and address matters such as these with all of our student-athletes.”)
The alleged signings took place in the break between the Crimson Tide’s SEC Championship victory over Florida and its BCS National Championship defeat of Texas.
Considering that the alleged NCAA violations occurred eight years ago, and that Johnny Manziel was suspended for all of one half for taking money for thousands of autographs during his career, the Tide’s 2009 national championship seems safe from here.